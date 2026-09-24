September 25th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Thursday, several WNBA teams will take the court as the regular season reaches its final day. The playoffs will begin this weekend, although the full list of teams has not been confirmed yet. Still, the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx are expected to be part of the postseason picture.

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As the WNBA moves toward the playoffs, the NHL is still in its preseason phase. This Friday, a few more NHL games will take place, giving hockey fans something to follow.

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But that is not all. Golf fans will also have an interesting day ahead, with the Presidents Cup continuing on Friday.

And what about football fans?

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NFL fans will have to wait until Sunday for the next full slate of games. However, college football will keep things moving on Friday, with several contests scheduled throughout the day. Check the broadcast schedules to see when and where you can watch each one.

MLB

This Friday, MLB will feature 15 games on the schedule, including a doubleheader between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Now, let’s check the full schedule.

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First, the Chicago Cubs will visit the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. ET in the first game of the doubleheader. The two teams will meet again at 6:05 p.m. ET, with both contests available on NESN and Marquee Sports Network (MARQ).

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The Pittsburgh Pirates will then face the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on DSN and SNP, with the starting pitchers yet to be announced for Pittsburgh and Jackson Jobe scheduled to start for Detroit.

At the same time, the Tampa Bay Rays will visit the Philadelphia Phillies. The contest will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET and will be available on NBCSP and RAYS. Freddy Peralta is listed as Tampa Bay’s starter, while Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to take the mound for Philadelphia.

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The New York Mets will travel to face the Washington Nationals at 6:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on NATS and WPIX, with the New York starter still to be determined and Andrew Alvarez listed for Washington.

The Baltimore Orioles will visit the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Fans can follow the contest on YES and MASN.

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At 7:07 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Reds will face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game will be available on Sportsnet and CINR. Nick Lodolo is scheduled to start for Cincinnati, while Toronto’s starter has not yet been announced.

The Atlanta Braves will then visit the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. ET. The contest will air on MIAM and BravesVision, with the Atlanta starter still to be determined and Eury Pérez set to start for Miami.

The evening slate continues at 7:40 p.m. ET, when the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be broadcast on ROYL and CLEG.

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At the same time, the Colorado Rockies will visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago. The contest will be available on CHSN and COLR.

The St. Louis Cardinals will also take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on BREW and CARD, with Michael McGreevy scheduled to start for St. Louis and Robert Gasser listed as Milwaukee’s starter.

Later, the Texas Rangers will face the Minnesota Twins at 8:10 p.m. ET. The contest will be available on MNNT and RSN. Texas’ starting pitcher is yet to be announced, while Joe Ryan is scheduled to take the mound for Minnesota.

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The Houston Astros will visit the Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California. Fans can watch the game on NBCSCA and SCHN.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego at the same time. The contest will air on SDPA and ARID.

The Los Angeles Angels will then travel to face the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be available on SEAM and ABTV, with Reid Detmers scheduled to start for Los Angeles and Bryce Miller listed as Seattle’s starter.

Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 p.m. ET. The contest will air on NBCSBA and SNLA, with the Dodgers’ starter yet to be announced and Yunior Marte scheduled to start for San Francisco.

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College football

The day will start with the Army Black Knights facing the Temple Owls at 4 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The contest will be televised on ESPN.

Then, the Navy Midshipmen will travel to face the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium. ESPN will carry the contest, giving fans another college football option in the evening.

At the same time, the Howard Bison will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium. The game will be broadcast on BTN.

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The schedule then moves to Bloomington, Indiana, where the Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The contest will be available on FOX.

The final game of the night will take place on the West Coast. The Clemson Tigers will visit the California Golden Bears at 10:30 p.m. ET at California Memorial Stadium. Fans can watch the contest on ESPN.

NHL

This Friday evening begins with two contests in the Eastern Conference before the slate shifts west for a nationally televised meeting and a late matchup in Colorado.

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The Boston Bruins will visit the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, opening Friday’s schedule.

Thirty minutes later, the New York Rangers will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET, giving hockey fans another early-evening contest to follow.

The Dallas Stars will then visit the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the marquee national broadcast of the day, with coverage available on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

The final contest will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, when the Winnipeg Jets travel to face the Colorado Avalanche.

Golf

The 2026 Presidents Cup will continue Friday with Day 2 of the tournament, featuring foursomes at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

Live coverage of the second day will begin at 2 p.m. ET and continue through 7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Once the foursomes conclude, “Live From the Presidents Cup” will take over from 7 to 9 p.m. ET, also on Golf Channel.

Motorsports

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend will take an unusual turn this year, with the race moved to Saturday because Sunday coincides with Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day. That makes Saturday an important day for fans, with both the final practice session and qualifying on the schedule.

Free Practice 3 will begin at 4:30 a.m. ET and will be available on Apple TV, which serves as Formula 1’s exclusive U.S. streaming home in 2026.

Qualifying will follow at 8 a.m. ET, also on Apple TV. The session will determine the starting order for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

That’s it for the day. The WNBA may not be part of the schedule, but there is still plenty to keep sports fans occupied. Hopefully, this schedule helps you plan your day and choose the games you want to watch.