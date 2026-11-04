“Not a Guy Who Needs to Learn on the Job”: A.J. Pierzynski Questions Mariners’ Hire of 36-Year-Old Jason Kanzler

The Seattle Mariners finished 76-86 a year after then-manager Dan Wilson took them to Game 7 of the ALCS, and in response, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto handed the managerial role to Jason Kanzler, a 36-year-old first-time skipper. That choice drew quick pushback from a familiar voice.

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In a recent segment on Foul Territory, two-time All-Star catcher and World Series champion A.J. Pierzynski made his case against it.

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“I thought for a team that’s ready to win and supposed to be ready to win, you should hire a guy who’s ready to win, not a guy who needs to learn on the job.”

The skepticism has hard numbers behind it.

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Kanzler has no managerial experience at any level, and his playing career concluded at High-A with a .249 average. In 2026, Seattle scored just 664 runs, ranking third-lowest in the majors, leaving minimal space for improvement.

But Dipoto sees that same résumé through a different lens, and the club spelled out the thinking on announcement day.

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In a statement released by the Mariners, Dipoto noted, “Our goal in this process was finding a manager with the ability to challenge all of us to improve. Jason has the mindset, expertise, communication skills, and intensity to help create a championship standard here in Seattle.”

Ex-Mariners manager Scott Servais in 2015 and Wilson in 2024 joined the team without ever managing at any level previously, with Wilson getting the first AL West title for the Mariners in 24 years. Plus, Seattle cleared out four coaches after accountability and communication became sore spots.

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Seattle passed on Joe Espada, the former Houston Astros manager who won AL West titles in 2024 and 2026, to get here.

Rather than hiring a more conservative or familiar name (like fellow finalist and former Astros skipper Espada), the Mariners deliberately chose an intense, creative outsider who would disrupt the status quo in the Seattle clubhouse.

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Kanzler and Espada even have history.

Kanzler was one of three hitting coaches under Dusty Baker, the manager for the 2022 World Series-winning Astros, and later served as assistant hitting coach in 2023, when Houston averaged 5.10 runs per game.

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Outside the dugout, however, his baseball road has been unusual.

Kanzler was once a high school physics and chemistry teacher in Katy, Texas, until he joined the Astros as a High-A Fayetteville hitting coach in 2019, having graduated from the University at Buffalo with a degree in psychology. The Chicago Cubs then hired him as their director of player development for three years.

Kanzler is highly respected inside front offices for his forward-thinking, multidisciplinary approach. He is also a self-taught programmer who coded apps for the Houston Astros to track player progression. The Mariners valued this distinct combination of data literacy and psychological insight over traditional baseball “gut feeling.”

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Whether Kanzler can hold the dugout will hinge on the clubhouse he steps into, not only the résumé he carries.

Mariners’ lineup reset is Jason Kanzler’s first big test

That background will matter less than the bats he inherits.

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Cal Raleigh, the All-Star catcher, hit .182 with 23 homers and 69 RBIs, while center fielder Julio Rodríguez and first baseman Josh Naylor endured career-worst seasons, and the offense stalled.

In a statement released by the team on Tuesday, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander tied the hire squarely to a return to October baseball.

“We all believe Jason is the right person to lead our organization back to the postseason.”

The front office felt the dugout needed an aggressive developmental mindset. Having served as the Chicago Cubs’ Director of Player Development for the past three seasons, Kanzler has built a stellar industry reputation for diagnosing swing mechanics and building modern pipelines to maximize player output.

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In the statement released with his hiring, Kanzler said, “I am thrilled to join the Mariners organization, and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running. This team has an immense amount of talent in all facets of the game.”

The stakes extend to Dipoto, who made this call with full autonomy and whose own job security could hinge on how it plays out.

The Mariners still have six homegrown starters in the rotation, and the Cactus League opener arrives on Feb. 19 against the Padres at Peoria Sports Complex.