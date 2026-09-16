September 17th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

After a long break, the WNBA will return on September 17 with five games on the schedule. Fans will also see several players back in action after representing Team USA at the FIBA Women’s World Cup, including Angel Reese.

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On Thursday, Reese’s Atlanta Dream will face the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena. The Sun have yet to beat the Dream this season, adding another layer of interest to the game. With Atlanta hosting the contest, fans can expect an intense battle on the court.

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Well, the WNBA won’t be the only league returning to action. A few other sports that have been on a break will also have games on Thursday.

The NFL will feature Thursday Night Football, with the Lions facing the Bills. College football has one game on the schedule, as Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh. MLB, meanwhile, will have nine games throughout the day.

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With plenty to follow across the sports world, let’s take a look at the start times and broadcast channels so you can plan your Thursday watchlist.

WNBA

The WNBA action begins at 7:30 PM ET, when the Connecticut Sun will visit the Atlanta Dream on WNBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV Canada.

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The schedule then moves to 8:00 PM ET, with the Los Angeles Sparks visiting the Dallas Wings on USA Network. At the same time, the Washington Mystics will face the Chicago Sky on WNBA League Pass.

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Later in the evening, the Phoenix Mercury will visit the Portland Fire at 10:00 PM ET on WNBA League Pass. Also at 10:00 PM ET, the Las Vegas Aces will take on the Seattle Storm, with the game airing on USA Network and CNBC.

MLB

Wednesday’s MLB schedule features several afternoon games before the evening action begins.

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At 12:35 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Pittsburgh Pirates on SNP and BREW. Dustin May will start for Milwaukee, while Pittsburgh’s starter is still TBD. This game will be on Peacock as well, and it is the national “Game of the Day.”

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Five minutes later, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Cincinnati Reds on CINR and SNLA. The Dodgers’ starter remains TBD, with Brady Singer set to pitch for Cincinnati.

Imago May 27, 2025: Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer 51 pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250527_zma_c04_013 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

At 1:10 PM ET, the Athletics will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on RAYS and NBCSCA. Jeffrey Springs will start for the Athletics, and Drew Rasmussen will take the mound for Tampa Bay.

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The afternoon continues at 3:10 PM ET, with the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies on COLR and SDPA. Michael King will start for San Diego, and Tanner Gordon will pitch for Colorado.

The evening slate begins at 7:15 PM ET, when the Kansas City Royals take on the Houston Astros on FOX. Seth Lugo will start for Kansas City, while Houston’s starter is TBD.

At the same time, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the New York Mets on FOX. Philadelphia’s starter remains TBD, and Nolan McLean will start for New York.

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At 7:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox on CHSN and DSN. The game will take place at Rate Field in Chicago, with both starting pitchers listed as TBD.

Next, the Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on RSN and NESN. Sonny Gray will start for Boston, while Texas has yet to announce its starter.

The final game starts at 9:38 PM ET, with the Minnesota Twins facing the Los Angeles Angels on ABTV and MNNT. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with both starting pitchers still TBD.

NFL

At 8:15 PM ET, the Detroit Lions will face the Buffalo Bills, with the game streaming live on Amazon Prime Video.

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College football

The college football action begins at 7:30 PM ET, when Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN.

After a few MLB-only days, Thursday brings more sports to the schedule, giving fans options to watch. So, which game have you chosen to watch this Thursday?