“So Many Options”: MLB Veteran Reveals Reason Behind Decline In Black Athletes in Baseball

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson made major league history by becoming the first African American to play in the big leagues. Since then, their representation in baseball has gradually increased, with the numbers going as high as 18% in 1991. However, recent data shows a sharp decline in African American athletes in baseball. Former MLB player Adam Jones highlighted the reason behind this.

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“A lot of it’s socioeconomics; that’s a whole other conversation. And a lot of it, I think, is the basketball and NFL,” said Adam Jones, per All the Smoke on X.

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“You turn on ESPN, that’s shown so much; the popularity of those two sports has overshadowed baseball.

“I think baseball’s popularity has gotten back, but basketball and the NFL are so, so popular. And obviously, you have the African-American. They’re cooler; they’re more of a family-and-friend environment. Baseball’s a little different.”

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According to Jones, who spent 14 seasons in the big leagues, the growing popularity of basketball and the NFL has impacted the percentage of black athletes in MLB.

A study conducted in 2023 found that 70.4% of NBA players were black. According to another study from 2023, 53% of NFL players were African American. The numbers are a sharp contrast to those of MLB.

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Black players made up only 6.8% of baseball players in 2026, per MLB.com.

According to Jones, the fast-paced NBA and NFL seasons attract younger generations to other sports more. Baseball’s 162-game-long regular-season grind is not as appealing.

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However, this year’s low percentage actually marks a steady improvement over the previous years.

In 2025, the percentage of black athletes in baseball sat at 6.2%, and at 6.0% in 2024. The current numbers show a consecutive-year growth trend for the first time in the big leagues in at least two decades. The 0.6% increase from last season is the highest since MLB recorded a 0.7% increase in African American baseball players from 2017 to 2018, per MLB.com.

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A total of 64 black baseball players made it onto the Opening Day active and inactive lists this year. MLB.com reported that currently only 8 of the 64 black players on the Opening Day roster are older than 32. Among them, 35 are 27 years old or younger, and 22 are 25 years old or younger.

To engage more black players in the sport, MLB has multiple youth development programs, and hopefully, these programs will attract more African American players and diversify the game.

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MLB’s development programs for Black Athletes

The recent increase in the number of African American baseball players can be credited to the multiple development programs the league has introduced for them. Some popular initiatives include MLB Youth Academy, Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series, Nike RBI, Hank Aaron Invitational, and more.

While the MLB Youth Academy Breakthrough Series and Hank Aaron Invitational are built to develop talent from diverse backgrounds, the DREAM Series and RBI are solely focused on providing elite-level facilities to players from African American families and underprivileged communities.

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Held during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, the DREAM Series provides a group of mostly African American high school athletes with insights into the dynamics of pitching and catching.

The program also includes seminars, mentorship, scout evaluations, and video coverage. USA Baseball covers the players’ expenses. Taj Bradley, Justin Crawford, Hunter Greene, Michael Harris II, Braden Montgomery, Carlos Rodón, and Jordan Walker are some of the alumni of the DREAM Series.

Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, better known as Nike RBI, aims to increase participation of underrepresented groups in baseball and softball. The youth outreach program provides administrative, programmatic, and infrastructural support to organizations that work with underprivileged communities around the world. A former MLB player and scout, John Young, built the program in 1989 to provide disadvantaged teenagers with an opportunity to learn and enjoy the sport.

Multiple active baseball players are alumni of these youth development programs. The list includes Hunter Greene and Josiah Gray; Michael Harris II, Devin Williams, J.P. Crawford, Justin Crawford, Greene, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Brice Matthews, Cam Smith, Dominic Smith, and Jordan Walker, among others. As these players gain more popularity, it will help promote MLB’s development initiatives.