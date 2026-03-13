Yoshinobu Yamamoto Prioritizes Japan Over the Dodgers After Reports of Early WBC Exit

The largest MLB pitching contract ($325 million, 12 years), the one who gives a little smile before throwing, who ‘hardly sweats’ when facing off a hitter, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has his priorities clear. While his start against Chinese Taipei (2 2/3 innings), recording zero runs and zero hits with 2 SOs in 53 pitches, kick-started Japan’s 4-0 record in the group stage, now, we are in for some more treats.

Dodger Talk host David Vassegh reported via x, “Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not pitch after his start for Team Japan vs Venezuela…Yamamoto will stay with Japan the duration of their time in #WBC.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vassegh shared an “update” retweeting his previous post from just a little over an hour earlier, “Dave Roberts said Yamamoto will return to #Dodgers after his start vs Venezuela #WBC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The way Yamamoto had been performing, the Samurai Japan fans are surely happy that their 3x NPB Pacific League MVP (2021-2023) is not following Tarik Skubal’s footsteps. After pitching 3 innings against Great Britain, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts and zero walks (41 pitches), the 29-year-old returned to the Detroit Tigers Spring Training camp to prepare for Opening Day.

While it was Skubal’s debut for Team USA, Yamamoto has been a consistent support for Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with similar short outings in the 2023 edition, he made a mark.

He pitched for 7.1 innings in total, allowing two earned runs for a 2.45 ERA, and leading Team Japan with 12 strikeouts. The 3x WBC champion (the most) had Yoshi on the mound for two of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for the Los Angeles Dodgers, this news might not be all flashy.

He pitched 4.2 innings in the Cactus League before departing for Japan, allowing one earned run through 1.2 innings with three strikeouts in his first competitive outing of 2026. In his second outing, he pitched 3 innings, allowed two runs, and struck out four batters. If that doesn’t scream consistency, probably his last World Series outing would.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yamamoto won the 2025 World Series MVP after going 5-1 with a 1.45 ERA in the postseason. He became the first pitcher since 2001 to earn three wins in a single World Series. Even in a relief role, he was impeccable.

2 2/3 scoreless innings to seal the Game 7 victory!

And now, this 27-year-old is set to go against Team Venezuela’s Ranger Suárez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranger Suárez started for Venezuela in their opening game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic against the Netherlands. In 2 inning pitched, he allowed one run, 1 SO, 3 hits, and 1 walk (total number of pitches: 43).

With Shohei Ohtani not pitching for Team Japan this year, as LA skipper Dave Roberts wants to protect his star two-way phenom, it’s definitely a relief that Yamamoto is staying back.

“I feel confident stepping onto the mound. This is a match we cannot afford to lose. I hope the team can unite and showcase the strengths of Japanese baseball,” Yoshinobu Yamamoto remarked ahead of the game against Venezuela.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the Pool C top seed is set to face the Pool D runners-up in the quarterfinals (Venezuela 3-1 behind the Dominican Republic) on Saturday at LoanDepot Park in Miami, both managers seem prepared, too.

Yamamoto and Suárez’s managers send a message before the QFs

Samurai Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata hasn’t revealed any plans about the outings followed by Yamamoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yamamoto is the starter. We haven’t decided anything beyond that. Since this is a game where losing means elimination, we need to pour everything we have into the next match.”

Ibata continued, “I hope he goes as far as he can, but we also have to consider the subsequent schedule. I hope he focuses on each inning, each batter, and each pitch as he throws.”

According to Japanese media outlet Sponichi Sports, even though the pitch count increases to an 80-pitch limit from the QFs, because Yoshi is the LA season opener, he may pitch for 4 innings and 60 pitches.

Meanwhile, the manager added, “I believe we must use all our available pitchers,” while ensuring that “Every game is important.”

With Yusei Kikuchi a probable starter for the semifinals, he may not pitch in the QFs. In that case, the team may look toward their rotational depth, including Tomoyuki Sugano (the 36-year-old veteran went 10-10 with a 4.64 ERA for the Orioles in 2025) and Hiromi Itoh (struck out six batters in three innings against Korea), among others.

No wonder the ‘Ohtani Killer’ was chosen to start for Venezuela.

Imago September 24, 2024, Los Angeles, California, USA: Relief pitcher, Robert Suarez 75 of the San Diego Padres during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday September 24, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers lose to Padres, 2-4. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20240924_zaa_p124_055 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Shotime went hitless against Suárez in one at-bat in 2024 & 2025. In fact, in June 2025, Suarez was suspended for three games (later reduced to two) for hitting Ohtani with a pitch in the ninth inning, a move perceived as trying to avoid walking him in a tight spot.

Manager Omar López is also confident about his starter.

“I believe Suárez will deliver an excellent pitching performance in front of 40,000 spectators. He is one of the best pitchers in this WBC.”

“We will fight with pride and dignity. Japan is a powerful team. It’s important for each player and the entire team to fulfill their roles properly. We will approach the game with passion. When we can achieve that, we can become champions,” added López.

Now, it’s just a matter of hours to see who finally advances to the semis.