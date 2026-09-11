September 12th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Saturday, the women’s singles final at the US Open 2026 will take center stage. The chance of an all-American women’s singles final at the US Open has disappeared after both Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula lost to their respective opponents, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka. But if that dampens your mood, hold on. You should hear what Sabalenka had to say right after booking her place in the US Open final.

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Following her semifinal victory over Pegula, Sabalenka was asked whether she would rather face Gauff or Rybakina in the US Open final. Speaking about Elena, she said the match is “gonna be physically and mentally tough.” With that in mind, the women’s final should provide drama when the two meet on Saturday.

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Once the action on the tennis court winds down, the rest of the sports calendar has plenty to offer. If you follow college football closely, this Saturday has too much in store for you, too. From Notre Dame to Washington, a huge number of teams will take the field. The day will also feature the 9/11 anniversary series between the Yankees and the Mets.

MLB fans will have more than 10 games to enjoy as well. Now, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedule for all of those contests.

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Tennis

The US Open action will continue with a packed slate of matches and programming across several networks. The day will begin from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open on ESPN. The coverage will then move to the ESPN app and Tennis Channel, which will carry the Men’s Doubles Championship from noon to 2 p.m.

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Meanwhile, ESPN Deportes will air the Women’s Final Preview Show from 3:30 to 4 p.m. ET, setting the stage for the day’s biggest matchup. From 4 to 7 p.m., viewers can catch the Women’s Singles Championship on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain appears to be sick in his match against Ben Shelton of the United States during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Later, Tennis Channel will return with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open from 7 to 8 p.m. ET. For fans who want to follow more action throughout the day, the ESPN App will offer coverage of the courts from noon to 11 p.m.

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College football

Saturday, September 12, will bring a packed college football schedule, with games beginning at noon ET and continuing throughout the night.

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The action starts at 12:00 PM ET with several games. Oklahoma will visit Michigan on FOX, while Appalachian State will face East Carolina on ESPU. Arizona State will take on Texas A&M on ABC, and East Tennessee State will meet North Carolina on ACCN.

Howard will play Indiana on BTN, while Old Dominion will visit Virginia Tech on The CW. South Florida will face Army on CBS Sports Network, Oregon will take on Oklahoma State on ESPN, Penn State will visit Temple on ESPN2, and Wake Forest will face Purdue on FS1. Washington State will also meet Kansas State on TNT, while Wofford will take on Kent State on ESPN+.

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At 12:45 PM ET, Western Kentucky will face Georgia on SEC Network. Colgate and Central Michigan will then meet at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, while Holy Cross will visit Miami (OH) at the same time. UT Martin will face West Virginia on ESPN+, and Stony Brook will take on Ball State at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

The schedule picks up again at 3:30 PM ET. Rice will visit Notre Dame on NBC, California will face Syracuse on ACC Network, and Central Connecticut State will take on Toledo on ESPN+. Duke will meet Illinois on FS1, while Eastern Michigan will visit Michigan State on BTN. ULM will face UAB on ESPN+, Maryland will take on UConn on CBS Sports Network, and Mississippi State will visit Minnesota.

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Robert Morris will face Akron on ESPN+, while Arizona will meet BYU on ESPN. Sacred Heart will visit UMass on ESPN+, UTSA will take on Texas State on The CW, UCF will face Pittsburgh on ESPN2, and Utah State will visit Washington on BTN. Wagner will take on James Madison on ESPN+, while Weber State will face Colorado on ESPN+.

Imago December 20, 2025: Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher 28 intercepts James Madison running back Wayne Knight 3 in the First Round of the 2025 FBS Playoffs between the James Madison Dukes and the University of Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR. /CSM Cal Media via AP Images Eugene USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251220_zma_c04_265 Copyright: xLarryxC.xLawsonx

Also at 3:30 PM ET, Alabama will visit Kentucky on ABC. UNLV will then face North Texas at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN2.

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At 4:00 PM ET, Northern Colorado will visit Wyoming on MW+. At the same time, Mercyhurst will face New Mexico on MW+. Alabama State will take on Troy on ESPN+, and UC Davis will visit SMU on ACC Network. Delaware will then face Vanderbilt at 4:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

The evening slate begins at 5:30 PM ET, when Campbell will visit Florida on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Memphis will face Boise State at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2, while Jacksonville State will visit Ohio on ESPN+. Gardner-Webb will take on Liberty on ESPN+, and Buffalo will visit FIU on ESPN+. Monmouth will then face Western Michigan at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

At 7:00 PM ET, Georgia State will visit Kennesaw State on ESPN+. Southern University will face Houston on ESPN+, while Bowling Green will visit Nebraska on BTN (The Big Ten Network). Lindenwood will take on Missouri State on ESPN+, Middle Tennessee will face Marshall on ESPN+, South Alabama will visit Tulane on ESPN+, and Illinois State will take on Northern Illinois on ESPN+.

