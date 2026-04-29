Yankees Warned Against MLB Mistake as Anthony Volpe’s Return Looks Near

Just as Anthony Volpe nears his 2026 MLB debut, the Yankees are back with the same question as last year: who’s to be at shortstop? Boone was bombarded with the same question last year, especially when Volpe was struggling, and it is coming back again.

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Last year, Jose Caballero shone in his limited stint but couldn’t get enough chances with Volpe around. And call it a coincidence or not, Volpe is now returning to the roster just when Caballero is going hot as a shortstop. And as per the Yankees’ broadcaster, Michael Kay, the Yankees are on the way to committing the same mistake again.

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“If the team starts losing when he’s inserted back at shortstop, it’s going to be his fault whether it’s his fault or not,” Kay said on ESPN New York.

2025 was rough for Volpe. He batted .212 with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, along with a league-leading 19 errors in defense. Still, the Yankees front office continued to defend Volpe. “He’s made some mistakes on some balls that he needs to nail down, but it happens to guys at different points in their careers. I feel like his mental toughness and his wiring will get him through this…I believe his best days are in front of him this year and beyond,” Boone said back in August.

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Imago August 23, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA: Aug 23, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees infielder Jose Caballero 72 swings at a pitch at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bronx USA – ZUMAs325 20250823_zsp_s325_054 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

However, by September, Volpe’s left labrum injury and rough patch forced Boone to look beyond him. Caballero burst out to the scene as their starting shortstop and batted .266 from 40 games. He also led the league with 49 stolen bases. The Yankees front office, though, maintained that Volpe is their starting shortstop.

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The scene is the same this year. In the absence of Volpe, Caballero started for the Yankees and hit .357 with three homers over the last 15 games. “Cabbie is playing at a really high level,” Boone said. “Obviously, we think very highly of Anthony, too. But those are answers for another day.” So, as Boone didn’t reveal whether Volpe would take Caballero’s place upon returning, Kay warns.

According to Kay, the Yankees need to be ruthless enough to keep Volpe in the minors for now and let Caballero continue his hot streak. Still, if Volpe is fielded over Caballero and the Yankees start faltering again, the heat will be too high on Volpe.

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The Yankees are currently 20-10, leading the AL East. If that starts shaking after Volpe’s induction, the fans who previously booed Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera would not spare Volpe either. “We’ll see. It’s Wednesday. We’ve got this game, and he’s playing in Somerset today. We’ll see,” Boone didn’t commit to Volpe’s return, but it’s probably in a new few days.

So, fans are on the edge about the Yankees’ shortstop decision. However, the Yankees’ pitching decisions have their backs.

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The Yankees are ruthless in their 2026 roster decisions

While the Yankees are yet to show how ruthless they could be with their shortstop decision, the case is different in their pitching plan. In order to balance their position players and pitchers in the roster, they DFAed Randal Grichuk to make way for the pitching prospect, Elmer Rodriguez.

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Coming off with a 2.51 ERA from the minors, Rodriguez showed his first glimpse against the Rangers. He started for the Yankees and allowed 2 ERs with 3 SOs from his 4 innings. Even though he threw balls on 11 of his first 18 pitches, Rodriguez got out of his first big league inning without giving up a run. So, his debut was moderate enough and makes a good case of why the Yankees let go of Grichuk, who was struggling with a .194.

And the best part was the latest update about Gerrit Cole’s return. “Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Gerrit Cole from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset,” the Yankees shared via X just before the Rangers game. It hints at the increasing intensity of Cole’s rehab, and he should return by mid-May.

Cole and Volpe will now have their rehab together with Somerset. With Cole, fans and insiders are betting big to see him after 2024. And with Volpe, the voices are opposite. So, could the Yankees be ruthless enough with Volpe just as they were for their pitching staff? It will be clear within the next few days.