USA vs Canada WBC Quarterfinal 2026: All You Need to Know About the National Anthem Singer, Umpires, Start Time, and How to Watch

Team USA’s loss against Italy did stop them from moving on to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Championship 2026. Now, they will be facing off against Canada this Friday. The two teams will go head-to-head against each other in the knockout stage at Daikin Park in Houston on Friday.

Team USA was looking forward to clinching the top spot in Group B but got held back due to their loss against Italy. Despite the setback, Team USA pitcher Logan Webb is looking forward to the game. “Not the situation we wanted to be in. But here we are on to Canada. And we got three more to win.”

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Meanwhile, on Canada’s end, the statistics look similar, but the situation is completely different. Canada is going to play the quarterfinals for the first time in six WBCs. They posted a 3-1 in Group D, winning their last two games after an early loss to Panama.

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The general prediction favors Team USA over Canada owing to a better lineup on Team USA’s end. Without further delay, let’s have a look at the specifics of the matchup and when and where to watch it.

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Who is singing the national anthems before the USA vs. Canada quarterfinals?

There are no such announcements regarding the same.

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Who are the umpires for the USA vs. Canada at the 2026 WBC quarterfinals?

The WBC has yet to announce the umpires for the match as of now.

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What time is USA vs. Canada, and where is the game being streamed?

According to the official schedule, the match is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET. It will be the second matchup of the day after the South Korea vs. Dominican Republic match in Miami. The official broadcast of the match will be handled by FOX and Fox Deportes in America.

FOX Sports App and Tubi will air all games of the season, with FOX One handling live streaming and on-demand coverage. Interested viewers can subscribe to FOX One for $19.99 a month. Meanwhile, Sirius XM is going to handle the English audio stream for all matchups.

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Who are the starting pitchers for USA vs. Canada?

The starting pitchers for Team USA are as follows:

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David Bednar

Matthew Boyd

Garrett Cleavinger

Clay Holmes

Griffin Jax

Brad Keller

Clayton Kershaw

Nolan McLean

Mason Miller

Joe Ryan

Paul Skenes

Tarik Skubal

Gabe Speier

Michael Wacha

Logan Webb

Garrett Whitlock

The starting pitchers for Team Canada are:

Logan Allen

Micah Ashman

Phillippe Aumont

Jordan Balazovic

Eric Cerantola

Indigo Diaz

Brock Dykxhoorn

Antoine Jean

Adam Macko

James Paxton

Cal Quantrill

Noah Skirrow

Michael Soroka

Jameson Taillon

Matt Wilkinson

Rob Zastryzny