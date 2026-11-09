Zack Kelly Gives Heartwarming Tribute to 6 Years at Boston Red Sox as He Enters Free Agent Status

Zack Kelly proved that not every farewell comes with a grand send-off, and sometimes, years of service end with nothing more than a roster decision. His five-season journey with the Boston Red Sox has reached an unexpected crossroads, with the franchise designating the 31-year-old reliever for assignment on Monday to create space on its 40-man roster ahead of the offseason deadline. Kelly subsequently cleared waivers and elected free agency, bringing his Boston chapter to a close ahead of the 2027 season.

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Yet, despite a disappointing campaign and an abrupt end to his Red Sox tenure, Kelly chose to leave on a gracious note, delivering a farewell message that showed there was more to his Boston story than the numbers on the mound.

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“What a ride! I’m grateful to have been a part of such a historic organization over the last 6 years. Playing at Fenway Park was incredible and something I never took for granted. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, and the fans for being behind us every single night. Looking forward to the next chapter,” Kelly shared via X.

For the Red Sox, Kelly was a highly valued, reliable middle-relief option. From his debut in 2022 through 2026, he logged 115 appearances (only three of which were starts), trailing only seven other Boston relievers in total appearances over that five-year span.

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He concluded his time in Boston with a lifetime 8–8 record, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts over 131⅓ innings. His peak came during the 2024 season, when he pitched in 49 games with a 3.97 ERA and earned a spot on the postseason roster.

Though he posted a strong 3.31 ERA over 17 major league games in 2026, his season was cut short by a severe right elbow injury in July. Because he was out of minor league options heading into 2027 and eligible for salary arbitration, the Red Sox designated him for assignment in November 2026 to clear 40-man roster space.

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Ultimately, Kelly wasn’t the anchor of the bullpen, but his journey from a minor leaguer to a reliable multi-year major league reliever made him a respected piece of the roster and a beloved underdog figure among Red Sox Nation. He made his debut with the Red Sox in 2021 in the minors, finally leaving Boston after a glorious 6 years.

In 2024, against the New York Yankees, Kelly faced a nightmare scenario: a bases-loaded, no-out jam. Showing incredible poise, he escaped the inning entirely unscathed without allowing a single run, shifting the momentum completely and paving the way for a 9–3 Red Sox victory.

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Early in the 2026 season, Kelly was summoned from the minors and immediately thrown into high-leverage situations. In a marquee April series against the Yankees, he came into a crucial spot and managed to strike out superstars like Aaron Judge and Jasson Domínguez in consecutive fashion, proving that his mid-90s fastball and cutter mix could neutralize the game’s best hitters.

Now that Kelly ends his stint with the Red Sox, a few suitors should be behind him.

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Kelly should prove effective for a few teams

Teams like the Marlins and White Sox, which are undergoing a rebuild, love taking low-risk flyers on injured, controllable relievers. If Kelly returns healthy by spring training or early summer, these clubs can give him low-pressure major league innings. If he performs well, they can flip him at the trade deadline to a contender for prospects.

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Because Kelly is out of minor league options, a team signing him must eventually keep him on the big-league roster or risk losing him. Budget-conscious, small-market contenders are always hunting for cheap middle-relief depth. They would willingly stash a veteran on a minor-league deal to see if he can recapture his strong 2024 form (3.97 ERA over 49 games).

Moreover, a reunion with the Red Sox could still be possible. A minor league deal benefits both sides: the Red Sox get to keep a beloved clubhouse figure and bullpen depth without filling a 40-man roster spot, and Kelly can continue rehabbing his elbow with the medical staff he has known for five seasons.

The next few weeks will answer all.