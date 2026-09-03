September 4th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Okay, so this Friday’s sports schedule should give you that feeling that the weekend is finally here. The day has plenty of sports to offer, making it a welcome change for fans who have been dealing with a shortage of games from their favorite sports. But how exactly does Friday come to the rescue?

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For starters, track and field returns after a brief break as the Diamond League Final gets underway in Brussels. Soccer fans will also have something to look forward to Friday evening, while college football, MLB, and tennis remain part of the busy schedule.

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In college football, Stanford hosts No. 7 Miami after a convincing win over Hawaii. Miami, however, will look to halt the Cardinals’ momentum and avoid an upset.

But before you plan your Friday around all these games, there is one important thing you need to know: the broadcast schedule. So, let’s take a look at where and when you can catch all the action.

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College football

Friday’s college football schedule features eight games, giving fans so many options to choose. The first game gets going at 6:30 PM ET, when San Jose St. faces E. Michigan at Rynearson Stadium. The game will stream on ESP+.

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At 7:00 PM ET, two more contests are on tap. NC A&T takes on Georgia St. at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, with coverage available on ESP+. At the same time, Indiana St. meets Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium, with the game airing on BTN.

The 8:00 PM ET window brings three games. LIU faces Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on ESPNU, while Toledo squares off with Michigan St. at Spartan Stadium on FS1. Meanwhile, UTEP travels to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to face No. 10 Oklahoma, with the game available on SEC+.

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Later, the schedule shifts to the 9:00 PM ET window, featuring two intriguing games. No. 7 Miami (Fla.) faces Stanford at Stanford Stadium, with ESPN carrying the game. At the same time, No. 14 USC takes on Fresno St. at United Airlines Field at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, with coverage on FOX.

MLB

Friday’s MLB schedule features 15 games, with the first pitch coming at 2:10 PM ET. The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians, with coverage available on CLEG and DSN. Keider Montero is set to start for Detroit, while Cleveland’s starter remains TBD.

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At 6:10 PM ET, the Brewers face the Reds on CINR and BREW, with Rhett Lowder starting for Cincinnati and Milwaukee’s starter still TBD. At 6:40 PM ET, the Braves take on the Phillies on NBCSP and BravesVsn, with Chris Sale facing Cristopher Sánchez.

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At 6:45 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels face the Pittsburgh Pirates, with the matchup streaming on Apple TV. Ryan Johnson is scheduled to start for Los Angeles, while Jared Jones takes the ball for Pittsburgh.

The 7:00 PM ET window features the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with coverage on MASN and NESN. Ranger Suárez will start for Boston, while Shane Baz takes the mound for Baltimore. Ten minutes later, the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets on WPIX and NBCSBA. San Francisco has yet to announce its starter, while Nolan McLean is set to pitch for New York.

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Also at 7:10 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Fans can watch the game on MIAM and MARQ. The Minnesota Twins then meet the Chicago White Sox at 7:40 PM ET, with coverage on CHSN and MNNT. Zebby Matthews is scheduled to start for Minnesota, while Chicago’s starter remains TBD.

The Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field, with the game airing on CW33 and RAYS. Nick Martinez will start for Tampa Bay, while Kumar Rocker takes the mound for Texas.

At 8:10 PM ET, two games are on tap. The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros on SCHN and ARID, with Merrill Kelly starting for Arizona and Houston’s pitcher still TBD. At the same time, the Toronto Blue Jays battle the Kansas City Royals on ROYL and Sportsnet. Jameson Taillon gets the start for Toronto, while Kansas City has yet to announce its starter.

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The St. Louis Cardinals then take on the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 PM ET, with coverage on COLR and CARD. Colorado will send Ryan Feltner to the mound, while St. Louis’ starter is still TBD.

Later, the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres at 9:40 PM ET, with coverage on SDPA and YES. Max Fried starts for New York, while Walker Buehler takes the ball for San Diego.

The night closes with two games at 10:10 PM ET. The Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers on SNLA and NATS, with Jackson Kent starting for Washington and the Dodgers’ starter TBD. At the same time, the Athletics meet the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, with coverage on SEAM and NBCSCA. Seattle will send Logan Gilbert to the mound, while Oakland’s starter remains unannounced.

Tennis

The US Open continues with a packed day of third-round coverage across Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App.

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The day begins at 9:00 AM ET with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open on Tennis Channel, which runs until 11:30 AM ET. ESPN then takes over with third-round matches from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM ET.

From there, ESPN2 picks up the evening coverage at 6:00 PM ET with US Open Match Point, followed by Primetime – Third Round from 7:00 to 11:00 PM ET. ESPN Deportes will also carry third-round matches in three separate windows: 11:00 AM to 2:55 PM ET, 5:00 to 7:00 PM ET, and 7:00 to 11:00 PM ET.

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For those who want to follow multiple matches throughout the day, the US Open Red Zone Feed will be available on the ESPN App from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM ET. The All Courts stream will run from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM ET, allowing viewers to keep up with matches across the tournament.

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Track & field sports

The two-day Diamond League Final begins Friday in Brussels at 12:30 PM ET. U.S. fans can watch exclusively on FloTrack, with no television broadcast available.

MLS

MLS will have just one game on Friday, September 4, with New York City FC taking on Nashville SC at 7:30 PM ET. The Friday night matchup gives fans a chance to catch some MLS action before the league returns with a much larger slate on Saturday.

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So, that’s a wrap on Friday’s sports schedule. With track and field, soccer, college football, MLB, and tennis all on the menu, fans will have many options to keep them entertained before officially stepping into the weekend.