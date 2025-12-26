Yankees Veteran Sends Warning to Brian Cashman After Tatsuya Imai Pursuit Turns Shaky

The Yankees’ biggest concern heading into next season is clearly their pitching staff. They’re set to be without three starters when the 2026 season begins. Gerrit Cole is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and his Opening Day return is unlikely. Carlos Rodón, meanwhile, had an elbow scope in October and may not be ready until late April or even May. And Clarke Schmidt could miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last July.

So, with all that uncertainty, it’s no surprise the Yankees have been linked to Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai. But as that pursuit starts to look less certain, a familiar voice has chimed in—former Yankee Clint Frazier, who’s offering a cautionary message to the organization as it tries to navigate its growing pitching dilemma.

“There were a lot of players in the past who came over from Japan and had seriously good careers with the Yankees. And so, it makes you dream about the fact that maybe another player from Japan’s going to come over and be the next big thing. I think that’d be something that the Yankees need, and they seem to be out,” Frazier shared via his YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Source: IMAGO

Frazier pointed to recent comments from YES Network insider Jack Curry to support his concern. According to Curry, the Yankees’ supposed connection to Tatsuya Imai “does not exist.

So, that lines up with what manager Aaron Boone has said lately as well. If you remember, he admitted the team hasn’t even met with Imai and isn’t sure they will. And with the 27-year-old available through the posting system only until January 2, time is running out, and it looks like the Yankees may be willing to let him pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where Frazier starts to question the team’s approach. Given Imai’s profile, an upper-90s fastball, a nasty slider, and eye-popping numbers like 495 strikeouts in 470 innings with a 2.18 ERA from 2023 to 2025, it’s hard to understand why the Yankees wouldn’t be more aggressive.

With their rotation already thin to start the season, Frazier worries this could turn into another Yoshinobu Yamamoto-type miss. In his view, Brian Cashman may be letting a perfect fit for the Yankees’ current needs slip right through their fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What comes next for the Yankees?

With Imai now looking like he’s off the table, the obvious question is: who’s next for the Yankees?

Well, according to Curry, the team might be heading with Ryan Yarbrough slotted in as the No. 5 starter if it comes to that. And that says a lot about their mindset. The Yankees seem more confident in their internal options than interested in chasing another big-name arm!

ADVERTISEMENT

So, as things stand, the Yankees are planning to open the year with Yarbrough in the rotation. Yarbrough, now 32, wrapped up 2025 with a 4.36 ERA. So if this setup makes you raise an eyebrow, you’re definitely not alone.

That’s why some fans are wondering if passing on Imai signals something bigger, maybe the Yankees are saving their money for a splashy move like Cody Bellinger. If that’s the case, the Bleacher Creatures might be willing to live with the pitching gamble. But if not, there’s a real fear that 2026 could turn into yet another chapter in the Yankees’ recent run of frustration.