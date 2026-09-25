September 26th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Saturday is the day when college football takes center stage with several high-profile contests, and this weekend will be no exception. No. 1 Texas will lock horns with No. 14 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. However, a lesser-known fact about this matchup is that it will be the first meeting between the two teams in 58 years. The game will also mark ESPN’s “College Game Day” return to Tennessee for the 13th time. However, another record could be set, and this one involves a coach.

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On Saturday, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel can become the first coach in program history to defeat multiple No. 1-ranked teams. He previously defeated the Coaches Poll’s No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide four years ago. Tennessee fans can also take some confidence from Heupel’s history against Texas, as he has an 8-5 record against the Longhorns from his playing and assistant coaching career. This will be his first game against Texas as a head coach.

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With several milestones on the line, Saturday promises plenty of attention in college football. However, the action will not be limited to the gridiron. MLB, motorsports, golf, and the NHL will also feature prominently throughout the day. Now, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedules for all of these contests.

College football

The early window will start at 12:00 PM with nine games. Sam Houston will face Texas Tech on TNT, Bucknell will take on Pittsburgh on ACCNX, and Colorado will meet Baylor on ESPN2. Colorado State will play UTSA on ESPU, Illinois will visit Ohio State on FOX, Ball State will face Kent State on ESPN+, and San Diego State will take on Toledo on CBSSN.

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The noon schedule also includes Texas vs. Tennessee on ABC, UNLV vs. Akron on ESPN+, Virginia Tech vs. Boston College on ACCN, and Wake Forest vs. Louisville on ESPN.

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At 12:45 PM, South Alabama will face Kentucky on SECN. The schedule continues at 1:00 PM with Lindenwood taking on Eastern Michigan on ESPN+, followed by UCLA vs. Maryland at 1:30 PM on BTN.

The 2:00 PM window features Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State on ESPN+ and Notre Dame vs. Purdue on PEAC. At 3:00 PM, Central Arkansas will face Florida State on ACCN, while Hawaii will take on Wyoming on CW.

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A busy 3:30 PM window brings several major games. Gardner-Webb will visit Marshall on ESPN+, William & Mary will face Duke on ACCN, and Utah will take on Iowa State on FOX. UConn will meet Miami (OH) on ESPN+, TCU will face UCF on FS1, and Stonehill will play Ohio on ESPN+.

Robert Morris will also face Buffalo at 3:30 PM on ESPN+, while Oklahoma takes on Georgia on ESPN. New Mexico will meet New Mexico State on CBSSN, Ole Miss will face Florida on ABC, and Iowa will take on Michigan, airing on CBS. Boise State will then face Western Michigan on ESPN2.

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The afternoon continues at 4:00 PM with North Carolina Central vs. East Carolina on ESPN+ and Houston vs. Georgia Southern on ESPU. At 4:15 PM, Vanderbilt will face Auburn on SECN.

Three games are scheduled for 5:00 PM. Wisconsin will take on Penn State on PEAC, South Florida will face Bowling Green on ESPN+, and Nebraska will meet Michigan State on BTN.

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The evening slate begins at 6:00 PM with Incarnate Word vs. Texas State on USA, Long Island University vs. Florida International on ESPN+, James Madison vs. Old Dominion on ESPN+, and Delaware vs. Virginia on ACCN.

At 6:30 PM, Louisiana will face Charlotte on ESPN+, while Central Michigan will meet Miami (Fla.) on CW.

The 7:00 PM window features six games. Mercyhurst will take on Western Kentucky on ESPN+, Kennesaw State will face Arkansas State on ESPN+, and Kansas State will meet Cincinnati on ESPN2. Oklahoma State will face West Virginia on FS1, South Carolina will take on Alabama on ESPN, and Southern Miss will meet Tulane on ESPN+.

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The schedule then moves to 7:30 PM ET, when Texas A&M will face LSU on ABC. Troy will take on Utah State on CBSSN, Oregon will meet USC on NBC, Houston Christian will face North Texas on ESPN+, Arizona will play Washington State on FOX, and Appalachian State will take on NC State on ESPU.

At 7:45 PM, Missouri will face Mississippi State on SECN. Tulsa will meet Arkansas at 8:00 PM on SEC+, while Florida Atlantic will take on Louisiana-Monroe on ESPN+.

The late-night schedule starts at 9:00 PM with UMass vs. Sacramento State on ESPN+, Oregon State vs. UTEP on MW+, and Missouri State vs. SMU on ACCN.

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At 10:00 PM, Rice will face Fresno State on CW. The final two games before the last kickoff feature Air Force vs. Nevada at 10:30 PM on FS1 and Georgia Tech vs. Stanford at the same time on ESPN.

The day concludes at 11:00 PM with Minnesota taking on Washington on FOX.

MLB

The day starts at 1:10 PM ET when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Detroit Tigers on DSN and SNP. At 3:07 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet and CINR, followed by the New York Mets visiting the Washington Nationals at 4:05 PM ET on NATS and SNY.

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Also at 4:05 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants on NBCSBA and SNLA. The Texas Rangers will then meet the Minnesota Twins at 4:10 PM ET on MNNT and RSN, with the Atlanta Braves taking on the Miami Marlins at the same time on MIAM and BravesVsn at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

The evening slate begins at 7:10 PM ET with the Cleveland Guardians visiting the Kansas City Royals on ROYL and CLEG. The Colorado Rockies will face the Chicago White Sox at the same time on CHSN and COLR, while the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on BREW and CARD.

At 7:15 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs will visit the Boston Red Sox on NESN and MARQ at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tampa Bay Rays will also play at 7:15 PM ET, visiting the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the San Diego Padres at 8:40 PM ET on SDPA and ARID. The schedule continues at 9:40 PM ET with the Houston Astros taking on the Athletics on NBCSCA and SCHN at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California.

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The final game of the day sees the Los Angeles Angels visit the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on SEAM and ABTV.

NHL

The action begins at 3 p.m. ET, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins traveling to face the Buffalo Sabres. The Anaheim Ducks will then take on the Los Angeles Kings at 4 p.m.

The Colorado Avalanche will visit the Utah Mammoth at 5 p.m., while the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers at the same time. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will also meet at 6 p.m.

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The schedule becomes even busier at 7 p.m. The Seattle Kraken will visit the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues will face the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will play a split-squad doubleheader, with one game listed in Montreal and the other in Ottawa.

Later in the evening, the New Jersey Devils will visit the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. The Calgary Flames will then face the Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m., before the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights close out the preseason schedule at 10 p.m.

With the preseason finale complete, teams will turn their attention to the regular season. The 2026-27 NHL season is scheduled to open on September 29.

Golf

The golf contest will begin in the morning with four-ball matches before the afternoon foursomes session.

The reports claim that the Golf Channel will provide coverage from 8 to 9 a.m. ET, with the morning four-ball matches scheduled to begin between approximately 8:02 and 8:56 a.m. ET. NBC will then take over coverage from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. ET.

The afternoon session will feature foursomes, with tee times scheduled between approximately 2:15 and 2:57 p.m. ET. With another full day of matches on the schedule, the Presidents Cup will remain a key part of Saturday’s sports broadcast lineup.

Motorsport

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin at 7 a.m. ET and will be available exclusively on Apple TV in the United States. The race has been moved from its traditional Sunday slot to Saturday this year to accommodate Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day on September 27.

Once again, with the weekend here, sports fans are in for a busy few days. With Sunday marking the start of the WNBA playoffs, there is more to look forward to as the postseason begins.