Yankees Nation Hit With Bitter Setback as Ben Rice Exits Mid-Game With Apparent Injury

The Yankees’ bad luck continues. Last year, they lost Gerrit Cole in the first leg, and thus their starting rotation couldn’t make a comeback throughout the year. Well, this year, their top-performing first baseman, Ben Rice, suddenly exited from the third game against the Orioles.

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Although the exit baffled fans, the latest update surely would not be something the Bleacher Creatures would like.

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“Ben Rice has been removed from the game,” Talkin’ Yanks shared via X.

Without indicating he’s hurt, Rice left the game in the fourth inning. He still scored 2 runs and 2 hits, including 1 HR, in his 2 at-bats. However, just as we were wondering about what happened, a few eagle-eyed fans might have found the reason. A more detailed observation suggested that Rice might have injured his hand while defending at first base.

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A pickoff throw off Max Fried hit his left hand hard, and the footage shows that he was in pain. While there’s still no official word from the Yankees, it’s likely they removed him after this incident. According to a recent update, Rice might have a minor bruise. “X-rays were negative on Ben Rice’s thumb. It’s a contusion, and he’s day-to-day,” Talkin’ Baseball shared.

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Just when the Yankees are topping the AL East, fans least expect this kind of thing. And why not? Before his exit, Rice recorded a .330 batting average with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs through 32 games this season. In his last 70 games, he scored 21 HRs at .324.

Paul Goldschmidt has replaced Rice. And his day-to-day means Goldschmidt would continue at first base for now. Just a few days ago, Giancarlo Stanton had gotten sidelined with injuries, and now, after Rice, the Yankees’ offense surely took a hard hit.

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However, we are making a wild guess here about the Yankees’ manager. Aaron Boone might have had it easier now to choose between Rice and Goldschmidt. Reportedly, Boone occasionally sits Rice against left-handed pitchers to platoon him with Goldschmidt . Reason? Ben Rice is 11-30 with 5 homers and 7 RBIs in 35 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.

But what about their offense against right-handers now? The Yankees are working on that, but for the fans, it’s nothing less than heartbreak.

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Yankees fans taken aback by Ben Rice’s injury

Is there anything the fans could do to help Rice get back on the pitch? Fans wonder. “Rice, you can have my whole body, please be okay,” one fan said. We feel for the fans here. Rice had one three-run homer last month and another this month. Further, his home run against the Royals last month marked his fourth consecutive game with a home run.

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Hence, no wonder the fans are so desperate for him. “idc what part of the body it is, take it from me and give it to him,” another fan shared the same feeling. We wish that could have been done. Still, the only silver lining was that it’s still not a major injury. “IMO it’s precautionary…..I hope,” one user remarked.

If it’s precautionary, then Rice should be back by the next series against the Rangers. But fans should wait for the Yankees’ official statement, which will hopefully come after the game.

“Crazy way to halt all the momentum from what has been an MVP start to a season,” another fan added. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Rice has taken an MVP-like start this year. Over the first month of the season, Rice’s offensive production has placed him alongside Aaron Judge as one of the elite hitters in the league.

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Until late April, analysts projected Rice as MLB’s best first baseman. “In 2026, we have a group of first basemen off to great starts,” ESPN’s David Schoenfield writes. “… But Rice has been the best of the bunch, hitting .322/.447/.744 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs.” He was carrying his momentum so well. Today’s game also witnessed his clutch hit.

Let’s hope Rice will continue to maintain these numbers once he returns. “I wish him a quick recovery,” one user said. Fans will hope Rice will be back for the next series against the Rangers.