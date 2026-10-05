October 6th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

The October sports schedule continues to bring a heavy concentration of postseason baseball, college football games, tough hockey matches, and world-class tennis. On Tuesday, 6th October 2026, a concentrated programme features championship teams aiming either to build on their current momentum or to avoid elimination.

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In Major League Baseball, the national audience’s attention is drawn to the important Game 3 in the National League Division Series. College football makes its primetime midweek appearance with a Sun Belt Conference game. In ice hockey, early-season divisional rivalries feature prominently on the evening schedule, and abroad, top-seeded players compete in the elite tennis events as they go through the Asian hard-court tour.

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No matter which event you wish to watch, broadcast networks and streaming services offer extensive live coverage throughout the day. The following is a complete list of Tuesday’s schedule, including start times and where the events will be broadcast.

MLB Baseball

Tuesday night’s primetime lineup in Major League Baseball features important Game 3 encounters in the National League Division Series. The games start at 6:00 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the Atlanta Braves.

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The match will be broadcast live on FS1. Later that evening, at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Milwaukee Brewers go west to play the San Diego Padres. The national coverage for the game continues on FS1.

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The Braves and Dodgers are currently tied or competing to gain an early series advantage in these best-of-five series. Meanwhile, Milwaukee leads 2-0 and needs only one more win to advance.

Whether or not they hit timely hits and how well the late-inning bullpens are managed will determine which clubs move closer to the League Championship Series.

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NHL Hockey

On Tuesday night, the National Hockey League will feature three major games and local rivalries. Game day starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with the New York Islanders against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The next game is at 9:40 p.m. ET.

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Here, the Vegas Golden Knights play the Seattle Kraken. The final game begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Florida Panthers taking on the Los Angeles Kings in a fast-paced inter-conference game on ESPN+ / Hulu.

College Football

Midweek college football creates a primetime atmosphere as the Sun Belt Conference action begins. Southern Miss will play against Troy at 8:00 p.m. ET. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN2. The conference standings are closely contested, and bowl eligibility is at stake. Hence, both teams’ execution and efficiency will decide which program secures a key road win.

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Tennis

On Tuesday, the tennis tour begins its international broadcasts with a series of high-stakes matches during the Asian hard-court swing. In Beijing, the WTA 1000 China Open includes the women’s singles Round of 16 and the doubles.

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These start at 11:00 p.m. ET (Monday night) and continue into Tuesday morning on Tennis Channel and WTA TV. At the same time, the men’s ATP 500 China Open ends its tournament with singles and doubles finals starting at 2:00 a.m. on Tennis Channel and Tennis TV.

In Shanghai, the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 Rolex Shanghai Masters begins its final round of the qualifying draw on the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV. Some featured players include Holger Rune, Matteo Berrettini, and Denis Shapovalov.

Besides, international action begins with the main-draw first-round matches at the WTA 125 Samsun Open in Turkey. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and WTA TV.

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Basketball

On Tuesday, October 6th, neither the NBA nor the WNBA has any regular or postseason games being shown live. The WNBA Playoffs have a scheduled day off for travel and then pick up again on Wednesday, October 7th.

The second semifinal games will be broadcast on ESPN, NBCSN and Peacock. The NBA Preseason will return to national television on Thursday night, October 8th. The Sacramento Kings are travelling to play the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN2.

Also, the NBA preseason rolls on October 6 with four games spread across the evening. Nets-Hornets gets things started at 7 PM ET on NBA TV, followed by Pelicans-Thunder at 8 PM and Nuggets-Jazz at 9 PM. The night closes with Lakers-Warriors at 10 PM ET, with the matchup airing nationally on NBA TV and across local NBC affiliates.

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Motorsports

The major motor racing series such as Formula 1 and NASCAR will not have any competitive events on Tuesday, the 6th of October. Formula 1 will resume later in the week with the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit. It starts with Free Practice 1 on Friday morning on ESPN. NASCAR will pick up its postseason Chase on Friday with the Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on FOX.

The sporting events on Tuesday feature strong competition in each time slot. From early morning international tennis matches to the late-night hockey games on the West Coast. The National League Division Series sets the benchmark for high-stakes sports broadcasting, and the primetime college football games. Fans have a good midweek dose of their favorite sports all evening.

Make sure that your remotes are to hand and that your streaming platforms are ready. October has set the pace for the most exciting and action-filled period of the sports calendar.