September 13th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Sunday, the US Open 2026 will come to an end with the men’s singles final. So, who will take home the winner’s trophy, made by Tiffany & Co.? We will have the answer in a few hours. One thing is already certain, though: one of the two trophies will go to an American player. That didn’t happen in the women’s singles, as both Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were knocked out in the semifinals.

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And if tennis isn’t your thing, you will have plenty of other options to choose from, including the NFL, college football, MLB, and NASCAR.

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Yes, this Sunday has something for every U.S. sports fan. So, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedules and find out which teams will play and when.

Tennis

This Sunday’s US Open coverage will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM ET with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open on Tennis Channel.

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The Men’s Final Preview Show will follow from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET on ABC. At the same time, ESPN Deportes will carry the same preview from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM ET.

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The main event will then take center stage from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM ET, with the Men’s Singles Championship airing on ABC and ESPN Deportes.

Imago US Open Feature, Tennisfans mit Honey Deuce Getraenk im Arthur Ashe Stadium. US Open 2024, Billie Jean King Tennis Center, New York, USA, *** US Open Feature, tennis fans with Honey Deuce drink at Arthur Ashe Stadium US Open 2024, Billie Jean King Tennis Center, New York, USA, Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

Following the final, Tennis Channel Live at the US Open will return from 7 PM to 8 PM ET on Tennis Channel. For fans who want to catch the action again, the Men’s Singles Championship will receive an encore presentation from 9:00 PM to midnight ET on ESPN2.

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MLB

On Sunday, MLB action will continue with another full slate of games, beginning shortly after noon ET and running through the evening.

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The day’s first game will start at 12:10 PM ET, when the Colorado Rockies will visit the Detroit Tigers on DSN and COLR.

At 1:35 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will visit the Boston Red Sox on NESN and ROYL. Noah Cameron will get the start for Kansas City, while Payton Tolle will pitch for Boston.

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Imago March 1, 2024, Arlington, Texas, USA: TCU starting pitcher PAYTON TOLLE 49 attempts to pick off USC s ETHAN HEDGES 15 throwing the ball to first baseman GABE MIRANDA 7 during the second inning of play at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday. The game is part of the Kubota College Baseball Series. This weekend, USC, Arizona State, Texas A&M and TCU are taking part in the weekend series. TCU will play USC twice and Arizona State once. They will not play Texas A&M. The game went to 11 innings with TCU defeating the Trojans 9-8..The win puts TCU s record at 10-0. TCU will play Arizona State on Saturday and USC again on Sunday..The win puts TCU s record at 10-0. TCU will play Arizona State on Saturday and USC again on Sunday. Arlington USA – ZUMAm257 20240301_zsp_m257_001 Copyright: xBrianxMcLeanx

At the same time, the Los Angeles Angels will visit the Washington Nationals on NATS and ABTV. Grayson Rodriguez will start for Los Angeles, while Jake Irvin is scheduled to take the mound for Washington.

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Also at 1:35 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves on BravesVsn and NBCSP. Andrew Painter will start for Philadelphia, while Tyler Mahle is expected to take the mound for Atlanta.

The New York Mets will then visit the New York Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on YES and SNY. Christian Scott is scheduled to start for the Mets, while Cam Schlittler will pitch for the Yankees.

At 1:37 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet and MASN. Trevor Rogers will start for Baltimore, while Toronto’s starter is listed as TBD.

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The Houston Astros will visit the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:40 PM ET on RAYS and SCHN. Hayden Wesneski is scheduled to start for Houston, while Freddy Peralta will take the mound for Tampa Bay.

Also at 1:40 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Miami Marlins on MIAM and SNLA. The Dodgers’ starter is listed as TBD, while Eury Pérez will start for Miami.

At 2:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will face the Minnesota Twins on MNNT and CLEG. The game will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Cincinnati Reds will visit the Milwaukee Brewers at 2:10 PM ET on BREW and CINR. Chase Burns will start for Cincinnati, while Milwaukee’s starter remains TBD.

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At 2:15 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will visit the St. Louis Cardinals on CARD and CHSN. Chicago’s starter is listed as TBD, while McGreevy will start for St. Louis.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on MARQ and SNP. Bubba Chandler will start for Pittsburgh, while Matthew Boyd is scheduled to pitch for Chicago.

The afternoon slate continues at 4:05 PM ET, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Athletics on NBCSCA and SEAM. Bryce Miller will take the mound for Seattle, while Jacob Lopez is scheduled to start for the Athletics.

At 4:10 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on ARID and RSN. The game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

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The final game of the day arrives at 7:20 PM ET, when the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants on Peacock. Nick Pivetta will start for San Diego, while Logan Webb is scheduled to pitch for San Francisco.

NFL

Sunday’s NFL schedule features a full slate of games, beginning in the early afternoon and continuing through Sunday Night Football.

The action gets underway at 1:00 PM ET, with eight games kicking off simultaneously. First, the Atlanta Falcons will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Baltimore Ravens will face the Indianapolis Colts. Then the Cleveland Browns will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Cincinnati Bengals.

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On the other hand, the New York Jets will face the Tennessee Titans, while the New Orleans Saints will visit the Detroit Lions. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Houston Texans, and the Chicago Bears will visit the Carolina Panthers. All eight games will be available on regional CBS and FOX.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. 75 walks off the field at halftime during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228046

The afternoon slate begins at 4:25 PM ET with four more games. The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Washington Commanders will visit the Philadelphia Eagles. These games will also air on regional CBS and FOX.

The day’s final game arrives at 8:20 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football. The game will air nationally on NBC.

College football

At 12:00 AM ET, New Mexico St. will visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The game will be available on Fubo, K5, and the Mountain West Network (MW+).

NASCAR

This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will continue with Round 2, featuring the Enjoy Illinois 300 at 3:00 PM ET. The race will take place at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway, near St. Louis, and will air on USA Network.

That will wrap up this Sunday’s schedule. Let us know which sport you followed from the broadcast schedules shared above.