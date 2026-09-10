September 11th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

September 11, 2026, will mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. For the occasion, the New York Yankees have planned several commemorative moments and activities. In the evening, the Yankees will face the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in New York. Brielle Saracini will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, alongside her husband, Sean Maguire. Notably, both lost their fathers in the attacks 25 years ago. This game will be the marquee matchup of the day.

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Beyond that, there will be more than 10 MLB games that day, along with a few college football matchups. For tennis fans, Friday will be a rest day for the singles competition, but it will feature the women’s doubles final. Now, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedules for the games being played this Friday.

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MLB

The MLB schedule features 15 games, with the first game set for 2:20 PM ET. The Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the Chicago Cubs, with the game airing on MARQ and SNP. Shota Imanaga is set to start for the Chicago Cubs, while the Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitcher is listed as TBD.

The evening slate begins at 6:40 PM ET, when the Colorado Rockies take on the Detroit Tigers. The matchup will be available on DSN and COLR, with both starting pitchers listed as TBD for the Colorado Rockies and Framber Valdez for the Detroit Tigers.

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Five minutes later, the Los Angeles Angels will face the Washington Nationals at 6:45 PM ET. NATS and ABTV will carry the game, with Yusei Kikuchi starting for the Los Angeles Angels against Cade Cavalli for the Washington Nationals.

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At 7:05 PM ET, the New York Mets will take on the New York Yankees, with coverage on YES and WPIX. Nolan McLean is set to start for the New York Mets, while the New York Yankees’ starter remains TBD.

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The schedule continues at 7:07 PM ET, when the Baltimore Orioles meet the Toronto Blue Jays. Sportsnet and MASN will carry the matchup, with Chris Bassitt starting for the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher listed as TBD.

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At 7:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will face the Boston Red Sox, with NESN and ROYL providing coverage. Seth Lugo will start for the Kansas City Royals against Sonny Gray for the Boston Red Sox.

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Also at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game will air on RAYS and SCHN, with the starting pitchers yet to be announced.

Later that evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins at 7:10 PM ET. MIAM and SNLA will carry the matchup, with Ryan Gusto set to start for the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starter listed as TBD.

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At 7:15 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves, with coverage on BravesVsn and NBCSP. The Philadelphia Phillies’ starter is TBD, while Chris Sale is scheduled to take the mound for the Atlanta Braves.

The next matchup comes at 7:45 PM ET, when the Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers. The game will stream on Apple TV, with Andrew Abbott starting for the Cincinnati Reds against Shane Drohan for the Milwaukee Brewers.

At 8:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will meet the Minnesota Twins, with coverage on MNNT and CLEG. Parker Messick is set to start for the Cleveland Guardians against Taj Bradley for the Minnesota Twins.

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The schedule continues at 8:15 PM ET, with the Chicago White Sox visiting the St. Louis Cardinals. The matchup will air on CARD and CHSN, with the Chicago White Sox’s starter listed as TBD and Matthew Liberatore starting for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The West Coast slate begins at 9:40 PM ET, when the Seattle Mariners take on the Athletics. NBCSCA and SEAM will carry the game, with the Seattle Mariners’ starter listed as TBD and Jeffrey Springs starting for the Athletics.

Also at 9:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be available on ARID and RSN, with the starting pitchers listed as TBD.

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Finally, the San Diego Padres will visit the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 PM ET, with the matchup streaming on Apple TV. Robbie Ray will start for the San Diego Padres against Anthony Molina for the San Francisco Giants.

College Football

The college football schedule features five contests on Friday, with the first three games scheduled at 7:00 PM ET. Richmond will take on NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium, with the game airing on ESPU.

At the same time, Norfolk St. will face Virginia at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. ACCN will carry the matchup.

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Also at 7:00 PM ET, Villanova will meet Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, with coverage available on ACCN.

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Then the schedule moves to 7:30 PM ET, when Rutgers will visit Boston College at Alumni Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESP2, with streaming also available through Fubo TV.

Finally, at 8:00 PM ET, Missouri will face Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The matchup will air on FOX.

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Tennis

The US Open broadcast schedule begins with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM ET on Tennis Channel. Coverage then shifts to the women’s doubles championship from noon to 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

The men’s singles semifinals will take over the afternoon, with the first semifinal airing from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The second semifinal is scheduled for 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET on the same networks.

Fans can also follow all-court coverage throughout the day from noon to 11:00 PM ET through the ESPN App.

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So, with no games scheduled in the FIBA Women’s World Cup or the NFL on Friday and no track and field events either, it will be a relatively quiet day on the sports calendar.