Who Is Tim Hill? USA’s Pitcher’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Tim Hill is a part of the group brought in by the manager to revamp the USA bullpen before the quarterfinal. The veteran has been impressive the entire 2025 season. His ground-ball rate and late-game reliability led the Yankees to exercise a $3 million club option for 2026.

Before we find out whether he can be as impressive against Canada in the knockout, here’s everything you need to know about Tim Hill.

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Who is Tim Hill?

Timothy Hill was born on February 10, 1990, in Mission Hills, California, United States. The skinny kid was a natural with submarine throws. But he wasn’t an immediate standout prospect. He even went undrafted as a senior from Granada Hills Charter High School. He finally made his MLB debut on March 29, 2018, with the Kansas City Royals.

The left-hand pitcher is known for his submarine deliveries, particularly effective against lefties. Hill is a reliable bullpen arm valued for inducing weak contact. The veteran reliever currently plays for the New York Yankees. And he is expected to make his WBC debut for Team USA in the quarterfinal.

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Who Is Tim Hill’s Girlfriend?

Tim Hill is one of those people who believes in keeping his personal life private. There is hardly any information about his relationships and marital status. But he did have a kid named Xander Joseph Hill with his long-time partner.

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Tim and Nicole went through a tough time deciding whether to have a normal pregnancy or IVF. The pitcher is a stage 3 cancer survivor who was diagnosed back in 2015. So there was a strong possibility of his child being born with Lynch syndrome. However, the couple ultimately had a conventional pregnancy and welcomed a healthy baby boy in 2025.

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Who are Tim Hill’s Parents & Siblings?

Timothy is the youngest child of Jerry and Teri Hill. He has two elder sisters, Kristi and Amy. Jerry Hill was diagnosed with colon cancer, the same disease with which 25-year-old Tim was diagnosed. But where he survived, his father lost the battle.

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Tim Hill was only 17 when Jerry passed away in 2007. Luckily enough, none of his sisters suffered from the same. But the biggest challenge of his life? It wasn’t losing his father, nor becoming one. The toughest part was sharing the news of his own cancer with his mother.

What is Tim Hill’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Born and raised in California, Tim Hill is an American through and through. This also makes him eligible to represent Team USA in WBC 2026. The Yankees pitcher is a white male, but there is close to no information about his ethnicity.

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What is Tim Hill’s Net Worth?

Back in 2023, Tim Hill’s salary was $1,850,000 with the Padres. He had a net worth of $4,871,964 during the same time. According to sources, his current net worth is estimated to be $5-7 million. Hill doesn’t have any major endorsements as of 2026.

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What is Tim Hill’s MLB Contract & Salary?

The RHP will continue one more season with the Yankees as they exercised the club option for 2026. Hill is now on a two-year, $5.5 million contract. The $2.5M base in 2025 now stands at $3M in 2026. His accumulated MLB cash earnings through the 2025 season were $9,167,936. Since the club option is already exercised, the projected total is $12,167,936.

Year Team Salary 2018 Kansas City Royals $545,000 2019 Kansas City Royals $573,175 2020 San Diego Padres $585,750 2021 San Diego Padres $596,000 2022 San Diego Padres $1,325,000 2023 San Diego Padres $1,850,000 2024 Chicago White Sox $1,800,000 2025 New York Yankees $2,500,000 2026 New York Yankees $3,000,000

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What Are Tim Hill’s MLB Career Highlights?

The biggest highlight of his career is obviously the battle against stage 3 colon cancer. He went through surgery and chemotherapy before even making it to the major league. He has suffered many injuries during his career. But his Tony Conigliaro Award in 2025 reflects that he always came back stronger.

But that wasn’t his first accolade. He received the Padres Chairman’s Award in 2023. However, these awards do not tell the whole story. He was the leading Yankees reliever in 2025, pitching in 70 games. He has been exceptional for the pinstripes with a 63.7% ground-ball rate. That’s his career high. Hill has been very effective against the lefties, allowing a slash line of .181/.224/.220.

His October runs have been equally impressive as he allowed only 1 run in 13 postseason games for the Yankees. Hill’s career record stands at 24-18 with a 3.84 ERA and 1.2 WHIP. The ground-ball specialist with 276 strikeouts is known for his low walk rates.

Tim Hill’s recent performance shows why he got a call from the national team. But he has been persistent from a very young age, both on and off the field. He has already triumphed in personal life. Let’s see if he can do the same on the grandest stage of international baseball.