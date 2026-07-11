MLB Draft Pick 2026: Who Is Roch Cholowsky? Everything to Know About His Parents, Ethnicity, Girlfriend & Net Worth

Some players are destined for greatness. From joining his father on scouting trips to becoming UCLA’s top prospect, Roch Cholowsky will be the sought-after youngster at the 2026 MLB Draft. He can do it all, and he has been dominating the show everywhere he has been. The UCLA Bruins infielder was a top prospect three years ago, and he again finds himself in that position. The back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year will be the major talking point of the draft.

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Who is Roch Cholowsky?

Born in Vallejo, California, on April 7, 2005, Daniel Roch Cholowsky attended Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. Besides being a quarterback on the football team, Cholowsky drew attention as a shortstop and pitcher for his school’s baseball team.

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He went on to choose baseball over football because of its longevity and the deep roots the sport has in his family. From there on, he never looked back. Hamilton High School has already produced four Major Leaguers, and as word is going around, Cholowsky could well be the fifth. Coming out of high school in 2023, the youngster was named the Gatorade Arizona Baseball Player of the Year. At the 2023 Major League Baseball draft, he was a Top 50 Draft prospect. However, as a result of his commitment to UCLA, Cholowsky went undrafted.

Now, after being named the recipient of the Brooks Wallace Award and the Baseball America College Player of the Year Award, Chowlosky stands as UCLA’s finest. The college baseball infielder for the UCLA Bruins is MLB Pipeline’s No. 2-ranked prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft.

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Is Roch Cholowsky dating?

Not enough information is available in the public domain.

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Who are Roch Cholowsky’s Parents & Siblings?

Cholowsky was born to Dan and Tika Cholowsky and has a big sister named Shyla. Dan played college baseball at Cal. The St. Louis Cardinals picked Dan in the first round (39th overall) of the 1991 MLB Draft. Dan played professional baseball in the minor leagues for eight years before becoming a scout. He currently works as a professional scout for the Cincinnati Reds. Roch Cholowsky’s love for the game comes from his Dad.

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What is Roch Cholowsky’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Born and raised in the US, Cholowsky is an American who boasts French-Canadian heritage on his mother’s side. His father is of European descent. Interestingly, his middle name honors his maternal grandfather, Jacques Roch Belanger.

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What is Roch Cholowsky’s Net Worth?

Cholowsky does currently have a publicly reported net worth. However, as the projected No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft, it’s only a matter of time before he signs a lucrative contract, surging his net worth.

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What Are Roch Cholowsky’s Career Highlights?

Cholowsky has stolen the show wherever he has been. From becoming the Gatorade Arizona Baseball Player of the Year at Hamilton to being the Big Ten Conference Baseball Player of the Year two years in a row (2025 and 2026). He has done it all. The 21-year-old has showcased defensive prowess as well as outstanding offensive play. For his amazing performances, he earned a roster spot on the United States national baseball team following his sophomore campaign.

As a junior in 2026, Cholowsky hit .320 with 21 home runs and 60 RBI across 60 games. Overall, he slashed .329/.447/.624 with 52 home runs over 178 career games. As a result, he is naturally a top pick for a lot of teams.