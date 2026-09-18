September 19th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Saturday is shaping up to be a sports-heavy day, with UFC 331 taking center stage and the NHL preseason getting underway. That’s right. Seven games are set to kick off the preseason, giving hockey fans plenty to watch.

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NHL fans should also know that the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes are the top team in the first edition of the season’s Super 16 Power Rankings. However, the Carolina Hurricanes won’t be in action Saturday.

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Meanwhile, the WNBA will feature a matchup between Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena. The Dream have dominated the series, winning their last five meetings against the Sky. But their most recent encounter was a much closer affair.

On July 19, the Sky fell to the Dream by just two points, 93-91. Jordin Canada hit a buzzer-beater to break the tie and seal the victory for Atlanta. This time, Chicago Sky will look to end that streak and come away with a win.

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With all these events taking place on the same day, it’s time to check the broadcast schedules for each game.

WNBA

Saturday’s WNBA schedule features three games, with the action beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

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The Phoenix Mercury will face the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

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Imago Phoenix Mercury v Atlanta Dream COLLEGE PARK, GA – AUGUST 5: DeWanna Bonner 24 of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball during a game between Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on August 5, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. 9589

The schedule then moves to 7:00 PM ET, when the Chicago Sky will take on the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can watch the game on Prime Video.

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The final contest of the day starts at 9:00 PM ET, with the Seattle Storm facing the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will also be available on Prime Video.

NHL

The NHL preseason kicks off with seven games, including the Dallas Stars visiting the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. ET.

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The Los Angeles Kings will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 9 p.m. ET from a neutral site at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, while the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Seattle Kraken at the same time.

Imago Profile photo on Edmonton Oilers LW Viktor Arvidsson, from Sweden, during an NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA National Hockey League game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta., Nov. 3, 2024. digital photo by Larry MacDougal Viktor Arvidsson

The schedule also features a Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs split-squad doubleheader, with both games starting at 7 p.m. ET.

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The regular season begins on September 29, giving teams several more opportunities to prepare during the eight-day, 65-game preseason. Most preseason games will air on team or regional streams rather than national TV.

MLB

This Saturday, the MLB action begins in the evening with the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be visible on MASN and BREW.

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Next, the Boston Red Sox will visit the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. ET, while the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets at the same time. The first game will air on RAYS and NESN. And the next game will be on SNY and NBCSP. Then, the Athletics will take on the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. ET, on CLEG and NBCSCA.

Imago Wally on Parade, Wally, the Green Monster, the mascot of the Boston Red Sox, takes part in a Fourth of July Parade in Bristol, Rhode Island

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet at 6:40 p.m. ET on CINR and MARQ, joined by the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates in another 6:40 p.m. start. The latter game will air on SNP and ROYL. Then, the Toronto Blue Jays will visit the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET on RSN, Sportsnet.

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The evening slate continues with the Atlanta Braves visiting the Houston Astros at 8:10 p.m. ET and before that, the Detroit Tigers are facing the Chicago White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET. However, the first game will be on SCHN and BravesVsn. Then, the next one will be on CHSN and DSN.

Washington Nationals will visit the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET on CARD and NATS.

The later games feature the Seattle Mariners against the Colorado Rockies beginning at 8:10 p.m. ET. This one will be live on COLR and SEAM. Then, the Miami Marlins will visit the San Diego Padres at 8:40 p.m. ET on SDPA and MIAM.

At 9:40 p.m. ET, the New York Yankees will play the Arizona Diamondbacks on ARID and YES.

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Two West Coast games close out the night. The San Francisco Giants will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:45 p.m. ET. Right before that will be the Minnesota Twins visiting the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET. For the first game, you should check SNLA and NBCSBA. And for the second, ABTV and MNNT will be the channels.

College football

Saturday’s college football schedule features games throughout the day, with the action beginning at 11:30 AM.

Coastal Carolina will face Delaware at 11:30 AM, with the game airing on CBSSN. The schedule then moves into a busy noon window, featuring Kent State vs. Ohio State on FOX, Akron vs. Minnesota on BTN, Arizona State vs. Kansas on FS1, Bowling Green vs. Iowa State on ESPU, Buffalo vs. Penn State on BTN, Tulane vs. Kansas State on ESP2, Mercer vs. Georgia Tech on ACCN, North Texas vs. Texas State on USA, Georgia vs. Arkansas on ABC, and North Carolina vs. Clemson on ESPN.

