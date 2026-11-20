Most athletes spend their careers looking for their next big shoe deal. Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani, however, may have found the one he will never need to replace. His connection with New Balance goes beyond the shoes he wears on the field. After a remarkable game in 2024, when he went 6-for-6 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, Ohtani sent his custom cleats to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The shoes even featured an airbrushed picture of his dog, Decoy. Now, that partnership is set to last as long as his playing career. On November 20, the Associated Press reported that Ohtani and New Balance had agreed to extend their contract through the rest of his career.

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“When I first joined New Balance, they saw me as more than just an athlete, and that relationship has only grown stronger over time,” Ohtani said in a statement.

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The partnership is also bringing changes beyond a long-term contract. New Balance is planning to give Ohtani an even bigger role in the company, and his name will be added to the Sports Research Lab at its Boston headquarters, recognizing his involvement in athlete research and product development.

His signature shoe line is also set to grow. New editions of the Ohtani 1 cleat are planned for 2027. New Balance first launched his signature collection in 2024, and it has since expanded to include both apparel and footwear. The collection features the Ohtani 1 FuelCell, Ohtani 1 Trainer, and Ohtani Energy Metal. The partnership has also helped New Balance strengthen its presence in Ohtani’s home country, Japan.

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Ohtani joined New Balance in January 2023, months before signing his record-breaking $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His agreement is believed to be the first lifetime deal of its kind for a baseball player. It puts him in the same company as LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have long-term deals with Nike, and Damian Lillard, who is partnered with Adidas.

However, there is one important difference. GQ’s Nick Remsen pointed out that, unlike the deals Nike has with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Ohtani’s agreement appears to be the first major athlete partnership designed to cover a star exclusively throughout his playing career.

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The redesign came from the mound. GQ reported that Ohtani noticed some moments of slippage on the heel of his landing foot while pitching, and that he and New Balance are reconfiguring his spikes this offseason.

Ohtani says he is no bystander in the process.

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“I have a lot of direct input into the footwear and apparel,” Shohei Ohtani told GQ.

He added that some years bring minor changes and sometimes a big change.

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Shohei Ohtani’s Season That Ended Early on the Mound

While Ohtani’s future with New Balance looks secure, his 2026 season did not go entirely as planned. His time on the mound came to an early end after July 3 because of knee and biceps injuries. Before that, he had made 14 starts, recording an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts. The injuries also affected his batting numbers. He finished with a .275 average, 30 home runs and 81 RBIs in 135 games, his lowest offensive numbers since joining the Dodgers.

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Despite the difficult season, Shohei Ohtani remained among the National League’s best players. He finished second in the MVP race behind Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Now, his focus is on returning to a full two-way role in 2027. Winning a Cy Young Award is also one of the goals he still hopes to achieve.

At 32, Ohtani already has a long future with the Dodgers. His 10-year, $700 million contract runs through the 2033 season. The California Post notes that the deal could keep him with the team until the end of his playing career.

His relationship with New Balance appears to be built on the same kind of trust. Speaking to GQ, Ohtani explained that he had no doubts about continuing the partnership.

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“I had no reservations about extending our relationship,” he said.

Shohei Ohtani also praised the company for listening to his requests and making changes to meet his needs. That connection will continue to grow, with new editions of the Ohtani 1 cleats expected to arrive in 2027.

