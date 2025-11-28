MLB Rumors: Phillies $100M Veteran’s Fate Sealed After Heated Dispute as 2 Strong Suitors Line Up

Despite a strong performance in the regular season, top players on $100M contracts, like Nick Castellanos, failing to make an impact resulted in the Philadelphia Phillies not making it to the World Series. Castellanos’ future with them is hanging in the balance. And now, rumors are that he is likely to be traded out of the team, with two potential suitors in line.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a recent post on X, an update by Jon Heyman of the New York Post says that the Phillies are planning a roster overhaul, and the latest rumor is that the $100M veteran is bound to be traded. The potential suitors are likely to be the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what adds weight to this rumour is the fact that Castellanos has had a turbulent year with the Phillies. The veteran slugger, who is in the last year of a five-year, $100 million deal, had a fallout publicly with manager Rob Thomson, which might be a crucial reason for his decline and his trade. Following an inappropriate comment made towards Thompson resulted in him being benched and ending his 236-day streak as a starter.

Things only got worse going further. Even as Castellanos celebrated a career milestone in September after hitting the 250th home run of his career in the Phillies’ 8‑2 win over the Diamondbacks, he openly discussed his strained relationship with Thomson. “I don’t really talk to Rob all that often. I play whenever he tells me to play. Then I sit whenever he tells me to sit,” he said.

His numbers have dipped sharply this season. His OPS fell from .788 in 2023 to .742 in 2024 and then to .694 in 2025. Home run totals dropped from 29 to 23 in 2024 and then 17 in this season, while his slugging percentage slipped from .476 to .400. His stats are displaying a troubling trend for a player whose value has long rested on consistent power hitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid all this, Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, also indicated a few months ago that tough decisions lie ahead for the team with respect to Castellanos. But he did indicate that he would rather not look too far ahead.

For Castellanos, a fresh start with the Marlins or the Pirates could offer a chance to reset away from the tension that has defined his recent seasons. But that will only happen if either team decides to make a move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Marlins & Pirates will weigh their options carefully for the Philadelphia Phillies veteran

Both clubs are reportedly weighing their options carefully, assessing how Nick Castellanos could fit into their lineups and budgets for 2026. As per a recent update by The Athletic, both teams have shown a sudden interest in “willingness to spend,” and with Castellanos’ future in the Phillies looking dicey, roping him in might be a possibility.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, after expressing interest in first baseman Josh Naylor, are also looking at designated hitter Kyle Schwarber while considering infielders Jorge Polanco, Ryan O’Hearn, and Kazuma Okamoto as perhaps more realistic free-agent options.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miami Marlins, meanwhile, are active in the closer market, talking with free-agent right-hander Michael King and other starting pitchers, while also exploring upgrades at first and third base. Both teams are perennially among the bottom five in payroll and have faced past grievances from the MLB Players Association over their lack of spending.

Some player agents view the sudden interest of the Pirates and Marlins in the marketplace as more than a coincidence, especially with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire after next season. “There is a possibility of a fight among clubs over revenue sharing, with the smaller markets seeing a greater contribution,” agent Seth Levinson said. Who do you think will end up with Nick Castellanos?