September 5th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Saturday, there will be several college football games, along with some key MLB contests and FIBA matchups. With so much happening on the same day, it might be tough to choose what to watch. But that is something you will have to get used to, as this weekend’s sports schedule is packed with action. However, the college football matchup between Texas A&M and Missouri State could draw extra attention for a few special reasons.

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Texas A&M will kick off its 2026 college football season on Saturday. The Aggies have already started building anticipation among their fans. On Thursday, Texas A&M unveiled its first home uniform, giving supporters an early glimpse of what is in store.

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That reveal came as a bit of a surprise, and it certainly feels like the Aggies may have more in store for their fans. Now, without further delay, here is the broadcast schedule for Saturday’s games.

College football

At 12:00 PM ET, the college football schedule features a packed group of contests. Coastal Carolina takes on West Virginia on TNT at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, while Liberty faces James Madison on ESPU at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. Bryant meets Army on CBSSN at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, and Lafayette travels to face UConn at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, with no TV or streaming network listed.

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Elsewhere in the noon window, East Carolina faces No. 13 Alabama on ABC at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Meanwhile, New Hamp. takes on Syracuse on ACCN at JMA Wireless Dome, North Texas meets No. 6 Indiana on FOX at Memorial Stadium, and Ohio faces Nebraska on FS1 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. In addition, Oregon State battles No. 23 Houston on ESPN at TDECU Stadium, while Tarleton St. faces Bowling Green on ESP+ at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

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The schedule continues at 12:30 PM ET, when Miami-OH takes on Pittsburgh on CW at Acrisure Stadium. At the same time, Ball St. faces No. 1 Ohio State on BTN at Ohio Stadium, adding another notable contest to the early slate.

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Shortly afterward, at 12:45 PM ET, Kent St. meets South Carolina on SECN at Williams-Brice Stadium. Then, at 1:00 PM ET, Youngstown St. faces Kentucky on SEC+ at Kroger Field, while SE Missouri St. takes on Iowa St. on ESP+ at Jack Trice Stadium. Duquesne also battles Air Force on MW+ at Falcon Stadium.

As the afternoon progresses, Rhode Island faces Temple on ESP+ at Lincoln Financial Field at 2:00 PM ET. One hour later, Tennessee St. takes on No. 3 Georgia on SEC+ at Sanford Stadium, continuing the day’s steady stream of college football action.

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The schedule becomes especially crowded at 3:30 PM ET. Texas St. faces No. 5 Texas on ESPN at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, while Tulane meets Duke on ACCN at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. At the same time, UT-Rio Grande Valley takes on UTSA on ESP+ at Alamodome, and Towson faces Navy on CBSSN at Navy – Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

In addition, Marshall meets No. 18 Penn State on FS1 at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Maine takes on App. St. on ESP+ at Kidd Brewer Stadium, while Furman faces No. 20 Tennessee on SEC+ at Neyland Stadium. Fordham battles N. Dakota St. on MW+ at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome, and The Citadel faces Charlotte on ESP+ at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

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Elsewhere during the same time period, Boise St. meets No. 2 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. Boston College takes on Cincinnati on FOX at Nippert Stadium, while Baylor faces Auburn on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 PM ET.

At 3:45 PM ET, Oklahoma State faces Tulsa on ESPU at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Soon after, at 4:15 PM ET, N. Illinois takes on No. 22 Iowa on BTN at Kinnick Stadium, while North Alabama faces Arkansas on SECN at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The 5:00 PM ET window features Alcorn St. against So. Miss on ESP+ at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Moving into the early evening, Wyoming faces Colorado St. on USA at Canvas Stadium at 6:00 PM ET, while Norfolk St. takes on Old Dominion on ESP+ at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

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The evening slate grows even busier at 7:00 PM ET. E. Kentucky faces Jacksonville St. on ESP+ at AmFirst Stadium, while Arkansas St. meets Memphis on ESP+ at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Austin Peay takes on Vanderbilt on SEC+ at FirstBank Stadium, and Abilene Christian faces No. 12 Texas Tech on FS1 at Lubbock, Texas.

At the same time, Houston Christian battles Rice on ESP+ at Rice Stadium, while FIU takes on South Florida on ESP+ at Raymond James Stadium. Charleston So. meets Ga. Southern on ESP+ at Allen E. Paulson Stadium, and Idaho State faces Utah St. on CBSSN at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

The 7:00 PM ET lineup continues with Murray St. taking on Middle Tenn. on ESP+ at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Nicholls St. faces Kansas State on ESP+ at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Sam Houston meets Troy on ESP+ at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and SE Louisiana battles South Alabama on ESP+ at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Missouri St. also faces No. 8 Texas A&M on ESPN at Kyle Field.

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At 7:30 PM ET, W. Michigan takes on No. 16 Michigan on NBC at Michigan Stadium. Meanwhile, VMI faces Virginia Tech on ACCN at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Northwestern St. meets Louisiana Tech on ESP+ at Joe Aillet Stadium, and UL-Monroe faces Miss. State on ESPU at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

The featured contest of the 7:30 PM ET window sees Clemson take on No. 11 LSU on ABC at Tiger Stadium.

Shortly afterward, at 7:45 PM ET, FAU faces Florida on SECN at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Then, at 8:00 PM ET, Lamar takes on Louisiana on ESP+ at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, Hampton faces Maryland on BTN at SECU Stadium, Utah Tech meets No. 14 BYU on ESP+ at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and S. Dakota St. battles Northwestern at Martin Stadium.

