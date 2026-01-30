Yankees Veteran Leaves Brian Cashman Out to Dry With Mets Argument Amid ‘Running it Back’ Drama

With spring training right around the corner, the conversation around the Yankees has shifted. It’s no longer about what they did this offseason, but whether they’re basically bringing back the same team as last year.

Aside from adding Cody Bellinger, the Yankees mostly stuck with familiar faces. They re-signed pitchers Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn, brought back utility man Amed Rosario, and retained outfielder Trent Grisham after he accepted the qualifying offer. So, the lack of new additions has sparked criticism, with many wondering if the front office is simply comfortable running it back in 2026.

Well, Brian Cashman insists that’s not the case. But in defending the Yankees’ offseason approach, broadcaster Michael Kay pointed to what he believes was a misjudged move that’s shaping how the team’s decisions are being viewed.

“The Mets have completely redone their team. There’s a new first baseman. There’s a new second baseman, there’s a new third baseman… But when Aaron Boone writes out his lineup on the 25 th of March in San Francisco, other than Caballero, who’s filling in for an injured Volpe, that’s the lineup that you finish the season with. And there’s no shame in that. But I think rather than fight fans that could be irrationally angry about running back a team that had the most wins of any team tied with the Blue Jays in the American League. You’re not going to win that fight.” Kay revealed how the Cashman miscalculated in justifying the Yankees’ lineup for 2026.

No matter how the Yankees’ front office wants to frame it, the new lineup looks a lot like where they left off last season, just with a few tweaks around the edges. Take Ryan Weathers, for example. Acquired in a trade with the Marlins, he currently stands as the Yankees’ biggest external addition. That alone tells you why some fans feel underwhelmed.

Now, Kay doesn’t see retaining last year’s group as a bad thing. For anyone who’s forgotten, the Yankees finished tied with the Blue Jays for the most wins in the AL in 2025. So, if you’re already winning at that level, why blow it up? Fix the holes, sure, but there’s no reason to scrap the whole thing.

Cashman, however, pushed back hard on the idea that the Yankees are “running it back.” And in doing so, he aimed at the fans. “It’s not the same roster,” Cashman said. “I disagree, it’s the same team running it back.”

According to Kay, the Yankees didn’t overhaul their core the way the Mets did. New York’s other team traded away its core. Names like Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Edwin Díaz were replaced with entirely new infield and pitching pieces. That’s what a true reset looks like.

The Yankees, on the other hand, swapped out a few names but kept the core intact. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. What’s bad is pushing back against fans when the team hasn’t won a World Series since 2009. Kay seems to understand that dynamic. The Yankees’ front office? They might not be there yet.

But this entire debate could become moot if the Yankees are, as some rumors suggest, not finished with their offseason shopping.

The Yankees are not yet done with their offseason moves

Given all the rumors still floating around, it’s probably too early to pass final judgment on the Yankees’ offseason. Why? Because there are still a few big names out there, and New York remains in the mix. For instance, the Yankees are urged to go after star free-agent starter Framber Valdez.

Adding a front-line arm like Valdez would immediately change the narrative around the Yankees’ offseason and boost their World Series chances.

And let’s not forget the bullpen, which was one of the team’s biggest trouble spots last year. Fixing the bullpen with a dependable closer would be a smart, all-in move, not a luxury; it would be a smart fix.

Whether the Yankees make another splash or not, Cashman’s real challenge may be winning back a fanbase that, as Kay notes, is tired of justifications and simply wants a championship.