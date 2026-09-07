September 8th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

As Week 1 wraps up for college football on September 7 with the Florida State Seminoles taking on the SMU Mustangs, there are plenty of other sports that will be in action on September 8, including College Golf, MLB, and the US Open.

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On the baseball side of things, the regular season will soon be closing out in three weeks on September 27. While teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are in great positions, other teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and the Texas Rangers will look to cement their positions.

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Meanwhile, the US Open quarterfinal action will take center stage, with both the men’s and women’s singles on the schedule. The day will also feature wheelchair doubles, quad wheelchair doubles, and the men’s doubles third round, setting up another packed day in New York.

On Tuesday, the Golf Channel will also be focusing on the Folds on Honor Collegiate happening in Michigan, with some action lined up at the American Dunes Golf Club for the day.

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MLB

The Cleveland Guardians kick things off on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:35 ET as they take on the Baltimore Orioles. The game will be broadcast on regional networks such as MASN and CleGuardians.TV. MLB.TV will also be streaming the events.

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USA Today via Reuters Oct 5, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) pulls starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wildcard game at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after, at 6:40 pm ET, three games will begin. The Detroit Tigers will face off against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in Detroit. Meanwhile, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the Phillies will take on the Houston Astros. Finally, over at LoanDepot Park in Miami, the home team, i.e the Marlins will face the New York Mets.

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Just a short while later, at 6:45 pm ET, the Boston Red Sox will be taking on the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park in Boston.

Starting at 7 pm onward, there are a handful of fixtures lined up. First off, the New York Yankees will be playing at Yankee Stadium against the Colorado Rockies at 7:05 pm ET. Soon after, at 7:15 pm ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will be on the road against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

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Then, in about half an hour, at 7:40 pm ET, there are three more fixtures lined up. At Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be playing the home team, the Kansas City Royals. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates will be facing the Chicago White Sox in Chicago at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Illinois.

At the same time, another team from Chicago, the Chicago Cubs, will be playing against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road at the American Family Field in Milwaukee. These games will also be available on Fubo with regional network options.

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Then, after two hours, three more games will begin at 9:40 pm ET. Firstly, the Washington Nationals will be taking on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. The Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners will also face off at T-Mobile Park in Seattle right then.

At the same time, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing the Athletics in West Sacramento at Sutter Health Park. These games will also be available on both MLB.TV and Fubo alongside regional networks.

Just five minutes later, the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants square off at 9:45 pm ET in California at Oracle Park. Last but not least, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Cincinnati Reds at 10:10 pm ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

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Tennis

Exclusively on ESPN, the US Open will be available to watch for viewers a little before noon. Outside of the traditional coverage, the Tennis Channel and Fubo should also provide viewing options.

Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 27: Iva Jovic Pictured during the 2026 Stars Of The Open at the US Open On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x

The first game will be the highly anticipated clash between this year’s Wimbledon winner and the No. 1-ranked women’s player. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Linda Noskova at 11:30 am ET at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. From there onwards, all games will be at the same court.

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Approximately at 1:00 pm ET, the first Men’s singles quarterfinal will also take place between Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen. From there onwards, the remaining singles quarterfinal fixture timings will soon be announced.

Meanwhile, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, starting at 11:00 am ET, quarterfinal doubles should begin with the first game between Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten vs James Tracy / Francisco Cabral.

Golf

In college golf, the Folds of Honor has some great Division programmes, among other talents, playing at Michigan. Action for the second round should begin around 9:30 am ET for the morning session, which will go up till a little after noon.

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Imago Mandatory Credits: via American Dunes Golf Club

Then, the afternoon session would begin around 4:30 pm ET and go on for about three hours till 7:30 pm ET.

Various teams from Texas, Ohio State, Army, Florida A&M, and more are expected to make an appearance.

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For traditional TV viewers, the Golf Channel is expected to cover the event. Meanwhile, there are also some live-stream options. NBC Sports is expected to offer live coverage of the event alongside Peacock.

College football has wrapped up Week 1, while the NFL is still a week away from kicking off and NASCAR won’t return until next weekend. For now, the spotlight shifts to the MLB, US Open, and college golf action.

For now, though, the sports calendar is only heating up. From MLB’s playoff race to the US Open’s biggest names, September 8 has plenty at stake. And with college golf adding to the mix, Tuesday promises action well beyond the gridiron.