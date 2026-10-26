Yankees Veteran Announces Retirement After a Decade in the MLB

The New York Yankees are searching for fresh arms to revive a bullpen that desperately needs reinforcements. But just when the Bronx Bombers could use a familiar, reliable hand, one of their former trusted relievers is making sure that reunion will never happen. At 35, Chad Green has decided to call time on his MLB career. Thus, closing the book on a decade in the big leagues that included seven seasons in pinstripes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And the timing couldn’t be more ironic. The Yankees are facing bullpen concerns just as a proven high-leverage arm walks away from the game for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I officially just called it quits in April, early April. I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year; I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April. So it really hasn’t been that long since I’ve been officially checked out of it. So, you know, just spending time with the kids, and we’ll see down the road. I’m not sure,” Heavy.com shared in Green’s conversation with Randy Olson of AreaSports.net.

Green was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. After grinding through Detroit’s minor league system as a starter, he was traded alongside Luis Cessa to the Yankees in December 2015 in exchange for Justin Wilson. The Yankees initially kept him in a starting role at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was only in 2016 that Green made his MLB debut with the Yankees, and 2017 catapulted him to fame. In 2017, he authored one of the best relief seasons in modern Yankees history. Used as a “fireman” to extinguish multi-inning threats, he posted a microscopic 1.83 ERA and fanned 103 batters in just 69 innings.

In 2019, Green served as the Yankees’ primary dynamic “opener.” He started 15 games to pitch the first inning before handoffs to bulk relievers. His Yankees tenure abruptly halted in May 2022 when an elbow injury required Tommy John surgery. It ended his season and led into free agency. Green’s time in the Bronx came to an end after posting a 33–22 record, a 3.17 ERA, 494 strikeouts, and 11 saves across 272 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

In between, one of his best clutch moments came during a Subway Series game in 2021. In Game 2, Chad Green was tasked with keeping a tight lead intact during the 7th inning of a doubleheader. He didn’t just get out of the inning, but executed an Immaculate Inning.

He threw exactly nine pitches, all strikes, to strike out Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, and Jonathan Villar in rapid-fire succession.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Green signed a creative, multi-year, option-heavy contract with the Blue Jays. He stepped up as the Jays’ interim closer in 2024 due to Jordan Romano’s injuries, converting a career-high 17 saves with a strong 3.21 ERA.

However, time and wear caught up to the veteran in 2025. His ERA spiked to 5.56 over 45 games as his signature fastball velocity and spin rates dipped. It resulted in his release by Toronto in August 2025, setting the stage for his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing further materialized from his 2025 free agency, which led him to announce his retirement. But it was the Yankees that struggled the entire 2026 season with their bullpen. Following the offseason departures of Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, the Yankees bullpen struggled for stability and finished the season with a 3.13 ERA.

During a multi-week stretch since April 5, the Yankees bullpen recorded a 5.56 ERA, causing the team to lose 8 of 11 games. New additions like Camilo Doval posted a 6.75 ERA over his first 14 outings.

ADVERTISEMENT

With such a situation, Green could have been a stopgap solution for the Yankees bullpen. Now that chance is gone, we wish him a great time in his next chapter and hope to see Green back in the diamond, albeit in a different capacity.