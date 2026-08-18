August 19th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Wednesday, August 19, is going to be a big day for both MLB and MLS fans. The day features 30 games in total across the two sports. Among them are marquee matchups such as the Chicago White Sox vs. the Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees vs. the Baltimore Orioles, and the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Cincinnati Reds. For the Reds, the past few days have been especially demanding.

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First, the Reds hosted the Philadelphia Phillies and defeated them. Then, Cincinnati traveled to Chicago for a three-game series, where the Reds won two games before returning home for a day-night doubleheader. Meanwhile, the Yankees could get a boost with Cody Bellinger expected to return from a hamstring injury. As a result, the Yankees-Orioles matchup could draw plenty of attention. And who could forget the Crosstown Classic, which returns on Wednesday? So, now let’s check out the broadcast schedule for each of these games.

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MLB

The MLB slate features a packed day of action, beginning at 12:35 PM ET when the Detroit Tigers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, with coverage available on MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings. The San Diego Padres then face the New York Mets at 1:10 PM ET, followed by the Atlanta Braves taking on the Minnesota Twins at 1:40 PM ET. At 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs renew their rivalry before the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET.

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As the day moves into the evening, the Miami Marlins meet the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 PM ET, while the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 PM ET, with that matchup available exclusively on Prime Video. At the same time, the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds, the San Francisco Giants visit the Cleveland Guardians, and the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 PM ET.

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The action continues into prime time, with the Athletics visiting the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:40 PM ET. Shortly afterward, the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 PM ET, followed by the Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros at 8:10 PM ET. Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers close out the day’s schedule against the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 PM ET. While most games are available through MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings, fans can also tune in through the respective regional networks covering each matchup.

WNBA

The evening WNBA action begins at 7:30 PM ET, with the Toronto Tempo visiting the Washington Mystics. Local viewers in the Washington area can typically catch the game on MNMT, the Mystics’ regional network, while fans across the country can stream it through WNBA League Pass.

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However, a confirmed national over-the-air or cable broadcaster has not been identified for this specific matchup, so viewers should check WNBA.com or their local provider guide closer to game time for the latest broadcast information.

MLS

The MLS action gets underway at 7:30 PM ET with a busy slate, as NYCFC visits FC Cincinnati, CF Montréal takes on Columbus Crew, New England Revolution faces D.C. United, Nashville SC meets the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire travels to Orlando City, Inter Miami visits Philadelphia Union, and Charlotte FC takes on Toronto FC. All seven matchups are available on Apple TV, with the Montréal-Columbus game also airing on TSN/TSN+ in Canada.

The schedule continues at 8:00 PM ET when St. Louis CITY SC faces Sporting Kansas City, with coverage on Apple TV as well as FS1/FOX One. Then, at 8:30 PM ET, Atlanta United visits Minnesota United before the late-night action begins at 9:30 PM ET with LAFC facing the Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas taking on Real Salt Lake, and Austin FC visiting Seattle Sounders FC.

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Finally, the day’s MLS slate wraps up with three games at 10:30 PM ET. San Jose Earthquakes meet the LA Galaxy with coverage on Apple TV and FS1/FOX One, while San Diego FC visits Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo FC travels to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Houston-Vancouver matchup will also be available on TSN/TSN+ in Canada, giving fans several options to follow the action throughout the night.

The motorsports and NFL contests are still to come, while NBA and NHL fans will have to wait a little longer for their return to the main sports calendar. Until then, the WNBA, MLB, and MLS are more than ready to put your fandom to the test.