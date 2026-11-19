On paper, the Los Angeles Dodgers have an elite rotation and don’t need Tarik Skubal. But Yoshinobu Yamamoto has pitched 185 innings this season, and there is no guarantee about Shohei Ohtani either. So passing up the top free agent means risking championship odds, especially after a disappointing 2026, making Skubal a necessity for the Dodgers. Moreover, having already experienced what the left-hander brings to their rotation, Los Angeles has a strong incentive to pursue a reunion. However, with several teams emerging as serious contenders, an MLB analyst has opined that the Dodgers must sign Skubal and has explained his argument using a simple analogy.

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“I think they do. You get Tarik Skubal for the same reason why a billionaire buys the houses next to him in his neighborhood,” said DMAC_LA on Talkin’ Baseball. “Because you can, and you don’t want anyone else living there.”

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The analyst’s comparison reflects the competitive nature of the current free-agent market. With multiple teams pursuing Skubal, the Dodgers have little reason to assume their existing rotation will be enough to keep them ahead of the competition.

Skubal is expected to command a record-setting contract, potentially surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal. His agent, Scott Boras, is well-positioned to generate significant interest, with multiple big-market teams capable of making competitive offers. With the possibility of an impending lockout when the current CBA expires on December 1, Skubal’s market is quickly peaking.

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The analyst’s argument stems from the workload and availability concerns surrounding several members of the Dodgers’ rotation. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have both dealt with injuries and questions about their ability to remain available throughout a full regular season. Yamamoto, meanwhile, has already shouldered a significant workload, throwing 185 innings in 2026.

DMAC_LA specifically highlighted Yamamoto’s back-to-back appearances in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series as an example of the demands placed on the Dodgers’ starting pitchers.

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“Yamamoto has pitched a ton, 185 innings last year. You had the zero days rest Game 6 to Game 7 in the World Series. He’s dealt with some injuries,” he said.

Shohei Ohtani’s pitching workload is another factor. Although the two-way superstar is expected to continue contributing on the mound, the Dodgers will need to manage his responsibilities carefully to ensure his availability over the course of the season.

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According to the analyst, acquiring Skubal would give the organization another dependable frontline option and reduce the pressure on Ohtani to carry a significant pitching workload.

“I think if you bring in Tarik Skubal, it puts less pressure on Shohei to want to pitch an entire season. And that’s how the Dodgers won against the Blue Jays, with elite starting pitching,” he explained.

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The argument also comes at a time when the Dodgers are facing competition from the Mets, who have reportedly made Skubal a priority in their offseason plans. New York’s financial resources make it a serious threat, particularly if the bidding develops into a battle between two of baseball’s wealthiest organizations.

For Los Angeles, losing Skubal to a direct contender would mean more than missing out on another star. It could strengthen a rival’s rotation while leaving the Dodgers to address their own pitching uncertainties.

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That is precisely why the analyst dismissed the suggestion that Los Angeles already has enough starting pitching.

Whether Los Angeles is willing to meet Boras’ expected demands remains to be seen. But DMAC_LA believes the opportunity is too significant to pass up, particularly when signing Skubal could improve the Dodgers’ championship chances while preventing another contender from acquiring one of baseball’s best pitchers.

But the Dodgers are not the only players in the Skubal race, and they have already started making their moves.

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Mets, Blue Jays Among Five Other Teams Meeting Tarik Skubal as Free Agency Heats Up

Tarik Skubal’s free agency is beginning to gather momentum, with at least six MLB teams reportedly arranging meetings with the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner. Apart from the Dodgers, the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres are among the known suitors, while two other teams have also entered the picture without being identified.

The Mets were the first to meet Skubal in person, holding discussions with the left-hander and his representatives in California on Monday, November 16. According to reports, the meeting went very well, strengthening New York’s position in the race. The Dodgers and Blue Jays subsequently met with Skubal on Tuesday, while the Padres were scheduled to follow on Wednesday.

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For the Mets, acquiring Skubal would address a significant need in their starting rotation. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are hoping to reunite with the pitcher they acquired from Detroit at the 2026 trade deadline. General manager Brandon Gomes has already confirmed that Los Angeles has been in contact with Skubal’s camp.

Toronto also represents a serious potential contender, particularly given its willingness to make significant investments in its roster. San Diego, meanwhile, needs substantial rotation reinforcements heading into 2027.

With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1, the possibility of a lockout could accelerate negotiations. The coming days could therefore prove crucial in determining where one of baseball’s most coveted free agents lands.