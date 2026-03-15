Yankees’ $22M Investment Under Fire as Concerning Spring Training Stats Raise Doubts

The New York Yankees head into the 2026 season with a strong lineup and a deep rotation. However, their optimism waned due to a quiet concern during spring training. The stats from a $22 million investment have been troubling for both the player and the club, and if the numbers don’t improve, the investment is bound to face heavy criticism.

Trent Grisham had a breakout season in 2025. And it led the Yankees to extend a qualifying offer for 2026. But now that Grisham has accepted the $22.025 million offer to stay another year, his performance has taken a dip. His slash line in the spring stands at .143/.226/.179 as he suffers in the Grapefruit League. Alexander Wilson has expressed serious concerns for his future as the Yankees’ leadoff.

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The 2025 season was Grisham’s career-best with 34 homers and 129 wRC+. He had hit only nine HRs in his previous season. His 2025 slash line of .235/.348/.464 impressed GM Brian Cashman to keep him in the Bronx for another year.

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“At this point, that $22 million looks like a bargain, the way the free-agent market got away from everybody,” he said on MLB Network Radio. “We’re really happy that he chose to stay with us. Hopefully, he can replicate what he did last year.”

The Yankees knew it was a calculated gamble. Yet, had Grisham rejected the QO, it would have put them in a tough spot. The free-agent market was already thin. Cashman and manager Aaron Boone had to secure another, preferably better leadoff. And that might have cost them way more than $22M. That’s why securing a 2025 breakout performer felt like a win at that point.

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But the scenes from Tampa have put Grisham under early fire. He showed a downward trend during the 2025 postseason, and his .138/.219/.207 slash line has hardly improved in spring 2026. His 31.3% strikeout rate from October last year has only gone down to 28.6%.

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He also struggled as a CF last season and had a career-worst -11 DRS. “I knew I was down towards the bottom of that list last year, so I kind of took that personally this offseason,” he said, referring to being fourth-worst CF playing at least 1,000 innings.

He hasn’t really convinced anyone yet. But that doesn’t mean the Yankees need to panic. Even if his struggles continue, the club can always look for alternative hitting options.

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How Yankees might adjust the leadoff plans if Trent Grisham’s struggles persist

Ben Rice seems like the best internal solution if Grisham isn’t on leadoff duties. Rice showed strong on-base ability and consistent contact. Those are the kind of skills a team wants for that role. He spent limited time in the leadoff spot in 2025. But projections show Ben Rice with a wRC+ around 120-130 and 25+ homers. This means he can be a strong offensive asset for the Yankees if they offer him regular opportunities.

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But the team can also go with veteran Cody Bellinger. He just signed a 5-year, $162.5 million contract with a $20M bonus. He already has regular-season and World Series experience. His .334 OBP proves that he can be a great option to take over from Trent Grisham.

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The Yankees can also look to pre-arbitration prospects like Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones. Domínguez’s speed and athleticism make the 23-year-old a good table-setter option. But he is scheduled to start in Triple-A, and the outfield is already crowded for the Yankees. It means he can be an injury contingency and might get a midseason call-up.

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Jones is also a high-upside tool and is scheduled for Triple-A. But given his spring flashes, the Yankees might shift gears. But there is no hurry. Jones is a pre-arbitration prospect, and the club can easily keep him in their plans.

The Yankees’ bet on Trent Grisham wasn’t far-fetched. But his current form does worry plenty in and outside the clubhouse. Even though spring training isn’t everything, New York would be wise to be cautious. They should prepare for backup before things turn upside down.