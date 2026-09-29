Meet Cam Schlittler: Yankees Pitcher’s Net Worth, Ethnicity, Nationality, Parents, Relationship & More

Cam Schlittler’s 1.95 ERA led the American League this season and ranks third best in Yankees history. It has made the 25-year-old right-hander, a seventh-round pick in 2022, the favorite for the AL Cy Young Award, and it earned him the ball in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against Boston. A year ago, he struck out 12 in eight shutout innings to end the Red Sox’s season. Here is what to know about his family, contract, earnings and rise.

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Who Is Cam Schlittler?

Cameron John Schlittler is an American professional baseball starting pitcher for the New York Yankees. He was born on February 5, 2001, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, and grew up in the nearby town of Walpole. He is 25 years old.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2026: NY Yankees Vs SF Giants MAR 27 March 27 2026 New York pitcher Cam Schlittler 31on the mound during the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. Thurman James / CSM Credit Image: Thurman James/Cal Media San Francisco Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260327_zma_c04_250.jpg ThurmanxJamesx csmphotothree483437

Schlittler stands 6-foot-6 and is listed at 215 pounds. He throws and bats right-handed, and he is known for a power fastball and elite command. In the Wild Card Series, Max Fried is set to follow him in Game 2, with Gerrit Cole in line for Game 3 if the series goes the distance, and Carlos Rodón, the team’s No. 4 starter, is available out of the bullpen .

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What Is Cam Schlittler’s Net Worth?

Cam Schlittler has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $1.5 million in 2026. The foundation of his personal wealth comes directly from his professional baseball contracts with the New York Yankees.

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His earnings began with a signing bonus when he was drafted out of college in 2022. Since reaching the major leagues in the summer of 2025, his earnings have grown through standard major league salaries. Schlittler maintains a modest and focused lifestyle away from the field, keeping most of his money in secure savings and standard bank accounts while living near the ballpark during the season.

What Are Cam Schlittler’s Salary and Contract Details?

Cam Schlittler is currently playing under a one-year, pre-arbitration contract with the New York Yankees for the 2026 season. His contract carries a guaranteed base salary of $801,425, which also serves as his official salary cap hit and cash earnings for the year.

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When the Yankees selected Schlittler in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft, they signed him to his first professional deal with a $205,000 signing bonus. After earning a prorated rookie salary of roughly $558,917 during his call-up in 2025, his total career earnings reached $1,565,342 by the end of the 2026 regular season. Because he is in the pre-arbitration phase of his career, Schlittler remains under team control through the 2031 season, with substantial salary increases expected once he becomes eligible for arbitration.

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Year Team Contract Status Reported Cash 2022 New York Yankees Draft Signing Bonus $205,000 2025 New York Yankees Prorated Rookie Salary $558,917 2026 New York Yankees Pre-Arbitration Contract $801,425

Who Are Cam Schlittler’s Parents?

Cam Schlittler is the son of John Schlittler and Christine Schlittler. His parents raised him in a disciplined and supportive home in Walpole, Massachusetts, instilling the core values of hard work and humility that continue to guide his baseball career.

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His father, John Schlittler, serves as the Chief of Police in the neighboring town of Needham, Massachusetts. John has his own impressive athletic background, having played both college baseball and football at Stonehill College. John provided athletic guidance, structure, and physical training for Cam as he grew up on local Massachusetts diamonds. Although the entire family grew up as die-hard Boston Red Sox fans, John and the family quickly embraced pinstripes, proudly declaring themselves full Yankees supporters the moment Cam was drafted.

His mother, Christine Schlittler, works in special education for Sharon Public Schools. She has been credited with providing Cam with a calm emotional anchor and steady encouragement throughout his life. Both John and Christine were sitting in the stands at Yankee Stadium on July 9, 2025, to watch their son make his major league debut, celebrating a special milestone that brought their entire family together.

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What Are Cam Schlittler’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

Schlittler is American. He was born in Massachusetts, went to high school in Walpole, and attended college in Boston. He has not publicly discussed his heritage or ethnicity. A genealogy site, Ethnicelebs, traces part of his maternal family to Polish and French-Canadian roots and lists English and German ancestry among his background, though that information is user-submitted and unverified.

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Is Cam Schlittler in a Relationship? Who Is His Girlfriend?

Cam Schlittler is in a relationship with a longtime girlfriend, but the couple has deliberately chosen to keep her identity private and away from public media attention.

His partner was in attendance for his major league debut in July 2025 and has been spotted cheering him on during his postseason starts. Whenever reporters ask about his personal life, Schlittler prefers to keep the conversation focused on baseball or his pet cat, Arya. He adopted Arya, whom he named after the famous character from Game of Thrones, after rescuing her during spring training in Tampa, Florida.

How Did Cam Schlittler Become a Yankees Pitcher?

Cam Schlittler began his path to the majors by pitching for three seasons at Northeastern University in Boston. He made an immediate impression as a freshman in 2021, earning Colonial Athletic Association Co-Rookie of the Year honors and a First-Team All-CAA selection after recording a 1.88 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. He finished his college career with 167 strikeouts in 163.2 innings across two full seasons.

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The New York Yankees selected Schlittler in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the 220th overall pick. He began his professional climb in the minor leagues, capturing South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year and Post-Season All-Star honors with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades in 2024. He moved up through Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the Yankees called him up to the big leagues on July 9, 2025.

During his 2025 rookie campaign, Schlittler went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA over 14 starts, striking out 84 batters in 73 innings and earning a spot on Baseball America’s Major League All-Rookie Team. His true arrival came in Game 3 of the 2025 American League Wild Card Series against Boston, where he delivered eight shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and zero walks to eliminate his childhood team.

In 2026, Schlittler earned his first American League All-Star selection. He finished 14-6 with 239 strikeouts in 193.2 innings over 33 starts, and his WHIP was 0.92. He also matched Whitey Ford’s 1963 club record by allowing one earned run or fewer in nine consecutive starts.

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Schlittler’s path from a New England college pitcher to the Yankees’ ace reflects perseverance and elite talent. Supported by his family and grounded by their values, he has become one of the brightest young stars in the game.