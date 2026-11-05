“You Meant More to Me”: Phillies Star’s Emotional Message Reveals What 5 Years in Philadelphia Really Meant

Garrett Stubbs is leaving the Philadelphia Phillies after 5 seasons, but his impact went beyond his numbers. The Phillies designated him for assignment, and he cleared waivers before electing free agency. His farewell came from a player who once questioned whether Philadelphia would feel like home.

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“Philly, you meant more to me than you will ever know… I’ll miss it all… Cheers Philly. That’s Life,” wrote Garrett Stubbs in his farewell post.

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Acquired from Houston in 2022, Garrett Stubbs arrived from San Diego unsure what awaited him. Stubbs admitted he did not know what to expect from an East Coast team, joking about Philadelphia fans throwing snowballs at Santa Claus. But that changed when he encountered supporters whose lives revolved around their teams.

“What I found was a city that cares more about their sports teams than any other city in the world,” he wrote.

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The passion brought celebrations, criticism, and occasional boos, but Stubbs eventually embraced it. That connection became personal because Stubbs felt Philadelphia accepted the player he was.

“What made it all hit different for me was this… I felt like I fit here,” he explained, remembering how people had always told him he was too small.

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“My whole life I have been told I am too small. Not big enough. Not this, not that. And it never stopped me.”

He saw that toughness in Philadelphia, describing it as “Tough. Relentless. A little rough around the edges. And proud of it.”

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His marriage and daughter’s birth in the city strengthened those ties.

On the field, Stubbs rarely received regular opportunities behind J.T. Realmuto, but delivered important moments.

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On June 15, 2022, he hit a two-out, three-run walk-off homer against Miami. It was his first career walk-off hit, securing a 3-1 victory at Citizens Bank Park. His smaller contributions also mattered through his speed and defensive work. In 2023, he recorded 7 bunt hits, ranking third in MLB, while his 1.87-second pop time tied second among catchers, showing how he contributed during his limited role.

His influence was also visible in a clubhouse where he became the unofficial Chief Vibes Officer. Stubbs handled post-win music and helped build the “Phils Win” playlist.

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He introduced red pinstriped overalls that teammates wore during celebrations. In 2023, he was named the Phillies’ Heart and Hustle Award team honoree, recognizing his passion and work ethic. His music and celebrations helped create traditions teammates remembered, making his clubhouse presence just as recognizable as his playing contributions.

And the comments his teammates had show that impact too.

Bryson Stott wrote, “Stubby yubby!!!! This isn’t a see you later, it’s a see you soon.” Taijuan Walker added, “Brought the good vibes and energy EVERY SINGLE DAY!!”

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Stubbs thanked owner John Middleton, coaches, Philadelphia media, and fans in his farewell. And he did acknowledge that he and the fans were not always on the same page, saying, “We may not have always seen eye to eye, but I gave you everything I had.”

The 2023 moment shows how fans and he were not always on the same page after his 2023 comments about celebrating in Arizona’s pool.

With the Phillies leading the NLCS 2-0, Stubbs joked, “If we take two here against Arizona, we’ll be bee-lining it for the water.”

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The Diamondbacks used the remark as motivation, eventually winning the series in 7 games. Stubbs later explained that the comment was intended as a joke, but some Phillies fans had already taken issue with it.

Despite the occasional disagreement, Stubbs leaves Philadelphia with something statistics cannot capture.

He arrived unsure whether he belonged, but became part of the clubhouse’s identity. His teammates’ messages prove that his energy and commitment will remain remembered long after his departure