September 6th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Sunday, there will be only three college football games, but that doesn’t mean the day will be short on nerve-wracking contests. In fact, the schedule has plenty to offer, with three major motorsport events on tap, including the F1 Italian Grand Prix live from Monza.

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For those unfamiliar with the circuit, the “Temple of Speed” is known for its long straights and heavy braking zones. It is also the fastest track in Formula 1 history by overall average lap speed. Last year, the same circuit witnessed another piece of history.

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Max Verstappen set the pace at Monza last year after securing pole position and recording the fastest lap in F1 history. He posted a time of 1:18.792, breaking Lewis Hamilton’s record from 2020. Now, the weather forecast calls for sunny conditions and light winds throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 32°C on Sunday.

So, will we see an attempt to break Verstappen’s record? We’ll have the answer in a few hours. For now, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedule and find out where you can watch the live action.

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College football

Sunday’s college football slate features three notable games, with Washington St. taking on Washington first at 4:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium and will air on NBC and Peacock, with streaming available through Fubo.

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The evening schedule then features two games at 7:30 PM ET. Louisville will face Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium, with the matchup airing on ABC and available to stream through Fubo.

At the same time, Wisconsin will meet Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. NBC will carry the game, while fans can also stream it through Fubo.

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Motorsports

Sunday’s motorsports schedule brings together three major races across Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR. The day begins at 9:00 AM ET with the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, which will stream on Apple TV through the F1 channel.

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Imago Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari reserve driver and former f1 driver with Alfa Romeo Sauber during the Italian GP, 8-11 September 2022 at Monza track, Formula 1 World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft 2022. 09/09/2022 Photo Federico Basile / Insidefoto federicoxbasile

The action then shifts to IndyCar at 2:30 PM ET for the season finale, the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca. The green flag is expected around 3:05 PM, with the race airing on FOX and streaming on FOX One.

Later in the evening, NASCAR takes center stage at Darlington with the Cook Out Southern 500. The pre-race coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET, followed by the race at 5:00 PM on USA Network. Post-race coverage is expected to continue until around 9:00 PM.

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MLB

Sunday’s MLB schedule features 11 games, with the first game getting underway at 1:05 PM ET. The Atlanta Braves will visit the Phillies in the afternoon, with the game airing on Peacock, NBC 10, and BravesVsn.

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A little later, the New York Mets will play host to the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field at 1:40 PM ET, with coverage broadcasting locally on SNY. Simultaneously, the Miami Marlins will be hosting the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot Park, which will also clear a 1:40 PM ET first pitch. The afternoon slate continues at 1:35 PM ET when the Boston Red Sox travel to face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with coverage available on NESN.

At the same time, the Detroit Tigers will meet the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Local regional feeds will carry the 1:40 PM ET matchup.

The schedule then moves to 2:10 PM ET, with the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. The game will air on local team networks. Also at 2:10 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, with regional networks providing coverage.

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Imago Cleveland at Kansas City Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS KANSAS CITY MO USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1191010 JohnxSleezerx krtphotoslive765222

Later, the St. Louis Cardinals will visit the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 PM ET in a matchup at Coors Field.

The evening slate begins at 4:10 PM ET, when the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. At the exact same time, the Athletics will meet the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

The action continues at 6:20 PM ET, with the Minnesota Twins taking on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, which will carry a national streaming broadcast on Peacock.

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The final matchup is set for the West Coast. At 10:10 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, with local team networks providing coverage.

Basketball

The FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule features a key contest at 2:45 PM ET, when the USA takes on Italy. Fans can watch the game on TNT or truTV, with streaming also available on HBO Max.

Tennis

The US Open broadcast schedule continues with Round of 16 action across several networks. The day begins with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open from 9 AM to 11 AM ET on Tennis Channel.

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Coverage then moves to ESPN, which will air Round of 16 matches from 11 AM to 3 PM ET. ABC will take over from 3 PM to 6 PM for the continuation of the round.

ESPN returns at 6 PM with US Open Match Point, followed by primetime Round of 16 coverage from 7 PM to 11 PM. Meanwhile, ESPN Deportes will air Round of 16 action from 5 PM to 11 PM.

Imago Bildnummer: 01264872 Datum: 11.09.2004 Copyright: imago/ExSpo Abenddämmerung über dem voll besetzten Arthur Ashe Stadion der US Open in New York; Vdig, quer, Centre Court, Centre, Abend, abends, Tennisstadion, Innen, Innenansicht, Tribüne, Tribünen, Zuschauer, Publikum, Dämmerung, Licht, Flutlicht, Beleuchtung, beleuchtet US Open 2004, Grand Slam, WTA-Tour, ATP USA New York Flushing Meadow, Meadows Tennis Damen Einzel Totale Randmotiv Personen Sportstätte Image number 01264872 date 11 09 2004 Copyright imago ExSpo Dusk above the full occupied Arthur Ashe Stadium the U.S. Open in New York Vdig horizontal Centre Court Centre Evening evenings Tennis Stadium indoors Interior view Grandstand Grandstands Spectators crowd Dusk Light Floodlight Lighting illuminated U.S. Open 2004 Grand Slam WTA Tour ATP USA New York Flushing Meadow Meadows Tennis women Singles long shot Rand motive Human Beings venues

Fans can also follow all-court coverage through the ESPN App from 11 AM to 11 PM ET.

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With so many contests on Sunday’s schedule, there will be many to keep sports fans entertained throughout the day. The motorsport events, in particular, stand out as some of the biggest attractions. Now, all that’s left is to choose your sport wisely and enjoy the action.