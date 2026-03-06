Yankees Told to Avoid Jazz Chisholm Jr. Blunder After Brian Cashman Hit With $350M Ultimatum

Brian Cashman and the Yankees have a $350 million question to answer, and it revolves around star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm’s future in New York has become one of the biggest storylines for the Yankees ahead of Opening Day. With his massive $350 million expectations for the next deal, the front office is in a tight spot. But amid this uncertainty, MLB insider Jon Heyman has warned the club not to botch the negotiation.

Addressing a hypothetical Yankees offer (coming from NJ.com reporter Randy Miller) of $25M per year, Chisholm Jr. expressed his desire for a high-value, long-term extension.

“I’d say no because I know I can get $35 million somewhere else. That’s $10 million less a year… I’m 28. I want 8 to 10 years,” he said.

This bold stance puts his target at a massive $280 to $350 million in total. His 30-30 2025 season, earning him the AL Silver Slugger award, is the main source of Chisholm’s confidence. But despite his love for New York, there has been little progress. Given the rarity of his production, Heyman emphasized the urgency of a quick settlement.

“The Yankees have yet to conduct substantive contract talks with star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., even though he’s months from free agency,” he wrote in his New York Post column.

Cashman had revealed that multiple teams expressed interest in Chisholm Jr., and the Yankees did field a few offers. But nothing came to fruition.

Plus, considering their mutual affection, Heyman found “no reason Yankees-Jazz Chisholm lovefest to end.”

For the Yankees, comparisons across the roster already complicate the scenario.

The recent 5-year, $162.5M deal with Cody Bellinger is prompting a reality check regarding roster economics and market value. Bellinger has the closest AAV of $32.5M, but he edges Chisholm Jr. out on recent stats. The former produced a 5.1 WAR with 29 HRs compared to the latter’s career-best 4.2 WAR with 31 home runs in 2025.

Bellinger’s .272 average is slightly better than Chisholm Jr.’s .242, but his 11 DRS largely outweighs a -2 from Jazz.

Despite his outstanding offense, Chisholm’s higher number of defensive errors hasn’t yet convinced the front office to commit to a $350M extension. Financial caution from ownership shapes the Yankees’ long-term roster strategy.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner wants to maintain payroll flexibility rather than chasing mega contracts in the market.

The franchise has avoided pushing past the $300M threshold, passing on the opportunities to sign stars like Juan Soto and Tatsuya Imai. At the end, it might be up to Chisholm whether to walk or accept a lower offer from the Yankees.

But the only thing that is decided about Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s future is that he will not be joining the Dodgers.

Chisholm Jr.’s fiery Dodgers rejection raises stakes for Yankees extension talks

The two franchises share one of baseball’s most historic rivalries, with the New York Yankees leading 8–4 in their 12 World Series matchups.

But for Chisholm Jr., it’s much more than rivalry.

He doesn’t want to join a superteam as he believes in the philosophy of “win by myself and build my roof.”

His stance of not aligning with a perennial powerhouse adds extra weight, given the 4-1 loss to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

Chisholm’s ambition to chase baseball history and carve out his own legacy is what makes him a standout star. After Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 season in 2024, Chisholm Jr. confidently told the reporters that he would be the second to achieve the same.

It’s not just his recent performance, but also his confidence that reinforces the $35M annual expectation.

If the front office hesitates and Jazz Chisholm Jr. goes on to prove himself somewhere else, the Yankees will make a blunder. They still have time to resolve the situation before it’s too late.

If they mishandle the situation, Jan Heyman’s warnings will prove to be prophetic.