Yankees Veteran’s Divorce Battle Gets Uglier as Ex-Wife Makes Levels Nasty Allegations

The former Yankees veteran whose divorce case turned the wrong way a few days ago seems now to be getting muddier. Last time, it was alleged that police were called in nine times in the last few years to their Connecticut home. This time, the allegations turned nasty, and something that made the fight uglier.

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Carl Pavano is the Yankee whose name is again catching the limelight for the wrong reasons, and the latest allegations against him would make it worse.

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“Carl urinated in shampoo bottles inside her private bathroom and intentionally soiled the bed in which Plaintiff sleeps during her parenting time by having his female s– partners occupy the bed,” Carl Pavano’s wife, Alissa, complained.

The former Yankees pitcher also allegedly “removed all clean linens from the house so that Plaintiff is unable to have a hygienically clean and safe bed during her parenting time.”

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Since Pavano filed for a divorce against his wife in 2024, the issue didn’t end well. Rather, with days, it took the wrong route. The couple has three children, and their 9000-square-foot mansion houses the family, sharing custody. It is the same house where police were called several times over the last two years. It all started after Alissa alleged that she was coerced into signing the prenuptial agreement. The case is still underway to determine whether the agreement should be considered void.

Imago Image credit: Jason Szenes/AP

Meanwhile, Alissa alleged that Pavano is making her stay at their property difficult. Pavano was previously accused of “planting drugs” in Alissa’s personal belongings and of racial slurs hurled at her. As per the court documents, Carl “demanded” she sign the prenup and exhibited “intense” and “controlling” behavior.

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Now, the latest allegations dwarf all the previous allegations, and if proven true, are surely concerning.

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However, Pavano had his side of the story as well. Last year, Pavano asked a judge to determine that the prenuptial agreement was enforceable. The court ruled that “Alissa Pavano to receive a $300,000 lump sum payment, a new motor vehicle, a home titled in her name, and roughly $50,000 in jewelry” from Pavano.

Pavano and Alissa first met in 2005, but their relationship survived just nine months when Alissa learned that Pavano was dating someone else. However, they again reconnected in 2007 and eventually got married in 2011. So, it started on a shaky note and reached its worst by 2024. Now, as per the latest update, they are both asked to appear before the court by Friday for their divorce proceedings. Pavano, meanwhile, needs to respond to Alissa’s latest allegations and her demand to voice the prenup.

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All we hope is that they both get separated peacefully without tarnishing each other anymore. That would be the best for a pitcher who had a moderate run in MLB. Reportedly, the Yankees invested $39.5 million for a four-year deal on Carl Pavano. However, in the next three seasons from 2005, Pavano could manage only 26 starts with a 5.00 ERA, earning him the title, “American Idle.”

Pavano’s ugly divorce fight just expanded the list of the Yankees’ players who got involved in ugly controversies.

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The Yankees’ list of off-field controversies

While the Yankees introduced some of the biggest names in the history of MLB, they are also leading when it comes to controversies.

Back in 1989, then-Yankees outfielder Luis Polonia was arrested at a Milwaukee hotel and charged with having sexual relations with a 15-year-old minor . Polonia later claimed he was told the girl was 19, but ultimately pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges and served a brief jail sentence.

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In 2016, Aroldis Chapman joined the Yankees and shortly became the first player disciplined under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence policy. He served a 30-game suspension following an off-season incident in Florida. Police reports alleged he choked his girlfriend and subsequently fired eight gunshots into his garage wall.

When it comes to controversies, the Yankees have had some of the biggest names and scandals in their history. Carl Pavano took the lead, adding some more nasty stuff.