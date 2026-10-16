“Hard to Tell”: Disappointed Shohei Ohtani Talks About Surgery After Dodgers Loss

Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 season has ended on a disappointing note. The Los Angeles Dodgers star now faces serious questions about his health. After the Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series (NLCS), Ohtani spoke about his injuries, possible treatment, and plans to return to pitching. However, he has not confirmed whether he will need surgery during the offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohtani spoke about his future after the Dodgers lost 6-4 in Game 4 on Thursday, October 15. According to a report by Lou Landers for The Big Lead, reporters asked the four-time MVP if he might need surgery for his ongoing injuries. Ohtani said he would need more medical checks during the offseason before making a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hard to tell at this point,” he replied when reporters asked Ohtani about surgery.

He gave this answer through an interpreter during his postgame media session. He did not confirm whether he would undergo surgery or share a final treatment plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 20, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Ohtani said he would review his treatment and training plans during the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will go back to the drawing board in terms of treatment, a training program, and see what I can come up with for next season,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani said he was unhappy with his pitching season, especially missing the final month and the entire postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, not quite satisfied with how things shaped up on the pitching side at the end of the year this year, having pitched, and I haven’t pitched in the postseason. You know, I haven’t been able to really come to grip in terms of what I’ve learned overall this season,” Ohtani said.

The Dodgers star expressed disappointment about how his pitching season ended. He last pitched on July 3 and could not return to the mound during the postseason. Ohtani wants to play as both a hitter and a pitcher again in 2027. However, he needs to recover and prepare well before making that happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

What injuries has Shohei Ohtani been dealing with?

Shohei Ohtani has dealt with pain in his right biceps and swelling in his left knee for much of the season. According to an MLB report, his knee problem started in June and stopped him from pitching regularly. He later faced another problem with his right biceps while trying to continue his throwing programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani has faced serious injuries in the past. He underwent elbow surgery in September 2023, which kept him from pitching during the 2024 season. He returned to pitching in 2025, but his latest injuries have again affected his role as both a hitter and a pitcher.

Despite his injury problems, Ohtani delivered strong results as a pitcher earlier in the season. Reuters reported that he finished with eight wins and two losses. He recorded a 1.79 earned run average (ERA), 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 14 starts. He pitched a total of 85⅔ innings.

Shohei Ohtani also played an important role as a hitter. However, his batting form dropped towards the end of the season. Before Game 4 of the NLCS, he had gone 25 games without hitting a home run.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finally ended that run against Dustin May with a powerful three-run home run in the second inning. The 428-foot hit helped the Dodgers take a 4-0 lead. However, Ohtani struck out in his other three at-bats. Milwaukee fought back, won 6-4, and completed a 4-0 sweep of the series.

The loss ended the Dodgers’ hopes of winning their third straight World Series title. Ohtani’s home run gave the team an important moment, but it could not prevent their elimination.

Shohei Ohtani wants to continue playing as both a hitter and a pitcher. However, he first needs to understand his current condition and decide which treatment will help him prepare for the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has not confirmed whether he will undergo surgery. Further medical checks during the offseason should help him decide how to move forward and prepare for 2027.

The Dodgers must now look ahead after their disappointing postseason exit. Meanwhile, Ohtani faces an important period in his career as he works towards a full recovery. He wants to perform better next season, but his health will play a major role in achieving that goal.