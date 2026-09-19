26YO White Sox Rookie Forced to Leave Mid-Game After He Suffers Brutal Collision With The Wall

Back in June, Tristan Peters travelled 85 feet in 4.7 seconds, crashed hard into the outfield wall, and robbed the Baltimore Orioles’ Dylan Beavers of a bases-clearing hit. He got up, shook off the collision, and walked away after a fist bump with fellow outfielder Braden Montgomery. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old Chicago White Sox rookie was not that lucky on Friday. This time, he could not shake it off, and the collision forced him out of the game.

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With eyes on the fly ball from the Detroit Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle, Tristan Peters was racing back at full speed in the top of the fifth. At the time, the White Sox were leading 8-2. But starter David Sandlin had already given up a leadoff walk and back-to-back singles to the Tigers. The bases were loaded, and McGonigle was ready to score. Aiming to rob McGonigle of the RBI hit, Peters ran to make the catch. However, he could not reach the ball, and failing to reel in his momentum, Peters collided hard with a support post on the right-center-field fence. Jomboy Media posted the series of events on X.

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“Tristan Peters walked it off and exited the game after a brutal collision with the outfield wall,” wrote the X handle.

Following the collision, Peters lay on his back for a couple of minutes on the warning track. His left shoulder had taken the hit. The White Sox manager, Will Venable, and head athletic trainer James Kruk rushed to check in on him. Peters then walked off the field on his own power with Kruk by his side. Braden Montgomery replaced him in right field for the rest of the game.

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As for the Tigers, McGonigle’s bases-clearing triple pulled them out of the 6-run hole and brought the game within reach at 8-5. Hagen Smith relieved Sandlin and ended the inning without further damage.

But the White Sox lineup went cold for the rest of the game, and the pitching staff blew the early lead. The Tigers rallied, as Lee hit an RBI double in the sixth and then tied the score with a two-run homer in the eighth.

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From then on, the Tigers dominated Chicago’s bullpen and piled up more runs. At the top of the eighth, Dillon Dingler hit the go-ahead RBI single to give the Tigers a 9-8 lead. In the next at-bat, Riley Greene cemented the winning runs with a two-run home run.

The White Sox will play the Tigers again on Saturday; however, Tristan Peters will likely be absent from the lineup. Following their 11-8 loss, Chicago announced that Peters suffered a left shoulder/rib contusion and is currently listed as day-to-day.

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The rookie outfielder is having a breakout season with the White Sox in 2026. He is slashing .272/.344/.451 with a .795 OPS. Peters has hit 12 homers and 54 RBIs so far this season and has also earned the All-Star nod. The White Sox had originally acquired Peters from the Tampa Bay Rays after he was designated for assignment in 2025. Peters exited the game after going 0-for-1 and drawing a walk on Friday.

The loss toppled the White Sox from their top spot in the AL Central and pushed them a game behind the Cleveland Guardians. Despite the win, the Tigers remain 5.0 games behind in the crowded AL Wild Card race.

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Meanwhile, the White Sox have announced a schedule change.

White Sox reschedule Saturday’s game against the Tigers

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With a 90% chance of precipitation in Saturday’s weather forecast, the White Sox were forced to reschedule the game. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall between three-quarters of an inch and one inch is possible.

To give both teams a fair chance at playing 9-innings, the White Sox moved first pitch up by five hours. The new time is 1:10 P.M. instead of 6:10 P.M. The club has released a statement on its official X handle announcing the changes. Parking lots will open at 11:10 A.M., and the gates to Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 11:40 A.M.

“All tickets for tomorrow’s originally scheduled 6:10 p.m. start, including prepaid parking passes, Stadium Club passes, and Patio Passes, are good for admission to the 1:10 p.m. rescheduled game. Please note those fans with Patio Passes should plan on entering the ballpark at 11:40 a.m. No exchanges are necessary,” read the statement.

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The White Sox also stated that fans with Sox Crawl tickets will get a separate notice from the club. Chicago has clarified that the broadcasters for the matchup will remain the same. Fans will just have to tune in early.