“You’ve Embarrassed Yourself”: Rays Under Fire as Tropicana Field’s Attendance Drops Below Capacity

The Tampa Bay Rays waited 17 years for another ALCS at home, then left 3,000 seats empty in Game 2. Game 1 sold out with 35,361 fans. Game 2 drew 32,125, and after dethroning the Yankees for the division title, the dip did not sit well with MLB analyst Evan Roberts.

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For Roberts, the issue went beyond one disappointing night or a loss on the field. With a deep postseason run on the line, the Rays’ inability to draw another sellout crowd became a fresh talking point, and the analyst didn’t hold back as he launched into a scathing rant about the franchise.

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“So, they announced 5,000 fewer people for last night’s game. And I get that down in Tampa, you’re not worried about us anymore. You’re on to the Guardians. Embarrassing. You’ve embarrassed yourself,” Evan said via WFAN Sports Radio.

The Rays averaged just 17,469 fans per game in 2026, far below capacity for a stadium with 35000+ seating capacity. The Rays recorded a total home attendance of 1,414,975 fans during the 2026 regular season at Tropicana Field. However, the ALDS changed the game, drawing over 40,542 for Game 1 against the Yankees.

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“The crowd was absolutely electric. I’ve never seen this place like that,” Rays’ shortstop Taylor Walls said during the ALDS.

The Rays’ dominant season and ALDS victory set expectations for another sellout in the ALCS. But the Rays dropped a frustrating series opener on Monday night, letting a 2-0 lead dissolve into a 7-3 loss. The deflating late-inning defeat dampened immediate ticket-buying enthusiasm for the following night.

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Playing on a Tuesday night creates a difficult commute for fans across the Tampa Bay region. Tropicana Field’s location in St. Petersburg historically suffers from lower population density in its immediate vicinity, making weeknight turnouts a persistent challenge for the franchise compared to weekend games.

Moreover, the ALDS featured the high-profile New York Yankees, a historic rival with a massive, localized fan base that heavily flooded the stadium. In contrast, the Cleveland Guardians are a smaller-market draw, meaning far fewer opposing fans traveled or bought up remaining tickets.

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The Rays winning Game 2 and tying the series could again spark the fans’ interest, but as per Evan, it’s embarrassing to witness empty seats in a playoff game. Yet Tropicana Field proved it can fill: 48,044 fans packed it for WWE’s 2024 Royal Rumble, showing the venue’s capacity isn’t the issue; fan interest in the Rays is. Evan Roberts, though, is impressed with Cleveland’s support.

“I’m rooting for the Guardians. And you know why? Because they have fans that show up,” he added.

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The Guardians’ home park, Progressive Field, holds around 35,000 fans. The Guardians drew 2,001,415 fans in 2026 (24,709 per game), their third consecutive season above 2 million.

The ALDS games in Progressive Field averaged around 33,000 fans, which was a better case than the Rays. Cleveland hosts the next three games, so Tropicana Field gets another home crowd only if the series extends past Game 5.

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Nevertheless, the Rays winning the series by Game 5 would still be a better alternative to overcome the attendance embarrassment.