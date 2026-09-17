September 18th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Exactly a month ago, Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo locked horns at Scotiabank Arena. Although it was Toronto’s home court, a few fans in the stands showed up wearing Caitlin Clark jerseys. They cheered for the Fever guard, and by the end of the game, the scoreboard showed Toronto Tempo had lost to Clark’s team, 95-101.

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Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark combined for 53 points, with Clark finishing with 24. The loss eventually left Toronto Tempo on the verge of elimination. Now, you may wonder why we are discussing that result a month later.

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The reason is simple. This Friday, the two teams will meet again. The venue will be different this time, but there is a strong chance the players will remain the same. That leaves the door open for a chance at revenge.

Friday will also feature college football, along with a full slate of MLB games as the regular season continues. Now, here are the broadcast details for all those contests.

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Basketball

The WNBA Friday slate features three games, with the action starting at 7:30 PM ET.

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The New York Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the Indiana Fever taking on the Toronto Tempo at the same time. Both games will be available on League Pass.

The schedule then moves to 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Fire will face the Golden State Valkyries. That game will also be available on League Pass.

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MLB

Friday’s MLB schedule features 15 games, with the action beginning in the evening.

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The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 PM ET. The game will air on CINR and MARQ, with the Cubs’ starting pitcher listed as TBD and Chase Burns scheduled to start for Cincinnati.

At the same time, the Kansas City Royals will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on SNP and ROYL. The game will be held at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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The Milwaukee Brewers will then face the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 PM ET on MASN and BREW. Dustin May will start for Milwaukee, while Baltimore’s starter remains TBD.

Five minutes later, the Athletics will play the Cleveland Guardians on CLEG and NBCSCA. The Athletics’ starter is TBD, and Daniel Espino will take the mound for Cleveland.

Also at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays on RAYS and NESN. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

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The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the New York Mets at 7:15 PM ET, with the game streaming on Apple TV. Philadelphia’s starter is TBD, while Zach Thornton will start for New York.

At 7:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox on CHSN and DSN. Andrew Sears will start for Detroit, while Chicago’s starter remains TBD.

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The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on RSN and Sportsnet. Dylan Cease will start for Toronto, with Texas yet to announce its starter.

Two more games are scheduled for 8:10 PM ET. The Seattle Mariners will play the Colorado Rockies on COLR and SEAM, with Bryan Woo starting for Seattle and Colorado’s starter listed as TBD.

At the same time, the Atlanta Braves will take on the Houston Astros on SCHN and BravesVsn. Tyler Mahle will start for Atlanta, while Houston’s starter remains TBD.

The Washington Nationals will then face the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 PM ET on CARD and NATS. Case Cavalli will start for Washington, with Kyle Leahy scheduled to pitch for St. Louis.

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The Minnesota Twins will meet the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 PM ET on ABTV and MNNT. Connor Prielipp will start for Minnesota, while Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for Los Angeles.

Three games are scheduled for 9:40 PM ET. The Miami Marlins will face the San Diego Padres on SDPA and MIAM, with Tyler Phillips starting for Miami and San Diego’s starter still TBD.

The New York Yankees will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on ARID and YES. Gerrit Cole will start for New York, while Eduardo Rodríguez is scheduled to pitch for Arizona.

Finally, the San Francisco Giants will play the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:15 PM ET, with the game streaming on Apple TV. Cesar Perdomo will start for San Francisco, while the Dodgers’ starter remains TBD.

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College football

Friday’s college football schedule features three games, with the action beginning in the evening.

At 7:30 PM ET, Miami (Fla.) will face Wake Forest at Allegacy Financial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

The schedule then moves to 8:00 PM ET, when Houston will take on Texas Tech at Galaxy Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

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The final game of the night starts at 10:30 PM ET, with Portland State facing Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The contest will air on BTN.

The NHL preseason will begin a day later. On the other hand, UFC 331 will also get started the following day.

So, that’s all for this Friday. Hope you’ve already picked out your watchlist for the day.