Southern Utah will face Colorado State on CBS Sports Network, while Tennessee will visit Georgia Tech on ABC. Tulsa will meet Sam Houston on ESPN+, Towson will visit South Carolina on SEC+, and Western Carolina will face Cincinnati on ESPN+. West Georgia will take on Arkansas State on ESPN+.

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At 7:15 PM ET, Western Illinois will visit Wisconsin on BTN, while San Diego State will face UCLA on BTN.

The schedule continues at 7:30 PM ET with several high-profile matchups. Fordham will visit Coastal Carolina on ESPN+, Georgia Southern will take on Clemson on ACC Network, and Iowa State will face Iowa on FOX. Louisiana Tech will visit LSU on SEC+, while Navy will take on Florida Atlantic on FOX.

The biggest game of the night will see No. 1 Ohio State visit No. 4 Texas at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. Texas Tech will also face Oregon State at the same time, although the broadcast network was not listed in the schedule.

At 7:45 PM ET, Southern Miss will visit Auburn on SEC Network, while Charlotte will take on No. 9 Ole Miss on ESPN2.

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The final games of the night arrive from 8:00 PM ET, with Prairie View visiting Baylor on ESPN+ and Grambling facing TCU on ESPN+. Texas Southern will then visit UTEP at 9:00 PM ET on MW+, while Cal Poly will face San Jose State at the same time. There will be a game at 10:30 PM between Sacramento State and Fresno State. CBS Sports Network will broadcast it. In the end, there is the game between Louisiana and USC at 11:00 PM. FOX will broadcast the game.

MLB

The first MLB game this Saturday starts at 1:10 PM ET, when the Colorado Rockies visit the Detroit Tigers. The game will air on DSN and COLR, with Tanner Gordon listed as the starting pitcher for Colorado against a TBD starter for Detroit.

At 1:35 PM ET, the New York Mets will visit the New York Yankees in a matchup available on MLB Network, YES and SNY. Zac Thornton will start for the Mets, while Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees.

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Imago USA BASEBALL MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs epa08716462 Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ fails to make a diving catch of a fly ball hit for a double by Miami Marlins right fielder Matt Joyce in the seventh inning of the MLB Wild Card playoff game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 02 October 2020. CHICAGO United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xTANNENxMAURYx

The Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on MARQ and SNP. Paul Skenes is scheduled to start for Pittsburgh, while Clay Holmes will pitch for Chicago.

The Los Angeles Angels will visit the Washington Nationals at 6:45 PM ET on NATS and ABTV. Walbert Ureña will start for Los Angeles, with Andrew Alvarez scheduled to take the mound for Washington.

At 7 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will visit the San Francisco Giants on NBCSBA and SDPA. Michael King will start for San Diego, while Cesar Perdomo will take the ball for San Francisco.

At 7:07 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet and MASN. Kyle Bradish is set to start for Baltimore, while Toronto’s starter is listed as TBD.

The Kansas City Royals will visit the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 PM ET on NESN and ROYL. Randy Dobnak will start for Kansas City, while Ranger Suarez is expected to open for Boston.

Also at 8:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will face the Minnesota Twins on MNNT and CLEG. The game will take place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Miami Marlins at 7:10 PM ET on MIAM and SNLA. The Dodgers’ starter is listed as TBD, while Tyler Phillips is scheduled to start for Miami.

The Houston Astros will visit the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 PM ET on RAYS and SCHN. Peter Lambert will start for Houston, while Ian Seymour is listed as Tampa Bay’s starter.

At 7:45 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will visit the Milwaukee Brewers on BREW and CINR. Brady Singer will start for Cincinnati, while Milwaukee’s starting pitcher is listed as TBD.

The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Atlanta Braves at 7:15 PM ET on BravesVsn and NBCSP. Jesus Luzardo is scheduled to start for Philadelphia, while Tyler Mahle will take the mound for Atlanta.

Also at 8:15 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will visit the St. Louis Cardinals on CARD and CHSN. Luis Castillo will start for Chicago, while Kyle Leahy is listed as the Cardinals’ starter.

The Texas Rangers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:10 PM ET on ARID and RSN. The game will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The final game of the schedule begins at 9:40 PM ET, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Athletics on NBCSCA and SEAM. Bryan Woo will start for Seattle, while Jeffrey Springs is scheduled to pitch for the Athletics.

Basketball

The FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals will feature a highly anticipated matchup between the USA and Spain at 2:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS and HBO Max, with Team USA entering the contest on an over 30-game World Cup winning streak.

In the other semifinal, France will face Germany a little earlier at 10:30 AM ET. That matchup is expected to be available on TNT, truTV, HBO Max, and NBC.

So, there will be no NFL games on Saturday. However, the college football and MLB schedules are packed with action.

Along with those matchups, we have already mentioned the women’s singles final at the US Open, giving you enough options to choose from. So, take your pick and enjoy a busy day of sports.