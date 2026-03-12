Yankees Veteran Calls Out Injustice Toward Spencer Jones as Brian Cashman’s Ulterior Motives Questioned

Spencer Jones is not making the New York Yankees’ Opening Day roster this season. The franchise optioned its number 6 prospect to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Following the announcement, a Yankees veteran has called out the Yankees for their questionable attitude toward Jones.

The news of Jones’ reassignment to the minor leagues came on Monday, March 9. However, despite being optioned to Triple-A, Jones was in the lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Grapefruit League.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ex-Yankees Clint Frazier on Life After The Show podcast pointed out, “Now, the fact that Spencer is going to be optioned and then coming back over to play in the major league games for his fair share of games, to me, sounds like they are avoiding a meal money situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Yankee revealed that there is no fixed paycheck, but rather a fixed day (usually Thursday or Friday) on which players receive a particular amount of cash every week. But if they get optioned before payday, they will not get paid despite playing the whole week. However, Jones got optioned on Monday, so that is likely not the case with him.

The Yankees’ skipper, Aaron Boone, had dubbed the decision to option Jones to Triple-A as a transactional move. However, Frazier wasn’t buying it. “Whenever I read transactional move, my mind just goes to they’re trying to avoid something, you know,” he said. “Trying to avoid either him being on the IL or paying a meal money. I don’t think it’s the meal money, but I love to think that they like to save a couple thousand dollars at the end of the day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He speculated that the club and maybe Brian Cashman are trying to save some money. Frazier also said that by moving him, they also avoid the risk of paying him an MLB standard salary in case he landed on the injury list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Or what they are trying to do is avoid the fact that if Spencer Jones gets hurt in the game and he is on the 40-man roster, then he could be put on the major league injured list. And be paid money for a major league salary if he got hurt,” Frazier remarked.

However, Jones is not the only player to have been reassigned to the minor leagues. The Yankees have also optioned Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A. Rodriguez is currently representing Puerto Rico in the WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones has emerged as an impressive power-hitter last season after recording 35 homers and a .274 batting average in the minor leagues, igniting hopes of an MLB debut.

But after the re-signing of Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, the Yankees’ outfield is full. With Randal Grichuk and Jasson Dominguez, there is not much space for depth pieces either. So, Jones’ MLB debut is delayed even more. It ultimately raises questions about what Cashman wants to do with Jones in the future and whether he will get his chance of debuting in the big leagues with the Bronx.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jones revealed his feelings after being optioned to Triple-A.

Spencer Jones reacts to being optioned to Triple-A

Spencer Jones’ wait for a major league debut continues after the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A during Spring Training. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported that Jones feels that he can compete and is ready to contribute to the Yankees’ win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biggest thing that I’ve gotten out of this year is the feeling that I belong and I can compete, and I can do whatever to help the team win,” said Jones via Hoch on X.

One of the primary reasons behind Jones being optioned to Triple-A is his strikeout rate. He struck out 179 times in 2025 and 200 times in 2024. As ESPN’s Jorge Castillo pointed out, “His 35.4% strikeout rate last season would’ve ranked highest in the majors.”

Jones needs to improve his contact rate while maintaining his power. “You never want to hear it, but it is what it is,” said Jones after getting the minor league news, “I’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’ve got a whole, long season ahead of us. Opportunities are available, and it’s just about taking advantage of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Manager Aaron Boone also had words of encouragement for Jones, reported MLB.com.

“The reality is, he’s coming off a really strong season. I feel like he continues to make really solid adjustments. He came in here and has represented really well. You see the signs of him continuing to get better,” acknowledged Boone.

But for now, because of a packed outfield featuring Bellinger, Judge, and Dominguez, Jones will need to wait for his MLB debut.