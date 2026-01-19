Yankees Confront Harsh Reality as Brian Cashman Finalizes Cody Bellinger Call Amid Mets Pressure

This offseason saw the New York Yankees trying their best to bring back Cody Bellinger. However, now it seems that things have gotten difficult for them with the New York Mets and other teams.

Bob Klapisch reports that the Yankees have decided not to participate in a bidding war for Bellinger if the Mets and other teams present a better offer. Harold Reynolds of MLB Network has shared his take on what this might mean for the Yankees.

“The Yankees will not be the same without this guy.”

The Yankees’ loss of Cody Bellinger might lead to a significant decline in their performance. He protected Aaron Judge while batting behind him. Bellinger was also critical to the team’s offense and defense.

Offensively, his left-handed hitting skills balance the lineup. His clutch tie-breaking three-run homer in October displayed that teams can rely on him under pressure.

Defensively, Bellinger showed his versatility in all three outfield positions and at first base.

His diving catch in right field to win the game 4-3 against the Kansas City Royals in April showed how good he can be as a defender.

He recorded 29 homers with a .272 BA in 152 games last season.

Cody Bellinger played his only season for the New York Yankees in 2025 after they got him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. He chose to become a free agent once the season ended. Reportedly, the Yankees have offered him a 5-year, $160 million deal with two opt-outs. And as per sources, they are not on board with further negotiations; only waiting for Belli’s decision now.

Meanwhile, their pursuit might not be successful now that the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays have entered the scene. Even Bob Nightengale has reported the same.

The New York Mets are showing their interest in Cody Bellinger, as he can handle center field as well as the corner infield. They can use him in center field or in right field, or at first base if they are not comfortable with Jorge Polanco or Brett Baty in those positions. Additionally, Bellinger’s left-handed batting skills would protect Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, and Juan Soto.

Likewise, the Toronto Blue Jays have focused on Bellinger due to their need for a left-fielder and a good defensive player, now that they lost out on Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette. Moreover, they might offer him a contract closer to his expectations (7-year, $30 million per year). There’s a twist, though.

According to Nightengale, both the Mets and the Blue Jays will be “hit with 110% luxury tax penalties” if they decide to beat the Yankees’ offer.

Now, while the Yankees’ chances of landing Cody Bellinger are at a standstill, there is yet another talent they might decide to focus on if they lose him.

Spencer Jones might be the alternative for the Yankees

The New York Yankees might decide to focus on bringing up their prospect, Spencer Jones, for the upcoming season. Although he is yet to debut in the majors, he is gaining attention due to his hard-hitting skills, bat-and-ball contact, and his exit velocities.

During his time with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Jones hit a 445-foot homer with an exit velocity of 109.6 mph. With such skills, he might be on his way to being the next big name in pinstripes.

Spencer Jones may even fit the need for a good defender.

He can cover the ground well in the center field and is also a good base runner. Moreover, his left-handed power stroke is perfect for the right-field porch at Yankee Stadium.

The youngster had an impressive season in both Double-A and Triple-A with 35 home runs in 116 games this past season.

However, there’s a downside, too.

Spencer Jones needs to fix his swing and misses. He suffered from 179 strikeouts last season.

Now, with a few weeks until spring training, the only thing that remains to be seen is whether the Yankees can bring back Bellinger or maybe kickstart a new era with their prospect Spencer Jones.