Later in the evening, Mercyhurst faces New Mexico St. on ESP+ at Aggie Memorial Stadium at 9:00 PM ET. At 9:30 PM ET, Portland St. takes on San Diego St. on USA at Snapdragon Stadium, while N. Arizona faces Arizona on ESP+ at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

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The late-night action begins at 10:00 PM ET, with UNLV facing Hawaii on CW at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Meanwhile, Miss Valley St. meets Sacramento St. on ESP+ at Hornet Stadium, Morgan St. takes on Arizona St. on ESP+ at Mountain America Stadium, and C. Michigan faces New Mexico on FS1 at University Stadium.

Finally, at 10:30 PM ET, W. Kentucky takes on Nevada on CBSSN at Mackay Stadium, while UCLA faces California on ESPN at California Memorial Stadium.

MLB

The MLB schedule features a busy slate of games beginning in the late afternoon and continuing into the night.

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At 4:10 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, with SNY and NBCSBA carrying the matchup. Anthony Molina and Zac Thornton are listed as the starting pitchers. At the same time, the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins, with MIAM and MARQ providing coverage.

The schedule continues at 6:05 PM ET, when the Atlanta Braves meet the Philadelphia Phillies. NBCSP and BravesVsn will air the game, with Martin Pérez starting for Atlanta and Zack Wheeler taking the mound for Philadelphia.

Just five minutes later, at 6:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. CLEG and DSN will carry the game, with Framber Valdez starting for Detroit and Messick listed for Cleveland.

The action picks up again at 6:40 PM ET as the Los Angeles Angels visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. SNP and ABTV will have the broadcast, with Yusei Kikuchi starting for Los Angeles and Braxton Ashcraft taking the mound for Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds at the same time, with CINR and BREW airing the matchup. Dustin May is listed as Milwaukee’s starter, while Andrew Abbott will start for Cincinnati.

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At 7:05 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles, with MASN and NESN carrying the game. Sonny Gray is scheduled to start for Boston, while Chris Bassitt will take the mound for Baltimore.

The Tampa Bay Rays also take on the Texas Rangers at 7:05 PM ET. RSN and RAYS will provide coverage, with Drew Rasmussen starting for Tampa Bay.

Five minutes later, at 7:10 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Kansas City Royals. ROYL and Sportsnet will air the matchup, with Max Scherzer starting for Toronto and Seth Lugo taking the mound for Kansas City. At the same time, the Minnesota Twins meet the Chicago White Sox, with CHSN and MNNT carrying the game. Taj Bradley is scheduled to start for Minnesota.

The evening slate continues at 7:15 PM ET with two games. The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros on FOX, with Brandon Pfaadt starting for Arizona and Ethan Pecko taking the mound for Houston. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees visit the San Diego Padres, also on FOX around 9:40 pm ET, with Carlos Rodón starting for New York and Robbie Ray listed for San Diego.

At 8:40 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies. COLR and CARD will carry the matchup, with Matthew Liberatore starting for St. Louis and Mason Adams scheduled for Colorado.

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Later, at 9:10 PM ET, the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. SNLA and NATS will provide coverage, with Cade Cavalli starting for Washington and Tyler Glasnow taking the mound for Los Angeles.

Finally, at 9:40 PM ET, the Athletics meet the Seattle Mariners. SEAM and NBCSCA will air the game, with Seattle’s George Kirby listed as the starting pitcher and the Athletics’ starter still TBD.

Basketball

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin continues on Sept. 5 with four confirmed matchups spread throughout the day. With Berlin six hours ahead, the first game gets underway at 5:30 AM ET, when Mali takes on Spain in Group A.

The schedule then moves into the morning window, with Nigeria facing Hungary at 8:15 AM ET in Group B. Later, at 12:00 PM ET, Germany meets Japan in another Group A matchup.

The final game of the day is set for 2:45 PM ET, when France takes on South Korea in Group B.

All four games will stream live on HBO Max. In addition, select games will air on TNT or truTV, with 17 of the 36 total games receiving television coverage.

Tennis

The US Open broadcast schedule features coverage across Tennis Channel, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App. The day begins with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open, airing from 9 AM to 11 AM ET on Tennis Channel.

Coverage then shifts to ESPN2, which will air third-round action from 11 AM to 6 PM ET. After that, US Open Match Point will run from 6 PM to 7 PM before ESPN2 returns to live tennis with primetime third-round coverage from 7 PM to 11 PM.

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Meanwhile, ESPN Deportes will provide third-round coverage from 5 PM to 11 PM ET. Fans can also follow all-court action through the ESPN App from 11 AM to 11 PM.

Motorsports

Motorsports fans have plenty to follow throughout the day, starting with F1 Italian GP qualifying at Monza in the morning. The session is scheduled for around 10:00 AM ET and will stream on Apple TV i.e on F1 TV.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Series then takes over with practice at 1:30 PM, followed by qualifying at 2:35 PM, both available on the ESPN app. Later, the NASCAR Cup Series will hit the track for practice at 4:00 PM and qualifying at 5:10 PM, with both sessions airing on truTV.

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The action continues into the evening with the NASCAR O’Reilly Series Race, the Fleetio 200 at Darlington, beginning at 7:30 PM. The race will be available on The CW and the ESPN app.

Meanwhile, IndyCar will also be part of the weekend’s schedule, with qualifying at Laguna Seca set for Saturday afternoon. Fans can watch the session on FOX and FOX One.

Track & field sports

Day 2 of the Brussels Diamond League final will be broadcast exclusively on FloTrack, beginning at 12:08 PM ET. The final event of the day will be the men’s 400m hurdles, scheduled for 3:52 PM ET.

So, now college football fans can see why this Saturday will be a busy one for them. And for fans of speed, the day offers the best of both worlds: speed on wheels and speed on the track.