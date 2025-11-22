Scott Boras Interference to Force Red Sox Out of Tarik Skubal Race as 2X Cy Young Winner Looks to Topple Gerrit Cole: Insider

It’s no secret that the Boston Red Sox are looking to trade for two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. However, recent reports suggest that his agent, Scott Boras, could emerge as a point of interference by luring his client to become the highest-paid pitcher in MLB, ahead of New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole. A similar tactic helped his other client to bag an astronomical contract in the league’s biggest market.

As reported by Masslive, Scott Boras could push Tarik Skubal to take the Juan Soto approach, where the outfielder ended up being a one-year rental for the New York Yankees before jumping ship and joining the cross-town New York Mets.

“Skubal is represented by Scott Boras, who almost always directs his clients to go on the free agent market, the better to maximize their leverage and future earnings,” wrote Masslive’s Sean McAdam.

Following Scott Boras’ approach, Soto, during his long-term contract negotiations with the Yankees after the 2024 season, gave the Yankees no advantage over the Red Sox or the Mets. Then, as the Yankees ultimately offered Soto a 16-year, $760 million contract, Juan Soto opted to sign with the crosstown Mets for a deal worth $5 million more over 15 years.

Based on these dealings, there’s concern that the Red Sox could fall into a similar trap with Tarik Skubal. The 29-year-old’s projected salary for 2026, his final year of arbitration eligibility, is estimated at $17.8 million, which would be a bargain for the Red Sox if the deal goes through soon.

However, looking at the situation through a long-term lens, this could mean Skubal ends up as a one-year rental before opting for the most significant available contract after the 2026 season.

And yes, Skubal deserves to be the highest-paid pitcher in the league after an AL Cy Young award-winning season where the Tigers star went 13–6 with 241 strikeouts and an AL-leading 2.21 ERA while leading the league’s pitchers in WAR, ERA+ (187), and FIP (2.45).

With Tarik Skubal entering his prime at 29, world-class numbers overshadow those of the older Gerrit Cole, who had a higher 3.41 ERA and a poorer 1.13 WHIP. Furthermore, Cole missed the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which once again gives the edge to Skubal and strengthens his claim to a bigger contract than the nine-year, $324 million deal signed by his New York Yankee counterpart.

But despite these conditions, if the Boston Red Sox decide to take a risk on the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, what package could they offer to the Detroit Tigers?

What package could the Red Sox offer for Tarik Skubal?

However, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, the Boston Red Sox could present an incredible offer to the Detroit Tigers to find the perfect partner for Garrett Crochet.

“Potential trade return: LHP Connelly Early, UT Kristian Campbell, OF Jhostynxon García, and RHP Christian Foutch,” wrote Jim Bowden.

With this offer, Boston would present Detroit with a ready starter in Connelly Early. Alongside the 23-year-old pitcher, the Tigers would also receive the consensus 2024 Minor League Player of the Year in Kristian Campbell and one of Boston’s best outfield prospects in Jhostynxon García. Similarly, Christian Foutch also comes in as a high-leverage bullpen arm with high upside.

With the rumor mill churning out new developments every day, baseball fans will need to wait and see how this Tarik Skubal predicament unfolds.