September 10th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Thursday will be a huge day for tennis fans, with the women’s singles semifinals taking center stage. Adding to the excitement, a few more matches are also scheduled for the same day. Fans of other sports won’t be left out, either, as the schedule features both NFL and college football games, along with several MLB contests. Among them, the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago White Sox game is likely to draw plenty of attention.

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The Pirates entered the series against the White Sox after a tough stretch at the plate. They had scored just one run in each of their three games over the previous weekend. In fact, their three-run total in the weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels was the same number of runs they had scored across their previous five games. However, they came out swinging against the White Sox, opening the series with a memorable 9-3 win.

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Now, the Pirates and White Sox will meet for the series finale on Thursday, adding even more intrigue to the matchup. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedule so you can catch all the action.

MLB

The MLB schedule features five games, beginning with the Tampa Bay Rays at the Atlanta Braves at 12:15 PM ET. BravesVsn and RAYS will carry the game.

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At 1:05 PM ET, the Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies, with coverage on NBC 10 and SCHN. Zack Wheeler is set to start for the Phillies, while Houston’s starter is still listed as TBD.

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The afternoon slate continues at 4:10 PM ET, when the Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. The game will air on SEAM and RSN, with Jacob deGrom starting for the Rangers against Logan Gilbert for the Mariners.

The evening schedule then features the Colorado Rockies at the New York Yankees at 7:05 PM ET. YES and COLR will carry the matchup, with Ryan Feltner taking the mound for the Rockies against Max Fried for the Yankees.

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Imago May 5, 2024, Los Angeles, California, USA: 05 May 2024, Los Angeles California. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, in the final game of a three game series and third of a six game home stand at Dodger stadium. Pictured is Braves Pitcher Max Fried. REX ATIENZA/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20240505_zaa_p124_025 Copyright: xRexxAtienzax

Finally, the Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the Chicago White Sox at 7:40 PM ET. The game will be available on CHSN and SNP, with Jared Jones starting for the Pirates and the White Sox’s starter listed as TBD.

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Basketball

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup quarterfinals are set for Thursday, with all four games taking place in Berlin. The day begins at 5:30 AM ET, whenUSA faces Hungary.

The schedule then moves to 8:30 AM ET, with France taking on the winner of Puerto Rico/China. Later, Belgium will meet the winner of Germany/South Korea at 11:45 AM ET, for another intriguing quarterfinal matchup.

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The next game of the day will feature Belgium and Germany at 11:45 AM ET. Finally, Spain is scheduled to play against the winner between Italy and Australia at 2:45 PM ET.

Imago USA v Czechia: Group D – FIBA Women s Basketball World Cup Germany 2026 Czechia players huddle before the FIBA Women s Basketball World Cup 2026 match between the United States and Czechia in Berlin, Germany, on September 7, 2026. Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMarcinxGolbax originalFilename:golba-usavczec260907_npSUu.jpg

As for the broadcast schedule, TNT/truTV will carry the USA matchup, with streaming also available on HBO Max. TNT/truTV are carrying 17 of the tournament’s 36 games, including every Team USA contest, confirming a cable slot for the quarterfinal. The other three quarterfinals will stream on HBO Max, although their cable coverage has not been confirmed.

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Tennis

The US Open broadcast schedule begins with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM ET on Tennis Channel. Coverage then returns in the evening, with the women’s semifinals airing from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

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Imago Ben Shelton Vs Hubert Hurkacz on Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2026 in Flushing Queens Copyright: xmpi04x

Fans can also follow all-court coverage throughout the day from noon to 11:00 PM ET through the ESPN App.

NFL

Thursday Night Football kicks off the NFL Week 1 schedule at 8:35 PM ET, with the 49ers visiting the Rams. Fans can watch the matchup live on Netflix.

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College football

The college football schedule has one matchup on Thursday night, with Florida A&M taking on Miami (Fla.) at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium and is set to air on ACCN.

Thursday is packed with sports worth watching, and now you have the full broadcast schedule at your fingertips. Pick the games that catch your eye, settle in, and let us know how you enjoyed the action.