Logan Webb’s Net Worth 2026: A look at his salary, contract details, career earnings, endorsements, and more

Logan Webb has firmly established himself as the ace of the San Francisco Giants. Known for his incredible durability and his ability to pitch deep into games, Webb is one of the most respected “workhorses” in Major League Baseball today. As a leader on the mound, his financial growth has matched his rising status in the league.

What is Logan Webb’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, Logan Webb’s net worth is estimated to be around $90 million. This figure is a huge jump from earlier in his career, thanks to the massive contract extension he signed with the Giants. While net worth includes his total assets and properties, the bulk of his wealth comes from his guaranteed MLB salary.

For fans looking at this in simple terms, Webb has moved from being a young prospect to one of the highest-paid pitchers in the game. His wealth is built on years of consistent pitching and his role as a foundational piece of the San Francisco franchise.

Logan Webb’s Contract Breakdown

Logan Webb is currently playing under a five-year, $90 million contract extension that he signed with the San Francisco Giants. This deal was made to keep him in a Giants uniform through the 2028 season, ensuring he remains the leader of their starting rotation for years to come.

The contract is fully guaranteed, meaning Webb will receive the full $90 million regardless of injury or performance. It also includes a special “trade assignment bonus” of $1 million if he were to be traded to another team. The deal was designed to cover his final years of arbitration and his first few years of being a free agent.

What is Logan Webb’s Salary?

Logan Webb’s salary has seen a major increase recently. In 2026, he is set to earn a base salary of $23,000,000. This is a significant step up from the $12 million he earned in 2025. His pay will remain at this high level for the next few years under his long-term deal.

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Francisco Giants 2024 $8,000,000 – San Francisco Giants 2025 $12,000,000 – San Francisco Giants 2026 $23,000,000 –

What are Logan Webb’s Career Earnings

By the end of the 2026 season, Logan Webb’s total career earnings will reach over $50 million. He started his professional journey in 2014 with a modest signing bonus of $440,600. During his first few years in the big leagues from 2019 to 2022, he earned around the league minimum.

His earnings began to climb in 2023 when he made $4.6 million, but the real growth started with his $90 million extension. By the time his current contract ends in 2028, his total career earnings from baseball are projected to be nearly $100 million.

Logan Webb’s College and Professional Career

Logan Webb did not follow the traditional college path; he turned pro right after graduating from Rocklin High School in California. He was a fourth-round pick for the Giants in 2014. He spent five years working his way through the minor leagues, including a recovery from major elbow surgery.

He finally made his MLB debut in August 2019. His real “breakout” happened in 2021 when he helped the Giants win 107 games and became a star in the playoffs. Since then, he has become a two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. He is now known as one of the best “innings eaters” in baseball, meaning he consistently pitches more than almost anyone else in the league.

Logan Webb’s financial success is a direct result of his hard work and loyalty to the San Francisco Giants. With a net worth of $90 million and a contract that keeps him as the team’s ace through 2028, he is set for life. From a high school kid in Rocklin to a multi-millionaire MLB star, Webb’s journey shows what happens when talent meets true dedication.