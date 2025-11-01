Yankees Veteran Blasts MLB After Glaring Flaw Gifts Dodgers World Series Comeback vs Blue Jays

“Been here a long time; I haven’t seen a ball get lodged ever.“ – Many could relate to what John Schneider expressed about the wedgie ball that saved the Dodgers. Los Angeles pulled off a 3–1 win over Toronto on Halloween night. Thanks in large part to that wild moment when the ball got stuck in the outfield padding just as the Blue Jays were rallying for a comeback. After the Dodgers walked off with renewed hopes of a World Series repeat, a longtime Yankees veteran wasn’t giving credit to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, or Roki Sasaki for the hustle. Instead, he blamed MLB’s field design flaw that helped the Dodgers win.

Buck Showalter, a veteran who’s led both New York teams and multiple others across the league, recently joined the Foul Territory panel.

He shared his thoughts on the craziness in Game 6 that led to the Dodgers forcing a winner-take-all World Series final game Saturday night.

“The Dodgers might win the whole World Series because the ball got stuck in the wedge. We have a multi-billion-dollar industry. Why can’t we get fields where stuff goes all the way to the bottom, and why can’t that happen? We probably got a tie ball game if that ball doesn’t get wedged in eventually in that inning.” Showalter said.

He called out MLB, pointing out that when ballparks host other sports or concerts, parts of the field setup get taken down. And sometimes, when it’s time to switch back to baseball mode, things don’t get put back quite right.

The Blue Jays were down 3–1 in the bottom of the ninth when Addison Barger launched a deep shot to left-center. The ball dropped right at the base of the wall and got stuck in the padding.

That’s when outfielders Enrique Hernández and Justin Dean immediately threw up their arms. They signaled for a ground-rule double, and the umpires backed them up.

It led Blue Jays fans to believe the calls were going in the Dodgers’ favor. The Blue Jays had runners on second and third with no outs. However, Tyler Glasnow shut it down fast with three pitches, three outs, and an epic double play to end the game.

Just like that, the Dodgers and the World Series are both very much alive.

How is the Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 7 looking?

Game 7 of the World Series is set for Saturday night at Rogers Center. The Dodgers managed to stay alive with a wild, pressure-filled ninth inning to secure a 3-1 win in Game 6.

If Game 3’s 18-inning marathon or Friday night’s intense ninth inning had you on edge. You’ve got to brace yourselves for Game 7. After all, it’s a winner-takes-all finale, and it promises to be even bigger, with both teams throwing everything they’ve got in the chase for championship glory.

It’s the first World Series Game 7 since 2019. That year, the Nationals beat the Astros. It’s only fitting that Max Scherzer, who started that one, will be on the mound again. This time, he’ll be backing up the Blue Jays, though. “To the fans, I say be loud, be rowdy. We’re going to be ready to play.” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

By now, you certainly know all the ongoing narratives by heart.

The Blue Jays are chasing their first championship since 1993. They’re looking to complete a stunning turnaround from last place in 2024 to World Series glory in 2025. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are aiming to become MLB’s first back-to-back champions since the Yankees’ dynasty of the late ’90s.

“This is Game 7, so there are a lot of things that people haven’t done. And you’ve just got to trust your players and try to win a baseball game.” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. As always in a Game 7, expect a full bullpen ready to go and everything left on the field.