“Rather Be Controversial Than Truthful”- Nick Castellanos Calls Out Phillies Media, Clears Air Around Dramatic Exit

Nick Castellanos isn’t just clarifying his messy Philadelphia exit; he’s declaring war on the media narrative that defined it. The now-Padres right fielder believes it didn’t reflect the reality that he faced.

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“They thrive off of controversy, and they’d rather be controversial than truthful. One of the things that was hard for me was to just pretend like I didn’t absorb that,” Castellanos fired back at the Phillies media.

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Nick recently had a long interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, where he addressed the Athletics article by Matt Gelb. The article came out during the offseason, right before he signed the deal with the Padres on February 14, 2026.

While the article detailed the friction between the player and the Phillies, Castellanos claimed that it had been sitting there for around four months, waiting for the opportune moment. It talked about the Miami incident, where he was benched, and the clubhouse tension at length. And it triggered the Instagram letter to clarify some of it.

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“I was informed… the article was only meant to come out without situation or comments about it,” the 34-year-old RF said.

There have been some incidents between him and the media before. For example, when he called a reporter’s question “stupid” in 2022, following a 6-2 loss to the Cubs, where he went 0-for-4. While the ballpark booed him for his performance, Casty was asked whether he could hear it. First, he responded with “No, I lost my hearing,” followed by “That’s a stupid question.” The disappointment on his face was evident.

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But this time, it went to a whole new level.

Castellanos signed a 5-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies in 2022. But the franchise chose to release him in 2025 with a year and $20 million remaining in his contract.

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The Athletics piece attributed the decision to his outburst against manager Rob Thomson after he was pulled in the 8th inning on June 16, 2025. According to reports, he questioned the authority of the manager and the hitting coach and complained about the inconsistency of the rules.

“You can’t disrespect the manager and talk to him the way he did. You can’t expect it all to be the same after that,” the Athletics piece quoted one unnamed Phillies player.

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Imago Credit: IMAGO

However, Castellanos claimed that he wanted to speak about the Miami incident but was instructed by the front office not to. The episode already attracted media so he didn’t want to sweep it under the rug.

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“I remember sitting in Rob Thomson’s office saying that I take pride in being authentic. I don’t want to lie, I don’t want to hide,” Nick exclaimed.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t agree with the way the media handled it. The version that has been reported publicly doesn’t fully align with what Castellanos experienced.

Nick Castellanos came across two versions of the same clubhouse

Rob Thomson explained the reason for pulling Casty as a defensive replacement in June 2025 against the Miami Marlins.

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He wanted to maximize defense by bringing in Johan Rojas as the Phillies had a narrow lead of 3-1. In the skipper’s defense, Castellanos’ defensive stats were pretty bad.

He recorded a -10 DRS in the 2025 season. But for Nick, it was a bit personal as he was from Miami, and friends and fans were watching him. The Phillies allowed a run shortly after Castellanos was pulled, but they ultimately won the game 5-2.

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He later tried to justify his actions.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies May 21, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos 8 during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Denver Coors Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250521_jhp_ac4_0214

“As a veteran… emotions get the best of me.”

However, reportedly, his teammates felt like a “line was crossed.” But Castellanos claimed that he still had support from atleast 90% of the clubhouse. He even said that the teammates didn’t have any direct issues with him, and it was only made bigger by the media.

“I think that the media might have made it seem like it was some big deal and I was some huge villain, but honestly, it never felt like that through my communication with the other players.”

Castellanos was asked in the interview whether he was a good fit in the Phillies. He mentioned his positive relationship with the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, from his teenage years.

He made it clear that if the club wanted him out, he would understand. But Nick also mentioned that he would have stayed if they wanted him to. But it didn’t happen.

And now, he is struggling with a .146 batting average with the San Diego Padres.

In the end, the story sits between public narrative and personal truth. And it is shaped as much by perception as it unfolded behind the scenes.