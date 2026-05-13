Yankees Veteran Falls for Unexpected AI Slop, Triggering Sharp Reactions From Bronx Nation

It’s always said to believe anything on the internet with a pinch of salt. And after the advent of AI, getting duped is as easy as Aaron Judge bringing up a clutch moment. However, AI-created content sometimes could look so real that even Mr. October, who always knew what was coming next off a pitcher, could get duped out of nowhere.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Yankees’ Mr. October, Reggie Jackson, shared a video via his X. The fans took no time finding it an AI-based content and had a field day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wtf awesome,” Jackson shared via his verified X handle.

The intention of the 14x All-Star was correct, as he shared a video of a woman leaving her seat at a soccer match, probably in a Saudi Arabia-based game. Players donning Al-Nassr FC’s yellow jersey are seen. The woman was seen stepping onto the pitch and firing off a shot from outside the box. Despite kicking the ball far away from the goalpost, the ball landed perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Nassr is famous for housing global soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, and a woman doing such a trick with them is something to be celebrated. Jackson celebrated only to be corrected immediately by the fans.

The details from the video show it was created by an AI handle “Ciri.” The video is created with Seedance 2.0 + GPT Image 2. With realistic details like natural arena lighting, detailed skin texture, sharp focus on the woman, slightly blurred background crowd, and authentic live sports broadcast aesthetic, we stand by Jackson for falling for an AI-made video.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the time Jackson belonged, sports were all about physicality and skills. His last MLB appearance was in 1987, with no internet or AI around. Moreover, Jackson is now 79, and so, he might have gotten carried away by the heroism in the video without digging deeper before posting.

ADVERTISEMENT

It happens, but although the Yankees’ legend may be lagging in the modern tech-savvy era, he was one of the best in business between the sixties and the eighties. The stands that time were probably humming with Donna Summer when Jackson was slugging it out at the plate.

Reggie “Mr. October” Jackson set records for World Series slugging percentage (.755) and became the first player to hit five home runs in a single World Series. He also held the all-time MLB record with 2,597 career strikeouts, striking out 100+ times in 18 of his 21 seasons. His career 563 home runs ranked sixth all-time by the time he retired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson’s Mr. October tag well justifies his clutch moments. In the 1977 World Series, Jackson was playing for the Yankees. He hit three home runs on three consecutive pitches, off three different pitchers in a single game against the Dodgers. Throughout his career with the Oakland Athletics and Yankees, Jackson elevated his performance in October, ultimately hitting 18 home runs and adding 48 RBI in 77 postseason games.

The 5x World Series winner is a legend, but he also failed the trick in the modern era. Surely, this is something the baseball fans would love to talk about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronx Nation is having a field day with Jackson

Fans are all in Reggie Jackson’s post to correct him. “I’m sorry, Mr Jackson, that s— ain’t real….,” one fan said. With social media platforms increasingly flooded with AI-based content, it is also getting easier to identify them. X currently has a dedicated tag for most of the AI-based content. This one also got tagged with an AI label to let the readers know and restrict misinformation.

Apart from that, the eagle-eyed fans come up with several points to let Jackson know the error. “The ball disappears into thin air, friend,” one user remarked. “It’s not even a goal, it sails into the stands above the net…,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, if we check the video carefully, the ball, after being kicked, flies towards the net, but then disappears without hitting the goal. That’s a typical and most common feature in any AI-generated content. Things often fade out, blur, or become inconsistent in AI-based videos due to technical limitations in how models predict movement and maintain continuity over time.

“Probably a good time for a family member to take away your smartphone. You can still make calls with a flip phone!” One fan took a funny dig at Jackson. Undoubtedly, Reggie Jackson is not from the current smartphone era. Still, Jackson got some stats that even the current era players would struggle to achieve. For instance, the best names of the current era, like Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani, are hitting home runs on three consecutive swings against three pitchers.

They will be considered as the best moment of the year if done. Jackson is coming off with such stats from 1977. Mr. October might be losing in the AI game, but he won it all where it mattered the most. “Wow, that almost looks real! Oh wait, no it doesn’t,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the thing: the video looks absolutely real with no typical AI-related issues. A more careful eye might detect the vanishing ball or the hand movement of the woman, but other than that, the details and aesthetics seem taken out of a real game. Reggie Jackson got to know it brutally what it means to steer through an AI-based system.