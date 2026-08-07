“You Don’t See That in the Game a Lot”: Bryce Harper Reveals the One Skill That Makes Luis “The Sprinkler” Arráez So Dangerous

“I think he just brings a lot to our lineup that he’s got that hit tool, and it’s somebody that can be really good for us.” That is what Bryce Harper had to say about Luis Arráez coming to the Philadelphia Phillies. Safe to say that Harper saw the value he brings, which is why he agreed to even switch his playing position. In fact, the newest addition continued to justify the front office’s trade gamble, and the latest example came in the Phillies’ 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals after losing 10-4 in the third game. So, yes, so far, he has proved “really good” for the Phillies, and Bryce Harper once again explained what makes him so special.

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“He’s incredible. I mean, just the bat-to-ball scale. You don’t see that in the game a lot now,” Harper said, as per NBC Sports Philadelphia on X.

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The 2x National League MVP discussed how so many hitters try to get under the ball, hit it hard, and hit home runs, but he described Arráez as a throwback because of how impressive he has been since he arrived in Philadelphia.

“He goes out there and hits all sides of the field. They call him a sprinkler, man, because he’s always hitting left center, right center, dead center, down the lines on both sides,” the 33-year-old said.

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The broadcast booth immediately jumped in on the new nickname, admitting they had never heard it before, but it fit perfectly. Arráez went 2-for-4 in the Thursday game, helping the team with an RBI. In fact, he has recorded 5 hits from 13 at-bats since he changed jerseys. To top that, he managed 4 RBIs, including a homer in just 3 games.

Arráez also recorded his first double for the Phillies, and his contact-first approach helped the lineup ensure 16 hits and 8 doubles in the fourth game against the Nationals.

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Just before the trade deadline, the club suffered back-to-back four-game slides. Harper, at one point, even publicly admitted that they would need help. The front office was on it even before he urged them for acquisitions, and they roped in three-time batting champion Luis Arráez and right-hander Caleb Kilian during the trade deadline. Harper gave up his favorite first base and moved back to right field, his regular position in his initial seasons, to make room for Arráez on the infield.

And it paid off.

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Both Harper and Arráez are doing great at defense and at the plate. The Phillies have won 5 of their last 6 games. Meanwhile, starter Cristopher Sánchez earned his 15th win of the season, becoming the first in MLB to achieve the feat in 2026. Philadelphia offered an all-around performance on Thursday to remain in playoff contention, 0.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race. They have a 62-54 record after the series win at Washington.

While the whole team ensured a comeback, Bryce Harper couldn’t stop gushing over one of the newest faces on the roster. He admitted missing being on the infield, but praised Arráez for what he has done.

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“Being the guy he is and the player he is, he’s going to bring a spark to our team,” he added. “And I’m excited to have him, excited to go down the stretch with him.”

His excitement and commitment clearly reflect the high note the team is currently on.