“You’re Basically His Enemy”- Vladimir Guerrero Jr Admits Being Intimidated by Max Scherzer Amid Uncertain Blue Jays Reunion

Max Scherzer ended up being one of the Blue Jays’ most unexpected wins last season. At 41, nobody really thought he’d be pushing other pitchers in the clubhouse or making them sweat. But that’s exactly what he did. When the 2025 postseason rolled around, Scherzer flipped the script, turning in one of his strongest October runs yet.

He became a steady presence in the rotation when it mattered most, posting a 3.77 ERA across three playoff starts. And it didn’t stop there.

Scherzer may have been the only guy in camp who could truly keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his toes. Even though the team largely revolved around Guerrero, he openly admitted there was one teammate who genuinely intimidated him, and it was Scherzer.

“You can only approach him if you’re talking strictly about the game. The second he puts those headphones on, forget it, don’t even look his way. I wouldn’t dare. Whenever I saw him slip them on, I’d head straight to the cages or mind my own business… Only after he comes out of the game does he come around and high-five everyone. But while he’s in it? You’re basically his enemy.” Guerrero shared what it’s like being around Scherzer via Master Flip.

Remember Game 4 of the 2025 ALCS? The Blue Jays came into that one hoping to even the series at 2–2, and John Schneider handed the ball to Scherzer. The veteran didn’t disappoint. He allowed just two runs over 5.2 gritty innings. But the biggest battle he faced might’ve been with his own manager.

In a moment that quickly went viral, Schneider tried to pull Scherzer in the fifth, and Mad Max wanted absolutely no part of it. He flat-out refused to come out, yelling to stay in the game, then backed it up by striking out Randy Arozarena. And even after that, you could see how fired up he was.

So, that’s the kind of intensity he brings between the lines, and it’s exactly why he can be downright intimidating on the field.

Maybe that edge is part of the secret to what he’s still able to do at 41.

But here’s the twist: Guerrero has been clear that Scherzer is a totally different guy once you step off the field. “Off the field, though? He’s the best guy you could ever meet,” he said.

So if anyone thought things were tense or uncomfortable in the clubhouse when Scherzer was around, that really wasn’t the case. That balance, being a fierce competitor on the mound and a supportive presence off it, is what helps him stay locked in and shows others how to do the same.

And now, with rumors swirling about Scherzer possibly returning to Toronto, don’t be surprised if we get a sequel to all of that intensity once again. With Shane Bieber’s status not certain for Opening Day and Trey Yesavage’s workload still not eligible for an entire season, the Jays are reportedly checking for Scherzer.

Max Scherzer is still a hot property in free agency

Even though Max Scherzer still hasn’t locked down a new deal, and age isn’t exactly working in his favor, the situation isn’t as bleak as it might seem. Sure, he doesn’t command the same level of interest as guys like Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease, but he’s far from being ignored. Why?

Because beyond the Blue Jays, a few other teams are kicking the tires on him.

Here, one interesting wild card is the Royals. At first glance, it sounds surprising, but it actually makes some sense. Reportedly, Kansas City is aiming for a bounce-back year after missing the postseason in 2025. They looked like a team on the rise in 2024 before injuries derailed their season last year. So, bringing in a veteran like Scherzer could add much-needed leadership and depth to the rotation. That’s exactly the kind of move that could help push them back into playoff contention.

All of that means if the Jays wait too long to make a call on Scherzer, it could end up costing them.