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At 11:30 AM, Eastern Michigan will take on Wisconsin on PEAC, followed by NC State vs. Vanderbilt at 12:45 PM on SECN. Wyoming and Central Michigan will meet at 1:00 PM, with no network listed in the schedule.

The afternoon slate begins with Maine vs. Boston College and Southern Illinois vs. Illinois at 2:00 PM. Maine vs. Boston College will air on ACCN, and Southern Illinois vs. Illinois will be available on PEAC. At 3:00 PM, Temple will face Toledo on CBSSN.

The 3:30 PM window brings another loaded group of games. Stonehill will take on UMass, Wagner will face California on ACCN, UTEP will meet Michigan on BTN, Utah State will play Utah on FOX, USC will face Rutgers, Kentucky will take on Texas A&M on ESPN, SMU will meet Louisville on ESP2, Miami (OH) will face Cincinnati, Florida State will take on Alabama on ABC, and Duquesne will face Washington State on USA.

At 4:00 PM, Northern Iowa will play Iowa on FS1. Louisiana Tech will face Baylor on ESPU, Ball State will take on Liberty, Stanford will meet Duke on CW, and Western Kentucky will face Indiana on PEAC. Mississippi State and South Carolina will then meet at 4:15 PM on SECN, followed by Southeastern Louisiana vs. Louisiana-Monroe at 4:30 PM.

The evening schedule starts at 6:00 PM with East Carolina vs. Old Dominion, Charlotte vs. Appalachian State, and Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic. Marshall and Missouri State will follow at 6:30 PM on CBSSN.

A busy 7:00 PM window features Delaware State vs. South Florida, Nevada vs. Middle Tennessee, Florida vs. Auburn on ESPN, Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville State, Georgia State vs. UCF, Murray State vs. Oklahoma State, UT Martin vs. Memphis, Nicholls State vs. Sam Houston, Ohio vs. South Alabama, Troy vs. Missouri, Connecticut vs. Southern Miss, and Western Michigan vs. Rice.

At 7:15 PM, Eastern Washington will take on Washington on BTN, while North Dakota will face Nebraska BTN. The schedule then moves to 7:30 PM, when West Virginia meets Virginia on ACCN, Virginia Tech faces Maryland on FS1, New Mexico takes on Oklahoma on ESP2, Michigan State faces Notre Dame, LSU meets Ole Miss on ESPN, Colorado takes on Northwestern on FOX, and BYU faces Colorado State.

Kennesaw State and Tennessee will meet at 7:45 PM on SECN. The 10:00 PM window features UAB vs. Louisiana, UTSA vs. Texas, East Texas A&M vs. Tulsa, and Arkansas State vs. TCU, with Arkansas State vs. TCU airing on ESPU.

The late-night action begins at 10:00 PM, with South Dakota facing Boise State on CBSSN and James Madison taking on San Diego State on CW. At 10:30 PM, North Dakota State will meet Sacramento State on ESPN, followed by Northern Illinois vs. Arizona on TNT.

The final games of the night start at 11:00 PM, with Montana facing Oregon State on USA, Purdue taking on UCLA on BTN, and Fresno State meeting San Jose State on FS1.

MMA

On Saturday, UFC 331 will bring a championship rematch to Los Angeles, with Joshua Van set to face Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight title at Crypto.com Arena.

The event gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET with the early prelims, which will stream on Paramount+. The prelims follow at 7 p.m. ET, also exclusively on Paramount+.

Imago UFC 323 – Dvalishvili vs Yan 2: press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 4:Joshua Van speaks with the media at the press conference for UFC 323 – Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 at Tmobile Arena on December 4, 2025 in LAS VEGAS, NV Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages LAS VEGAS, NV Tmobile Arena Las Vegas, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET and will be available exclusively on Paramount+. The event will not be offered as a pay-per-view broadcast and will not have a CBS simulcast.

Motorsports

This Saturday, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, with pre-race coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The green flag is expected around 7:45 to 7:55 p.m. ET, setting the stage for another important night under the lights at Bristol.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 17: Cars come out of turn 3 during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series – Food City 300 Icon210917011300

As we mentioned, this Saturday’s packed with way too many choices for sports fans. So, just tell us what sport or sports you’re picking for the weekend.