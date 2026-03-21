“You Fat SOB”- George Steinbrenner’s Tough Love Once Led to Clubhouse Altercation With Yankees Catcher

We all know George Steinbrenner was a demanding owner. He liked to have the best team, and he liked to win. And when the New York Yankees lost, he was like an uncaged animal, and everyone in his way was going to face his wrath. However, there was one who once stood up to the man and faced his wrath head-on.

One such event happened when the Yankees lost Game 4 of the ALDS to the Brewers in 1981. After the loss, Steinbrenner was so livid that Reggie Jackson described him as “the guy with the boars is coming,” and then everything went off. George Steinbrenner entered the clubhouse and bashed everyone, but catcher Rick Cerone stood up and challenged him.

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Steinbrenner reportedly said that Cerone was on the chopping block. This came after Cerone had gotten picked off and struck out with men on base in Game 4’s loss. Steinbrenner went to the Media and said, “There are guys here who are on trial, and Rick Cerone is one of them.” And Cerone snapped and said, “F— you, George, you fat SOB.”

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After Cerone snapped, he added that Steinbrenner had never played anything and didn’t know how the game worked. While the room fell silent, one Yankees player remembers that they all were happy that Cerone stood up to the boss and wanted to clap. But the fear that they might be left by the Yankees put a scare in them.

Imago Rick Cerone New York Yankees, Rick Cerone New York Yankees in action during a regular season baseball game.

George Steinbrenner did not take this lightly and said, “You won’t be playing this game as a Yankee next year.” But the most ironic thing is that when Game 5 came, it was Rick Cerone who hit the game-clinching homer in the 7th inning and was the reason that the Yankees reached the World Series that year.

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After that game, Steinbrenner, who had bashed Cerone in front of everyone, was the first to congratulate him. Cerone later said that fear pushed him and made him go past his limits in that game.

Years later, Cerone returned to the Yankees for a third stint. But then he carried emotional memories and deep respect for Steinbrenner. Despite clashes, he wore a “BOSS” shirt during Steinbrenner’s suspension. He even said once that Steinbrenner has been very good to him.

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This just shows that even though George Steinbrenner was a hard, cold personality when it came to winning, he still had a generous side.

George Steinbrenner and the man he was

Steinbrenner bought the New York Yankees in 1973 for approximately $8.8 million and won seven World Series. His team had 11 American League pennants, proving that his aggressive spending was worth it. He demanded that players be at their top level and would not accept anything less. This approach created tension with players like Dave Winfield.

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Steinbrenner said he called David Winfield “Mr. May,” implying he only performed when the stakes weren’t high. Things got worse after Winfield and his agent added a “cost of living” clause in the contract that increased the contract from $17 million to $23 million.

But if performance didn’t come, he didn’t care who you were.

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George Steinbrenner fired 20 managers in 23 seasons, including Billy Martin five separate times. This showed that he had zero patience when his team wasn’t winning. But not all the impact he had was negative. Beyond baseball, he reshaped Olympic results after the 1988 Winter Olympics produced just six medals.

He was appointed as the Vice President of the United States Olympic Committee in 1989. He successfully pushed for an increase in funding, and the medal tally rose to 34 in 2002. His methods proved that investment and pressure could raise performance. It was the same philosophy that won him seven World Series.