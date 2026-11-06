Mets Network Hit by Dark Day Amid Show Cancellations, Mass Layoffs, & More

For years, Mets fans have had familiar voices and daily sports coverage to turn to beyond the action on the field. But a sudden shake-up behind the scenes has put that familiar experience in question, leaving viewers with an uncertain future for some of the network’s most recognizable programs.

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The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand broke the news on X, reporting that SNY had canceled SportsNite and Baseball Night in New York as part of major layoffs. SNY subsequently confirmed that both cancellations were immediate, bringing the two programs to an abrupt end.

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“NEWS: SNY, the home of the Mets, had major layoffs today, including the cancellation of SportsNite & Baseball Night in New York, The Athletic has learned,” Marchand wrote on X.

For SportsNite, the decision ended a run dating back to SNY’s launch in 2006. The program had delivered daily news, highlights, game recaps, and analysis of New York’s professional and college teams, making it a fixture of the network’s coverage beyond live games.

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The loss also leaves a gap among New York’s regional sports networks. According to Sports Media Watch, SportsNite was the only daily New York sports news studio program across SNY, MSG Networks and YES, with neither of its competitors offering a comparable daily show. Its cancellation therefore removes a source of local sports coverage that viewers cannot find an equivalent of on those other two networks.

Baseball Night in New York joined the lineup in November 2015, focusing on news, rumors, and analysis involving the Mets and Yankees. The half-hour program evolved into a daily studio show hosted by Sal Licata, giving fans another regular destination for baseball discussion.

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The cuts extended beyond television to SNY’s digital coverage. Marchand and Marc Carig reported that the network dismantled its editorial website operation and laid off a significant portion of its editorial staff on Friday, November 6. The number of employees affected was not disclosed.

The website itself, however, will take on a different role. Sports Business Journal reported that an SNY spokesperson described its new direction as a “promotional and informational platform.” The New York Post also reported that the site would focus more on scheduling information and promotion, marking a shift away from editorial coverage rather than the disappearance of SNY’s website altogether.

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SNY will also retain several familiar shows. Mets and New York Jets pregame and postgame coverage will continue, alongside its midweek Jets show, Mets Hot Stove, and syndicated WFAN programming. Those programs will remain part of the lineup even as the network scales back its daily studio shows and digital editorial coverage.

The restructuring follows an earlier search for financial options. In April 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that SNY, which the Wilpon and Katz families control through Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, had hired Moelis bankers to find new financial backers. Among the possibilities was a sale of the network.

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The process was expected to attract interest from other regional sports networks and private-equity firms. Mets owner Steve Cohen was also identified as a potentially interested party, although the report did not establish that he had submitted an offer or reached an agreement to buy SNY.

The Mets remain central to the network’s business regardless of those potential ownership changes. According to reporting on its financial options, SNY’s exclusive Mets broadcast rights agreement runs through 2035. That deal preserves its long-term connection to the team, but it does not guarantee that the studio shows and editorial coverage surrounding the games will remain unchanged.

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With two shows cancelled and major layoffs affecting its staff, SNY is facing a major shake-up. Beyond these changes, the New York Post also revealed which familiar on-air personalities were let go and how the network plans to move forward.

SNY Layoffs Also Affect Familiar On-Air Personalities

The cancellations also cost two of the programs’ leading hosts their positions. Baseball Night in New York host Sal Licata and main SportsNite host Eamon McAnaney were among those let go, according to The Athletic. The New York Post also reported their departures, citing The Athletic’s reporting.

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Their exits put familiar names to the staffing cuts accompanying the loss of both shows. Licata had hosted SNY’s daily Mets and Yankees discussion program, while McAnaney was a regular presence on its daily sports news coverage. SNY acknowledged the employees’ contributions in its statement confirming the cancellations.

“We are grateful to those team members that helped bring these programs to fans for many years,” the network said. “Ongoing coverage of the Mets and New York sports are at the heart of SNY’s business, and we remain focused on continuing to deliver high-quality content to our passionate fans.”

Several familiar programs and contributors will remain. Mets Hot Stove and The Carton Show’s WFAN simulcast will continue airing, alongside Mets and Jets pregame and postgame coverage. Chelsea Janes, Ian Begley and Connor Hughes will also stay with the network as it moves forward with a smaller daily programming lineup.

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The changes are not anticipated to affect SNY’s ability to broadcast Mets games in 2027, according to Newsday. Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling remain under contract, distinguishing the cuts to the network’s studio and editorial operations from the status of its familiar game-day booth.

For viewers, the immediate change is therefore in the coverage surrounding the games. Mets broadcasts remain part of SNY’s plans, but the cancellations of SportsNite and Baseball Night in New York, alongside the editorial layoffs and website overhaul, leave fans with fewer daily sources of news and analysis from the network.

With established hosts losing their positions but several programs remaining intact, SNY is now reshaping its coverage while maintaining its focus on New York sports.