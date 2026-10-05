What Is Gerrit Cole’s Ethnicity, Nationality & Religion? Everything to Know About the Yankees Star’s Background

Gerrit Cole is widely recognized as one of the most dominant starting pitchers of his generation. As the ace of the New York Yankees rotation and a former American League Cy Young Award winner, his overpowering fastball and fierce mound presence have made him a household name. While fans know all about his strikeouts and game-day routines, many are interested in the heritage, personal background, and faith that shaped his journey to the top of Major League Baseball.

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Where Is Gerrit Cole From and What Is His Nationality?

Gerrit Cole was born on September 8, 1990, in Newport Beach, California, and grew up in Orange County. He is 36 years old and spent his entire childhood in Southern California with his parents and his younger sister, Erin. Because he was born and raised in the United States, Gerrit Cole holds American nationality.

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Imago May 12, 2021, St. Petersburg, Florida, USA: New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole 45 delivers from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg USA – ZUMAs70_ 20210512_zan_s70_029 Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

Cole attended Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California, where his rare arm strength quickly set him apart from other high school pitchers. During his prep days, he led the Lancers to a Trinity League title and became one of the top amateur prospects in the nation.

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His electric pitching caught the attention of big league scouts, prompting the New York Yankees to draft him in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft with the 28th overall pick. Rather than turning professional straight out of high school, Cole decided to honor his college commitment, a choice that gave him time to mature both as an athlete and as an individual.

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What Is Gerrit Cole’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

Gerrit Cole is Caucasian, with a rich family heritage that includes Dutch, Italian, and German ancestry. On his father Mark Cole’s side, his roots trace directly back to the Netherlands.

His paternal grandfather, Adrian Cole Jr., and his paternal grandmother, Esther Plyman Cole, were both born in the United States to immigrant parents from the Dutch provinces of Overijssel and Friesland.

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On his mother Sharon Cole’s side, his family background is predominantly Italian along with German ancestry. His maternal grandfather, Charles James Heim, had German and Italian roots, while his maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Aversa, came from an Italian family from Calabria, southern Italy.

Cole’s family life has always stayed deeply connected to sports. He is married to Amy Crawford, a former UCLA softball standout and the sister of longtime MLB shortstop Brandon Crawford. Together, Gerrit and Amy have built a family of their own and have two sons, Caden and Everett.

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What Religion Does Gerrit Cole Follow?

Gerrit Cole follows the Christian faith. He grew up in a Christian household and was raised in the Lutheran tradition, specifically connected to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS).

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His religious foundation was reinforced during his teenage years at Orange Lutheran High School, a private Christian school where academic study, sports, and spiritual formation went hand in hand.

While Cole is known for keeping his private life away from daily media headlines, Christian principles of service, gratitude, and helping others remain central to his personal worldview.

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Alongside his wife, he established the Gerrit and Amy Cole Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on pediatric health research, fighting childhood hunger, and improving educational opportunities for young people.

Where Did Gerrit Cole Go to College?

Gerrit Cole attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), playing college baseball for the UCLA Bruins from 2009 through 2011. During his three seasons in Westwood, he formed one of the most feared starting-pitching rotations in college baseball history alongside fellow future major-league star Trevor Bauer.

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Cole finished his college career with 376 strikeouts, the second-most in Bruins history, and earned multiple All-Pac-10 and All-America honors. In 2010, he helped lead UCLA to the championship series of the College World Series.

His sustained dominance on the mound convinced the Pittsburgh Pirates to draft him with the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, making him the first player in UCLA baseball history to be selected number one overall.

Gerrit Cole’s journey to the pinnacle of baseball is rooted in strong cultural heritage and personal values. From his youth in Orange County to starring on the mound in the Bronx, his family upbringing and faith have given him the stability and focus needed to thrive as an elite athlete.